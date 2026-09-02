The monthly trading report in the Saudi stock market revealed that Saudi and Gulf investors recorded net purchases of 757.59 million riyals and 298.63 million riyals, respectively, while foreigners tended towards selling with a net of 1.06 billion riyals.

According to the report, the total purchases by Saudi investors in the main market amounted to 67.6 billion riyals, which accounted for 60.12% of the total purchases in the month ending August 31, 2026, compared to sales amounting to 66.84 billion riyals, representing 59.45% of the monthly sales.

Saudi Transactions

Saudi institutions recorded a net purchase of 3.48 billion riyals, from a total purchase difference of 16.5 billion riyals against sales of 13.02 billion riyals.

Saudi individuals, on the other hand, leaned towards selling with a net of 2.72 billion riyals, from a total purchase difference of 51.1 billion riyals, compared to sales valued at 53.82 billion riyals.

As for Gulf transactions, buying dominated their trading in August, with a total of 2.28 billion riyals, which was higher than their total sales of 1.98 billion riyals.

In contrast, foreign sales of 43.61 billion riyals were higher than their purchases in August, which amounted to 42.56 billion riyals.