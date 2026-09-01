وسط تأكيدات إيرانية بسماع دوي انفجارات في مطار قشم ومدن أخرى، أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية اليوم (الثلاثاء) بدء شن ضربات على أهداف تابعة للحرس الثوري الإيراني.


وأوضحت القيادة المركزية في بيان على حسابه في «إكس» أن القوات الأمريكية، وفي تمام الساعة الثانية عشرة ظهراً بتوقيت الساحل الشرقي للولايات المتحدة، بدأت بشن ضربات على أهداف تابعة للحرس الثوري الإيراني داخل إيران.


وأضافت: تأتي هذه الضربات في أعقاب محاولات هجومية قام بها الحرس الثوري أخيراً استهدفت حركة الملاحة التجارية في مضيق هرمز، فضلاً عن أفراد عسكريين أمريكيين منتشرين في المنطقة.


وفي ذات السياق، قال مسؤولون أمريكيون لموقع «إكسيوس» إن سلاح الجو الأمريكي يشن ضربات على أهداف إيرانية في محيط مضيق هرمز.


من جهة أخرى، حذرت الخارجية الأمريكية رعاياها في الشرق الأوسط، مطالبة إياهم بتوخي أقصى درجات الحذر والاستعداد لاحتمال إلغاء الرحلات وإغلاق المجال الجوي.


في المقابل، قال التلفزيون الإيراني إن هناك أنباء عن انفجارات في جزيرة قشم، مؤكداً سماع دوي 5 انفجارات في قرية مسن بجزيرة قشم و4 في مضيق هرمز.


فيما ذكرت وكالة فارس أن هناك دوي انفجارات في مدينتي بندر عباس وسيريك بمحافظة هرمزغان جنوبي البلاد، موضحة أن هناك أيضاً دوي انفجارات في مدينتي كنارك وتشابهار بمحافظة سيستان وبلوشستان جنوب شرقي البلاد.


في حين قالت وكالة تسنيم إنه سُمع دوي 8 انفجارات في الساحل الجنوبي لجزيرة قشم بمحافظة هرمزغان.


وكان رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف قال في وقت سابق اليوم إن مضيق هرمز لن يُفتح ما لم تُنفذ الولايات المتحدة التزاماتها الواردة في مذكرة التفاهم، مشيراً إلى أن طهران مستعدة للتصعيد عسكرياً.


وأضاف قاليباف أن تنفيذ الوثيقة لا يقل أهمية عن توقيعها، لافتاً إلى أن إيران ذهبت إلى محادثات إسلام آباد بسوء ظن وانعدام ثقة، وأنها لن تستسلم عسكرياً أو سياسياً.


وأقر قاليباف بوجود خلافات داخل بلاده، داعياً السياسيين من مختلف التيارات إلى تنحية خلافات الأشهر الأخيرة جانباً معتبراً أن إيران لا تزال في حالة حرب.


وكانت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية أعلنت في وقت سابق إعادة توجيه قواتها لـ 84 سفينة تجارية، وتعطيل 3 سفن، كما صعدت على متن سفينتين لضمان الامتثال، في إطار استمرار تنفيذ الحصار الأمريكي على إيران.