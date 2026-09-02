The General Security showcased the (Pack Bot) robot designed to carry out reconnaissance tasks and deal with suspicious objects in sensitive field environments. The robot allows for remote control via wireless communication systems, with live audio and video transmission from the scene, enabling specialists to assess the situation and take necessary actions without putting individuals at risk.

The introduction of the (Pack Bot) is part of the General Security's efforts to employ modern technologies to support field operations that require precise remote handling, contributing to enhancing security and safety and improving performance efficiency.