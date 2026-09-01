كشفت مياه بحيرة ميد، الواقعة قرب مدينة لاس فيغاس بولاية نيفادا الأمريكية، عن بقايا بشرية جديدة، بالتزامن مع استمرار تراجع منسوب مياه البحيرة إلى مستويات منخفضة بشكل كبير. وأفادت هيئة المتنزهات الوطنية الأمريكية بأنه جرى الإبلاغ عن العثور على بقايا بشرية محتملة في منطقة «بولدر بيتش» ضمن منطقة بحيرة ميد الوطنية الترفيهية.
وانتقل حراس هيئة المتنزهات الوطنية إلى الموقع، إلى جانب عناصر من شرطة لاس فيغاس، فيما حضرت الجهات المختصة بالطب الشرعي في مقاطعة كلارك للتعامل مع البقايا وبدء الإجراءات اللازمة للتعرف على هوية المتوفى وتحديد سبب وطريقة الوفاة. فك وأسنان ضمن البقايا المكتشفة
وبحسب تقارير إعلامية أمريكية، تضمنت البقايا التي عُثر عليها فكًا بشريًا وأسنانًا، فيما لا تزال السلطات تواصل تحقيقاتها بشأن هوية الشخص وملابسات وفاته.
ولم تعلن السلطات وجود شبهة جنائية في الواقعة حتى الآن، فيما سجلت شرطة لاس فيغاس البلاغ باعتباره حالة وفاة غير جنائية، مع استمرار التحقيق من الجهات المختصة.
تراجع منسوب المياه يكشف مناطق مغمورة
ويأتي هذا الاكتشاف في ظل الانخفاض الكبير في مستوى مياه بحيرة ميد، التي تعد من أبرز خزانات المياه في الولايات المتحدة، إذ أدى الجفاف المستمر وارتفاع درجات الحرارة وتراجع تدفقات نهر كولورادو إلى انحسار مساحات واسعة من مياهها.
ولم تكن هذه المرة الأولى التي تظهر فيها بقايا بشرية في البحيرة؛ إذ شهدت بحيرة ميد عدة اكتشافات مماثلة خلال السنوات الماضية، خصوصًا مع تراجع منسوب المياه، ما أدى إلى ظهور مناطق كانت مغمورة بالمياه لفترات طويلة.
بحيرة ميد مصدر مياه لملايين السكان
وتقع بحيرة ميد على نهر كولورادو بين ولايتي نيفادا وأريزونا، وتوفر المياه لملايين السكان في المنطقة، فيما تُعد مستوياتها المائية مؤشرًا مهمًا على حالة موارد المياه في جنوب غرب الولايات المتحدة.
The waters of Lake Mead, located near Las Vegas in the state of Nevada, USA, have revealed new human remains, coinciding with the continued significant decline in the lake's water level. The U.S. National Park Service reported that potential human remains were found in the "Boulder Beach" area within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
National Park Service rangers moved to the site, along with members of the Las Vegas police, while forensic experts from Clark County arrived to handle the remains and begin the necessary procedures to identify the deceased and determine the cause and manner of death. A jaw and teeth among the discovered remains
According to U.S. media reports, the remains found included a human jaw and teeth, while authorities continue their investigations regarding the identity of the person and the circumstances of their death.
Authorities have not announced any criminal suspicion in the incident so far, while the Las Vegas police have recorded the report as a non-criminal death, with investigations ongoing by the relevant authorities.
Declining water levels reveal submerged areas
This discovery comes amid the significant drop in the water level of Lake Mead, which is one of the major water reservoirs in the United States, as ongoing drought, rising temperatures, and reduced flows from the Colorado River have led to the retreat of large areas of its waters.
This is not the first time human remains have appeared in the lake; Lake Mead has seen several similar discoveries in recent years, especially as water levels have declined, revealing areas that had been submerged for long periods.
Lake Mead is a water source for millions of residents
Lake Mead is located on the Colorado River between Nevada and Arizona, providing water for millions of residents in the area, while its water levels are an important indicator of the state of water resources in the southwestern United States.