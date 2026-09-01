Amid Iranian confirmations of hearing explosions at Qeshm Airport and other cities, the U.S. Central Command announced today (Tuesday) the beginning of strikes on targets belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.



The Central Command clarified in a statement on its account on "X" that U.S. forces began striking targets belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard inside Iran at exactly 12:00 PM Eastern Time.



It added: These strikes come in the wake of recent offensive attempts by the Revolutionary Guard that targeted commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as U.S. military personnel deployed in the region.



In the same context, U.S. officials told Axios that the U.S. Air Force is conducting strikes on Iranian targets in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz.



On the other hand, the U.S. State Department warned its citizens in the Middle East, urging them to exercise the utmost caution and prepare for the possibility of flight cancellations and airspace closures.



In contrast, Iranian television reported that there are reports of explosions on Qeshm Island, confirming the sound of 5 explosions in the Masan village on Qeshm Island and 4 in the Strait of Hormuz.



Meanwhile, the Fars news agency reported that there were sounds of explosions in the cities of Bandar Abbas and Sirik in Hormozgan Province in the south of the country, noting that there were also sounds of explosions in the cities of Chabahar and Konarak in Sistan and Baluchestan Province in the southeast of the country.



While the Tasnim agency stated that 8 explosions were heard on the southern coast of Qeshm Island in Hormozgan Province.



Earlier today, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stated that the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened unless the United States fulfills its commitments outlined in the memorandum of understanding, indicating that Tehran is prepared for military escalation.



Qalibaf added that implementing the document is no less important than signing it, noting that Iran approached the Islamabad talks with suspicion and a lack of trust, and that it will not surrender militarily or politically.



Qalibaf acknowledged the existence of disagreements within his country, calling on politicians from various factions to set aside the disputes of recent months, considering that Iran is still in a state of war.



The U.S. Central Command had previously announced the redirecting of its forces to 84 commercial vessels, disabling 3 ships, and boarding 2 vessels to ensure compliance, as part of the ongoing implementation of the U.S. blockade on Iran.