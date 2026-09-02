كشف تقرير التداولات الشهرية في سوق الأسهم السعودية تسجيل المستثمرين السعوديين والخليجيين صافي مشتريات بقيمة 757.59 مليون ريال و298.63 مليون ريال على التوالي، مقابل اتجاه الأجانب نحو البيع بصافي 1.06 مليار ريال.
وبحسب التقرير، بلغ إجمالي مشتريات المستثمر السعودي في السوق الرئيسية 67.6 مليار ريال، وكانت تعادل 60.12% من مجمل عمليات الشراء في الشهر المنتهي يوم 31 أغسطس 2026م، مقارنة مع عمليات بيع بلغت 66.84 مليار ريال، بما يعادل 59.45% من المبيعات الشهرية.
تعاملات السعوديين
وشهدت تعاملات السعوديين تسجيل المؤسسات صافي شراء بقيمة 3.48 مليار ريال، من فارق عمليات شراء إجمالية بلغت 16.5 مليار ريال مقابل مبيعات بلغت 13.02 مليار ريال.
واتجه الأفراد السعوديون للبيع بصافي 2.72 مليار ريال، من فارق عمليات شراء بلغت 51.1 مليار ريال، مقارنة مع مبيعات قيمتها 53.82 مليار ريال.
وبالنسبة لتعاملات الخليجيين، غلب الشراء على تداولاتهم في شهر أغسطس الماضي بإجمالي 2.28 مليار ريال، وهذا كان أكبر من مبيعاتهم الإجمالية البالغة 1.98 مليار ريال.
وفي المقابل، كانت مبيعات الأجانب البالغة 43.61 مليار ريال أعلى من مشترياتهم في أغسطس الماضي والبالغة 42.56 مليار ريال.
The monthly trading report in the Saudi stock market revealed that Saudi and Gulf investors recorded net purchases of 757.59 million riyals and 298.63 million riyals, respectively, while foreigners tended towards selling with a net of 1.06 billion riyals.
According to the report, the total purchases by Saudi investors in the main market amounted to 67.6 billion riyals, which accounted for 60.12% of the total purchases in the month ending August 31, 2026, compared to sales amounting to 66.84 billion riyals, representing 59.45% of the monthly sales.
Saudi Transactions
Saudi institutions recorded a net purchase of 3.48 billion riyals, from a total purchase difference of 16.5 billion riyals against sales of 13.02 billion riyals.
Saudi individuals, on the other hand, leaned towards selling with a net of 2.72 billion riyals, from a total purchase difference of 51.1 billion riyals, compared to sales valued at 53.82 billion riyals.
As for Gulf transactions, buying dominated their trading in August, with a total of 2.28 billion riyals, which was higher than their total sales of 1.98 billion riyals.
In contrast, foreign sales of 43.61 billion riyals were higher than their purchases in August, which amounted to 42.56 billion riyals.