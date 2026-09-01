Dr. Khalid bin Atiyah, the director of the dialysis center in Al-Ghayda city in Al-Mahra governorate, confirmed that the center provides all its medical, therapeutic, and diagnostic services for kidney failure patients free of charge at 100%, without imposing any financial burdens on the patients, thanks to the unlimited Saudi humanitarian and developmental support for the health sector in Yemen.



The Marks of Saudi Giving



Dr. bin Atiyah explained in a statement to “Okaz” that the establishment, foundation, and comprehensive preparation phase of the center were carried out through the “Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen,” the developmental arm of the Kingdom, which provided the facility with the latest medical equipment and devices to meet an urgent humanitarian need and spare patients the hardship of travel and movement.

الغسيل الكلوي في المهرة.



He pointed out that the field operation processes and the provision of supplies and continuous healthcare to this day receive full funding and support from the “King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works,” the humanitarian arm of the Kingdom, in coordination with the Public Health and Population Office in the governorate.



120,000 Services and 30,000 Sessions



Dr. bin Atiyah revealed that the total number of free medical services provided by the center since January 2020 until the end of July 2026 has exceeded 120,000 services, benefiting approximately 58,927 individuals. This included the execution of more than 30,000 hemodialysis sessions for chronic and emergency cases, in addition to receiving more than 6,000 patients in the specialized clinic for diagnosis and consultations.

خالد بن عطية.



High Readiness and Localization of Staff



Dr. bin Atiyah indicated that the facility is managed according to the highest standards of infection control and occupational safety, as it is equipped with 18 modern dialysis machines and two advanced stations for water treatment and purification, in addition to more than 83 medical devices and tools, including ventilators and fluid and solution pumps.



He emphasized the commitment to sustainability through the “localization of medical and administrative technical staff” initiative, where the center employs a select group of local doctors, nurses, and technicians who have undergone specialized and intensive training programs to ensure the provision of healthcare at the highest quality standards.



Dr. bin Atiyah concluded his statement by expressing gratitude and appreciation to the Saudi leadership, and to its arms, the “King Salman Center for Relief” and the “Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen,” for their sincere brotherly support and unlimited assistance that has restored hope to thousands of patients and brought smiles to their faces.