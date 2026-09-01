كشفت مياه بحيرة ميد، الواقعة قرب مدينة لاس فيغاس بولاية نيفادا الأمريكية، عن بقايا بشرية جديدة، بالتزامن مع استمرار تراجع منسوب مياه البحيرة إلى مستويات منخفضة بشكل كبير.
وأفادت هيئة المتنزهات الوطنية الأمريكية بأنه جرى الإبلاغ عن العثور على بقايا بشرية محتملة في منطقة «بولدر بيتش» ضمن منطقة بحيرة ميد الوطنية الترفيهية.

وانتقل حراس هيئة المتنزهات الوطنية إلى الموقع، إلى جانب عناصر من شرطة لاس فيغاس، فيما حضرت الجهات المختصة بالطب الشرعي في مقاطعة كلارك للتعامل مع البقايا وبدء الإجراءات اللازمة للتعرف على هوية المتوفى وتحديد سبب وطريقة الوفاة.
فك وأسنان ضمن البقايا المكتشفة

وبحسب تقارير إعلامية أمريكية، تضمنت البقايا التي عُثر عليها فكًا بشريًا وأسنانًا، فيما لا تزال السلطات تواصل تحقيقاتها بشأن هوية الشخص وملابسات وفاته.

ولم تعلن السلطات وجود شبهة جنائية في الواقعة حتى الآن، فيما سجلت شرطة لاس فيغاس البلاغ باعتباره حالة وفاة غير جنائية، مع استمرار التحقيق من الجهات المختصة.

تراجع منسوب المياه يكشف مناطق مغمورة

ويأتي هذا الاكتشاف في ظل الانخفاض الكبير في مستوى مياه بحيرة ميد، التي تعد من أبرز خزانات المياه في الولايات المتحدة، إذ أدى الجفاف المستمر وارتفاع درجات الحرارة وتراجع تدفقات نهر كولورادو إلى انحسار مساحات واسعة من مياهها.

ولم تكن هذه المرة الأولى التي تظهر فيها بقايا بشرية في البحيرة؛ إذ شهدت بحيرة ميد عدة اكتشافات مماثلة خلال السنوات الماضية، خصوصًا مع تراجع منسوب المياه، ما أدى إلى ظهور مناطق كانت مغمورة بالمياه لفترات طويلة.


بحيرة ميد مصدر مياه لملايين السكان

وتقع بحيرة ميد على نهر كولورادو بين ولايتي نيفادا وأريزونا، وتوفر المياه لملايين السكان في المنطقة، فيما تُعد مستوياتها المائية مؤشرًا مهمًا على حالة موارد المياه في جنوب غرب الولايات المتحدة.