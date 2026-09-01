أكد مدير مركز غسيل الكلى بمدينة الغيضة بمحافظة المهرة الدكتور خالد بن عطية، أن المركز يقدم كافة خدماته الطبية والعلاجية والتشخيصية لمرضى الفشل الكلوي مجاناً بنسبة 100% دون تحميل المرضى أي أعباء مالية، بفضل الدعم السعودي الإنساني والتنموي اللامحدود للقطاع الصحي في اليمن.
بصمات العطاء السعودي
وأوضح ابن عطية في تصريح لـ«عكاظ»، أن مرحلة الإنشاء والتأسيس والتجهيز الشامل للمركز تمت عبر «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن» الذراع التنموية للمملكة، والذي رفد المنشأة بأحدث التجهيزات والمعدات الطبية لتلبية احتياج إنساني ملح وتجنيب المرضى مشقة السفر والتنقل.
الغسيل الكلوي في المهرة.
وأشار إلى أن عمليات التشغيل الميداني وتأمين المستلزمات والرعاية الصحية المستمرة حتى اليوم تحظى بتمويل ودعم كامل من «مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية» الذراع الإنسانية للمملكة، بالتنسيق مع مكتب الصحة العامة والسكان بالمحافظة.
120 ألف خدمة و30 ألف جلسة
وكشف مدير المركز أن إجمالي الخدمات الطبية المجانية التي قدمها المركز منذ يناير 2020 وحتى نهاية يوليو 2026 بلغت أكثر من 120 ألف خدمة، استفاد منها نحو 58,927 مستفيداً، شملت تنفيذ أكثر من 30 ألف جلسة استصفاء دموي (غسيل كلوي) للحالات المزمنة والطارئة، إلى جانب استقبال أكثر من 6 آلاف مراجع في العيادة التخصصية للتشخيص وتقديم الاستشارات.
خالد بن عطية.
جاهزية عالية وتوطين للكوادر
وبيّن ابن عطية أن المنشأة تُدار بأعلى معايير مكافحة العدوى والسلامة المهنية، حيث جُهزت بـ 18 جهاز غسيل كلوي حديث، ومحطتين متطورتين لمعالجة وتنقية المياه، إضافة إلى أكثر من 83 معدة وأداة طبية تشمل أجهزة التنفس الصناعي ومضخات السوائل والمحاليل.
وأشار إلى الحرص على استدامة العمل من خلال ملف «توطين الكوادر الطبية والفنية الإدارية المحلية»، حيث يعمل بالمركز نخبة من الأطباء والممرضين والفنيين المحليين الذين خضعوا لبرامج تدريبية تخصصية ومكثفة لضمان تقديم الرعاية الصحية بأعلى معايير الجودة.
واختتم الدكتور ابن عطية تصريحه بالشكر والامتنان للقيادة السعودية، ولذراعيها «مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة» و«البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن»، على وقفتهما الأخوية الصادقة ودعمهما اللامحدود الذي أعاد الأمل لآلاف المرضى ورسم البسمة على شفاههم.
Dr. Khalid bin Atiyah, the director of the dialysis center in Al-Ghayda city in Al-Mahra governorate, confirmed that the center provides all its medical, therapeutic, and diagnostic services for kidney failure patients free of charge at 100%, without imposing any financial burdens on the patients, thanks to the unlimited Saudi humanitarian and developmental support for the health sector in Yemen.
The Marks of Saudi Giving
Dr. bin Atiyah explained in a statement to “Okaz” that the establishment, foundation, and comprehensive preparation phase of the center were carried out through the “Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen,” the developmental arm of the Kingdom, which provided the facility with the latest medical equipment and devices to meet an urgent humanitarian need and spare patients the hardship of travel and movement.
الغسيل الكلوي في المهرة.
He pointed out that the field operation processes and the provision of supplies and continuous healthcare to this day receive full funding and support from the “King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works,” the humanitarian arm of the Kingdom, in coordination with the Public Health and Population Office in the governorate.
120,000 Services and 30,000 Sessions
Dr. bin Atiyah revealed that the total number of free medical services provided by the center since January 2020 until the end of July 2026 has exceeded 120,000 services, benefiting approximately 58,927 individuals. This included the execution of more than 30,000 hemodialysis sessions for chronic and emergency cases, in addition to receiving more than 6,000 patients in the specialized clinic for diagnosis and consultations.
خالد بن عطية.
High Readiness and Localization of Staff
Dr. bin Atiyah indicated that the facility is managed according to the highest standards of infection control and occupational safety, as it is equipped with 18 modern dialysis machines and two advanced stations for water treatment and purification, in addition to more than 83 medical devices and tools, including ventilators and fluid and solution pumps.
He emphasized the commitment to sustainability through the “localization of medical and administrative technical staff” initiative, where the center employs a select group of local doctors, nurses, and technicians who have undergone specialized and intensive training programs to ensure the provision of healthcare at the highest quality standards.
Dr. bin Atiyah concluded his statement by expressing gratitude and appreciation to the Saudi leadership, and to its arms, the “King Salman Center for Relief” and the “Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen,” for their sincere brotherly support and unlimited assistance that has restored hope to thousands of patients and brought smiles to their faces.