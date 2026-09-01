The waters of Lake Mead, located near Las Vegas in the state of Nevada, USA, have revealed new human remains, coinciding with the continued significant decline in the lake's water level.

The U.S. National Park Service reported that potential human remains were found in the "Boulder Beach" area within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

National Park Service rangers moved to the site, along with members of the Las Vegas police, while forensic experts from Clark County arrived to handle the remains and begin the necessary procedures to identify the deceased and determine the cause and manner of death.

A jaw and teeth among the discovered remains

According to U.S. media reports, the remains found included a human jaw and teeth, while authorities continue their investigations regarding the identity of the person and the circumstances of their death.

Authorities have not announced any criminal suspicion in the incident so far, while the Las Vegas police have recorded the report as a non-criminal death, with investigations ongoing by the relevant authorities.



Declining water levels reveal submerged areas

This discovery comes amid the significant drop in the water level of Lake Mead, which is one of the major water reservoirs in the United States, as ongoing drought, rising temperatures, and reduced flows from the Colorado River have led to the retreat of large areas of its waters.

This is not the first time human remains have appeared in the lake; Lake Mead has seen several similar discoveries in recent years, especially as water levels have declined, revealing areas that had been submerged for long periods.



Lake Mead is a water source for millions of residents

Lake Mead is located on the Colorado River between Nevada and Arizona, providing water for millions of residents in the area, while its water levels are an important indicator of the state of water resources in the southwestern United States.