أكد مدير مركز غسيل الكلى بمدينة الغيضة بمحافظة المهرة الدكتور خالد بن عطية، أن المركز يقدم كافة خدماته الطبية والعلاجية والتشخيصية لمرضى الفشل الكلوي مجاناً بنسبة 100% دون تحميل المرضى أي أعباء مالية، بفضل الدعم السعودي الإنساني والتنموي اللامحدود للقطاع الصحي في اليمن.


بصمات العطاء السعودي


وأوضح ابن عطية في تصريح لـ«عكاظ»، أن مرحلة الإنشاء والتأسيس والتجهيز الشامل للمركز تمت عبر «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن» الذراع التنموية للمملكة، والذي رفد المنشأة بأحدث التجهيزات والمعدات الطبية لتلبية احتياج إنساني ملح وتجنيب المرضى مشقة السفر والتنقل.

الغسيل الكلوي في المهرة.

الغسيل الكلوي في المهرة.


وأشار إلى أن عمليات التشغيل الميداني وتأمين المستلزمات والرعاية الصحية المستمرة حتى اليوم تحظى بتمويل ودعم كامل من «مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية» الذراع الإنسانية للمملكة، بالتنسيق مع مكتب الصحة العامة والسكان بالمحافظة.


120 ألف خدمة و30 ألف جلسة


وكشف مدير المركز أن إجمالي الخدمات الطبية المجانية التي قدمها المركز منذ يناير 2020 وحتى نهاية يوليو 2026 بلغت أكثر من 120 ألف خدمة، استفاد منها نحو 58,927 مستفيداً، شملت تنفيذ أكثر من 30 ألف جلسة استصفاء دموي (غسيل كلوي) للحالات المزمنة والطارئة، إلى جانب استقبال أكثر من 6 آلاف مراجع في العيادة التخصصية للتشخيص وتقديم الاستشارات.

خالد بن عطية.

خالد بن عطية.


جاهزية عالية وتوطين للكوادر


وبيّن ابن عطية أن المنشأة تُدار بأعلى معايير مكافحة العدوى والسلامة المهنية، حيث جُهزت بـ 18 جهاز غسيل كلوي حديث، ومحطتين متطورتين لمعالجة وتنقية المياه، إضافة إلى أكثر من 83 معدة وأداة طبية تشمل أجهزة التنفس الصناعي ومضخات السوائل والمحاليل.


وأشار إلى الحرص على استدامة العمل من خلال ملف «توطين الكوادر الطبية والفنية الإدارية المحلية»، حيث يعمل بالمركز نخبة من الأطباء والممرضين والفنيين المحليين الذين خضعوا لبرامج تدريبية تخصصية ومكثفة لضمان تقديم الرعاية الصحية بأعلى معايير الجودة.


واختتم الدكتور ابن عطية تصريحه بالشكر والامتنان للقيادة السعودية، ولذراعيها «مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة» و«البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن»، على وقفتهما الأخوية الصادقة ودعمهما اللامحدود الذي أعاد الأمل لآلاف المرضى ورسم البسمة على شفاههم.