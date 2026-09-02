شهد طريق دهب – نويبع في محافظة جنوب سيناء، صباح اليوم، حادثًا مأساويًا أسفر عن مصرع 16 شخصًا وإصابة 28 آخرين، إثر انقلاب حافلة تقل ركابًا أثناء توجهها عبر أحد المسارات الجبلية بالمنطقة.
وبحسب مصادر أمنية، تلقت غرفة عمليات المحافظة بلاغًا يفيد بانقلاب الحافلة، لتتحرك قوات الشرطة وسيارات الإسعاف على الفور إلى موقع الحادث. ووجّه الدكتور خالد عبدالغفار، وزير الصحة، برفع حالة الطوارئ في المستشفيات القريبة، وتوفير أعلى مستويات الرعاية الطبية للمصابين.
وأوضح المتحدث باسم وزارة الصحة، حسام عبدالغفار، أن الوزارة دفعت بـ20 سيارة إسعاف لنقل الضحايا إلى مستشفيات دهب ونويبع وشرم الشيخ، مؤكداً أن الفرق الطبية تعمل على مدار الساعة لمتابعة الحالات الحرجة وتأمين المستلزمات الطبية اللازمة.
ويأتي هذا الحادث بعد سلسلة من الوقائع المشابهة التي شهدتها مصر خلال الأسابيع الماضية؛ إذ وقع قبل أيام حادث تصادم مروّع على طريق الدواويس بالإسماعيلية بين شاحنتين تقلان عمالاً، ما أدى إلى وفاة 17 شخصًا وإصابة أكثر من 30 آخرين. كما شهد الطريق نفسه حادثًا آخر بعد أسبوعين فقط، نتج عنه إصابة 17 شخصًا في تصادم بين سيارة ربع نقل ومركبة خاصة.
وتشير بيانات الجهاز المركزي للتعبئة العامة والإحصاء إلى ارتفاع وفيات حوادث الطرق في مصر إلى نحو 5,829 حالة سنويًا، إضافة إلى زيادة الإصابات بنسبة تتجاوز 10%. وتُعد منطقة دهب – نويبع من أبرز الوجهات السياحية في جنوب سيناء، وتشتهر بتنوعها البيولوجي ومساراتها الجبلية، إلا أن طبيعتها الوعرة تجعل طرقها عرضة للحوادث.
ويرجع خبراء النقل تكرار هذه الحوادث إلى القيادة المتهورة وسوء صيانة بعض المركبات، فضلًا عن عدم الالتزام بقواعد المرور، بينما تؤكد الجهات الرسمية أن العامل البشري يبقى السبب الرئيسي رغم جهود الدولة المستمرة لتطوير شبكة الطرق وتحسين معايير السلامة.
A tragic accident occurred this morning on the Dahab – Nuweiba road in South Sinai Governorate, resulting in the death of 16 people and injuring 28 others, after a bus carrying passengers overturned while traveling through one of the mountainous routes in the area.
According to security sources, the operations room of the governorate received a report about the bus overturning, prompting police forces and ambulances to immediately move to the accident site. Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, the Minister of Health, directed that emergency status be raised in nearby hospitals and that the highest levels of medical care be provided to the injured.
The spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, stated that the ministry dispatched 20 ambulances to transport the victims to hospitals in Dahab, Nuweiba, and Sharm El Sheikh, confirming that medical teams are working around the clock to monitor critical cases and secure necessary medical supplies.
This accident follows a series of similar incidents that have occurred in Egypt over the past few weeks; just days ago, a horrific collision occurred on the Dawawis road in Ismailia between two trucks carrying workers, resulting in the deaths of 17 people and injuring more than 30 others. The same road witnessed another accident just two weeks later, resulting in 17 injuries in a collision between a pickup truck and a private vehicle.
Data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics indicates that road accident fatalities in Egypt have risen to approximately 5,829 cases annually, in addition to an increase in injuries exceeding 10%. The Dahab – Nuweiba area is one of the most prominent tourist destinations in South Sinai, known for its biodiversity and mountainous trails; however, its rugged nature makes its roads prone to accidents.
Transport experts attribute the recurrence of these accidents to reckless driving and poor maintenance of some vehicles, as well as non-compliance with traffic rules, while official authorities confirm that human factors remain the main cause despite the state's ongoing efforts to develop the road network and improve safety standards.