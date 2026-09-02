A tragic accident occurred this morning on the Dahab – Nuweiba road in South Sinai Governorate, resulting in the death of 16 people and injuring 28 others, after a bus carrying passengers overturned while traveling through one of the mountainous routes in the area.

According to security sources, the operations room of the governorate received a report about the bus overturning, prompting police forces and ambulances to immediately move to the accident site. Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, the Minister of Health, directed that emergency status be raised in nearby hospitals and that the highest levels of medical care be provided to the injured.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, stated that the ministry dispatched 20 ambulances to transport the victims to hospitals in Dahab, Nuweiba, and Sharm El Sheikh, confirming that medical teams are working around the clock to monitor critical cases and secure necessary medical supplies.

This accident follows a series of similar incidents that have occurred in Egypt over the past few weeks; just days ago, a horrific collision occurred on the Dawawis road in Ismailia between two trucks carrying workers, resulting in the deaths of 17 people and injuring more than 30 others. The same road witnessed another accident just two weeks later, resulting in 17 injuries in a collision between a pickup truck and a private vehicle.

Data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics indicates that road accident fatalities in Egypt have risen to approximately 5,829 cases annually, in addition to an increase in injuries exceeding 10%. The Dahab – Nuweiba area is one of the most prominent tourist destinations in South Sinai, known for its biodiversity and mountainous trails; however, its rugged nature makes its roads prone to accidents.

Transport experts attribute the recurrence of these accidents to reckless driving and poor maintenance of some vehicles, as well as non-compliance with traffic rules, while official authorities confirm that human factors remain the main cause despite the state's ongoing efforts to develop the road network and improve safety standards.



