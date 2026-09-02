شهد طريق دهب – نويبع في محافظة جنوب سيناء، صباح اليوم، حادثًا مأساويًا أسفر عن مصرع 16 شخصًا وإصابة 28 آخرين، إثر انقلاب حافلة تقل ركابًا أثناء توجهها عبر أحد المسارات الجبلية بالمنطقة.

وبحسب مصادر أمنية، تلقت غرفة عمليات المحافظة بلاغًا يفيد بانقلاب الحافلة، لتتحرك قوات الشرطة وسيارات الإسعاف على الفور إلى موقع الحادث. ووجّه الدكتور خالد عبدالغفار، وزير الصحة، برفع حالة الطوارئ في المستشفيات القريبة، وتوفير أعلى مستويات الرعاية الطبية للمصابين.

وأوضح المتحدث باسم وزارة الصحة، حسام عبدالغفار، أن الوزارة دفعت بـ20 سيارة إسعاف لنقل الضحايا إلى مستشفيات دهب ونويبع وشرم الشيخ، مؤكداً أن الفرق الطبية تعمل على مدار الساعة لمتابعة الحالات الحرجة وتأمين المستلزمات الطبية اللازمة.

ويأتي هذا الحادث بعد سلسلة من الوقائع المشابهة التي شهدتها مصر خلال الأسابيع الماضية؛ إذ وقع قبل أيام حادث تصادم مروّع على طريق الدواويس بالإسماعيلية بين شاحنتين تقلان عمالاً، ما أدى إلى وفاة 17 شخصًا وإصابة أكثر من 30 آخرين. كما شهد الطريق نفسه حادثًا آخر بعد أسبوعين فقط، نتج عنه إصابة 17 شخصًا في تصادم بين سيارة ربع نقل ومركبة خاصة.

وتشير بيانات الجهاز المركزي للتعبئة العامة والإحصاء إلى ارتفاع وفيات حوادث الطرق في مصر إلى نحو 5,829 حالة سنويًا، إضافة إلى زيادة الإصابات بنسبة تتجاوز 10%. وتُعد منطقة دهب – نويبع من أبرز الوجهات السياحية في جنوب سيناء، وتشتهر بتنوعها البيولوجي ومساراتها الجبلية، إلا أن طبيعتها الوعرة تجعل طرقها عرضة للحوادث.

ويرجع خبراء النقل تكرار هذه الحوادث إلى القيادة المتهورة وسوء صيانة بعض المركبات، فضلًا عن عدم الالتزام بقواعد المرور، بينما تؤكد الجهات الرسمية أن العامل البشري يبقى السبب الرئيسي رغم جهود الدولة المستمرة لتطوير شبكة الطرق وتحسين معايير السلامة.