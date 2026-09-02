 مقتل وإصابة 49 شخصاً في انقلاب حافلة ركاب جنوب سيناء بينهم 10 أردنيين

South Sinai is still reeling from the shock of a new tragic incident on the Dahab – Nuweiba road; where 21 people lost their lives, including 10 Jordanians, while 28 others were injured after a bus carrying 43 passengers overturned this morning, Wednesday.

According to security sources, the operations room of the governorate received a report about the bus overturning while crossing one of the mountainous paths, prompting police forces and ambulance teams to immediately rush to the scene of the accident.

The Egyptian Minister of Health, Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, directed that the highest state of readiness be raised in nearby hospitals and to provide the highest levels of medical care for the injured, while the official spokesperson for the ministry, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, confirmed that medical teams are working at full capacity to monitor critical cases and secure the necessary medical supplies.

In a related context, an official Jordanian source announced the death of ten Jordanian citizens who were among the bus passengers, indicating that the Jordanian authorities are following up on developments in coordination with the relevant Egyptian authorities.

This incident brings to mind a series of traffic incidents that Egypt has witnessed over the past weeks, including a horrific collision on the Dawawis road in Ismailia that resulted in the deaths of 17 people and injuries to more than 30 others, in addition to another accident on the same road two weeks later that resulted in 17 injuries.

Data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics shows that road accident fatalities in Egypt have risen to about 5,829 cases annually, along with an increase in injuries by more than 10%.

The Dahab – Nuweiba area is one of the most prominent tourist destinations in South Sinai, but its rugged mountainous nature makes its roads prone to accidents, despite ongoing government efforts to develop infrastructure and raise safety standards.

Transport experts attribute the recurrence of these accidents to reckless driving and poor maintenance of some vehicles, in addition to a lack of adherence to traffic rules, while official authorities confirm that human error remains the main cause of most accidents, despite the expansion of road and railway projects in recent years.