استعرض الأمن العام روبوت (باك بوت) المخصص لتنفيذ مهام الاستطلاع والتعامل مع الأجسام المشتبه بها في البيئات الميدانية الحساسة. ويتيح الروبوت إمكانية التحكم به عن بُعد عبر أنظمة اتصال لاسلكية، مع نقل مباشر للصوت والصورة من موقع الحدث، بما يمكّن المختصين من تقييم الموقف واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة دون تعريض الأفراد للخطر.
ويأتي تقديم (باك بوت) ضمن جهود الأمن العام في توظيف التقنيات الحديثة لدعم الأعمال الميدانية التي تتطلب تعاملًا دقيقًا عن بُعد، بما يسهم في تعزيز الأمن والسلامة ورفع كفاءة الأداء.
The General Security showcased the (Pack Bot) robot designed to carry out reconnaissance tasks and deal with suspicious objects in sensitive field environments. The robot allows for remote control via wireless communication systems, with live audio and video transmission from the scene, enabling specialists to assess the situation and take necessary actions without putting individuals at risk.
The introduction of the (Pack Bot) is part of the General Security's efforts to employ modern technologies to support field operations that require precise remote handling, contributing to enhancing security and safety and improving performance efficiency.