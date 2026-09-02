استعرض الأمن العام روبوت (باك بوت) المخصص لتنفيذ مهام الاستطلاع والتعامل مع الأجسام المشتبه بها في البيئات الميدانية الحساسة. ويتيح الروبوت إمكانية التحكم به عن بُعد عبر أنظمة اتصال لاسلكية، مع نقل مباشر للصوت والصورة من موقع الحدث، بما يمكّن المختصين من تقييم الموقف واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة دون تعريض الأفراد للخطر.

ويأتي تقديم (باك بوت) ضمن جهود الأمن العام في توظيف التقنيات الحديثة لدعم الأعمال الميدانية التي تتطلب تعاملًا دقيقًا عن بُعد، بما يسهم في تعزيز الأمن والسلامة ورفع كفاءة الأداء.