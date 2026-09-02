كشف تقرير التداولات الشهرية في سوق الأسهم السعودية تسجيل المستثمرين السعوديين والخليجيين صافي مشتريات بقيمة 757.59 مليون ريال و298.63 مليون ريال على التوالي، مقابل اتجاه الأجانب نحو البيع بصافي 1.06 مليار ريال.

وبحسب التقرير، بلغ إجمالي مشتريات المستثمر السعودي في السوق الرئيسية 67.6 مليار ريال، وكانت تعادل 60.12% من مجمل عمليات الشراء في الشهر المنتهي يوم 31 أغسطس 2026م، مقارنة مع عمليات بيع بلغت 66.84 مليار ريال، بما يعادل 59.45% من المبيعات الشهرية.

تعاملات السعوديين

وشهدت تعاملات السعوديين تسجيل المؤسسات صافي شراء بقيمة 3.48 مليار ريال، من فارق عمليات شراء إجمالية بلغت 16.5 مليار ريال مقابل مبيعات بلغت 13.02 مليار ريال.

واتجه الأفراد السعوديون للبيع بصافي 2.72 مليار ريال، من فارق عمليات شراء بلغت 51.1 مليار ريال، مقارنة مع مبيعات قيمتها 53.82 مليار ريال.

وبالنسبة لتعاملات الخليجيين، غلب الشراء على تداولاتهم في شهر أغسطس الماضي بإجمالي 2.28 مليار ريال، وهذا كان أكبر من مبيعاتهم الإجمالية البالغة 1.98 مليار ريال.

وفي المقابل، كانت مبيعات الأجانب البالغة 43.61 مليار ريال أعلى من مشترياتهم في أغسطس الماضي والبالغة 42.56 مليار ريال.