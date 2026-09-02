لا تزال جنوب سيناء تعيش وقع الصدمة بعد حادث مأساوي جديد على طريق دهب – نويبع؛ حيث لقي 21 شخصاً مصرعهم، بينهم 10 أردنيين، فيما أُصيب 28 آخرون إثر انقلاب حافلة كانت تقل 43 راكباً صباح اليوم الأربعاء.

وبحسب مصادر أمنية، تلقت غرفة عمليات المحافظة بلاغاً يفيد بانقلاب الحافلة أثناء عبورها أحد المسارات الجبلية، لتتحرك قوات الشرطة وفرق الإسعاف على الفور إلى موقع الحادث.

ووجّه وزير الصحة المصري، الدكتور خالد عبدالغفار، برفع حالة الاستعداد القصوى في المستشفيات القريبة، وتوفير أعلى مستويات الرعاية الطبية للمصابين، فيما أكد المتحدث الرسمي للوزارة، حسام عبدالغفار، أن الفرق الطبية تعمل بكامل طاقتها لمتابعة الحالات الحرجة وتأمين المستلزمات الطبية اللازمة.

وفي سياق متصل، أعلن مصدر رسمي أردني وفاة عشرة مواطنين أردنيين كانوا ضمن ركاب الحافلة، مشيراً إلى أن السلطات الأردنية تتابع المستجدات بالتنسيق مع الجهات المصرية المختصة.

 مقتل وإصابة 49 شخصاً في انقلاب حافلة ركاب جنوب سيناء بينهم 10 أردنيين

ويعيد هذا الحادث إلى الأذهان سلسلة من الوقائع المرورية التي شهدتها مصر خلال الأسابيع الماضية، من بينها حادث تصادم مروّع على طريق الدواويس بالإسماعيلية أسفر عن وفاة 17 شخصاً وإصابة أكثر من 30 آخرين، إضافة إلى حادث آخر على الطريق ذاته بعد أسبوعين نتج عنه إصابة 17 شخصاً.

وتُظهر بيانات الجهاز المركزي للتعبئة العامة والإحصاء ارتفاع وفيات حوادث الطرق في مصر إلى نحو 5,829 حالة سنوياً، إلى جانب زيادة الإصابات بنسبة تتجاوز 10%.

وتُعد منطقة دهب – نويبع من أبرز الوجهات السياحية في جنوب سيناء، إلا أن طبيعتها الجبلية الوعرة تجعل طرقها عرضة للحوادث، رغم الجهود الحكومية المستمرة لتطوير البنية التحتية ورفع معايير السلامة.

ويرجع خبراء النقل تكرار هذه الحوادث إلى القيادة المتهورة وسوء صيانة بعض المركبات، فضلاً عن عدم الالتزام بقواعد المرور، بينما تؤكد الجهات الرسمية أن العامل البشري يبقى السبب الرئيسي في معظم الحوادث، رغم التوسع في مشروعات الطرق والسكك الحديدية خلال السنوات الأخيرة.