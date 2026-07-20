أكد خبراء في صحة الأعصاب أن الحفاظ على ترطيب الجسم بالماء يمثل أحد أهم العوامل الداعمة لصحة الدماغ والقدرات الذهنية، فيما يمكن للقهوة أن تمنح دفعة مؤقتة للتركيز والانتباه عند تناولها باعتدال، دون أن تكون بديلًا عن العادات الصحية الأساسية.

وبحسب موقع بابتيست هيلث، أوضح المتخصص في طب الأعصاب، الدكتور جيديميناس غليبوس، أن الجفاف يؤثر بشكل مباشر في وظائف الدماغ، إذ يحدث عندما يفقد الجسم سوائل أكثر مما يحصل عليه. وحتى حالات الجفاف البسيطة قد تؤدي إلى انخفاض حجم الدم، ما يقلل من كفاءة وصول الأكسجين والمواد الغذائية إلى خلايا الدماغ.

وأشار إلى أن الماء يلعب دورًا أساسيًا في دعم تدفق الدم، ونقل العناصر الغذائية، وتنظيم حرارة الجسم، وهي جميعها عوامل ضرورية للحفاظ على وظائف الدماغ الطبيعية.

ويُعد تدفق الدم أمرًا حيويًا لأنه ينقل الأكسجين والجلوكوز، وهما المصدر الرئيسي للطاقة التي تعتمد عليها مليارات الخلايا العصبية. وعند انخفاض مستويات الترطيب، تصبح هذه العمليات أقل كفاءة، ما قد ينعكس على التفكير والتركيز والذاكرة.

كما تشير أبحاث إلى أن نقص الترطيب المزمن قد يسهم في تراجع الأداء الإدراكي بمرور الوقت، خصوصا لدى كبار السن الذين يضعف لديهم الإحساس بالعطش مع التقدم في العمر.

وأكد غليبوس أن الماء يجب أن يكون المشروب الأساسي للحفاظ على صحة الدماغ، حتى وإن كانت القهوة أو الشاي يمنحان شعورًا مؤقتًا باليقظة.

القهوة تعزز الأداء الذهني مؤقتاً

ورغم ذلك، لا تزال القهوة من أكثر المشروبات التي تحظى باهتمام الباحثين لدراسة تأثيرها في صحة الدماغ.

وأوضح غليبوس أن تناول القهوة بكميات معتدلة يمكن أن يحسن اليقظة والانتباه وسرعة الاستجابة والقدرة على التركيز لفترات قصيرة.

ويرجع ذلك إلى احتواء القهوة على الكافيين، الذي يحفز الجهاز العصبي المركزي من خلال تعطيل عمل مادة «الأدينوزين»، وهي مادة كيميائية في الدماغ تزداد تدريجيًا خلال اليوم وتسبب الشعور بالنعاس، وعندما يثبط الكافيين تأثيرها، يشعر الشخص بمزيد من النشاط والانتباه.

وينعكس هذا التأثير في صورة تركيز أفضل، وسرعة أكبر في اتخاذ القرارات، وتحسن الأداء أثناء المهام الذهنية المعقدة، إلا أن هذه الفوائد تبقى مؤقتة ولا تعني بالضرورة حماية الدماغ من التدهور الإدراكي على المدى الطويل.

دراسات تربط القهوة بانخفاض خطر الخرف

وأظهرت دراسة واسعة نُشرت في فبراير الماضي وشملت أكثر من 130 ألف شخص تمت متابعتهم لسنوات طويلة، أن الأشخاص الذين اعتادوا شرب كوبين إلى ثلاثة أكواب من القهوة المحتوية على الكافيين يوميًا كانوا أقل عرضة للإصابة بالخرف، كما سجلوا أداءً إدراكيًا أفضل مقارنة بغير شاربي القهوة.

ولفتت الدراسة إلى أن هذه العلاقة ظهرت مع القهوة المحتوية على الكافيين، بينما لم تُلاحظ لدى الأشخاص الذين تناولوا القهوة منزوعة الكافيين.

كما توصلت دراسات رصدية أخرى إلى نتائج مماثلة، إذ ربطت بين الاستهلاك المعتدل للقهوة وانخفاض خطر الإصابة بمرض ألزهايمر ومرض باركنسون والتراجع المعرفي، وإن كانت الآليات البيولوجية الدقيقة لهذه العلاقة لا تزال قيد البحث.

ويرى الباحثون أن فوائد القهوة المحتملة لا تعود إلى الكافيين وحده، بل أيضًا إلى احتوائها على مئات المركبات الطبيعية، مثل مضادات الأكسدة والبوليفينولات، التي قد تساعد في تقليل الالتهابات والإجهاد التأكسدي، وهما عاملان يرتبطان بعمليات الشيخوخة والأمراض العصبية التنكسية.

ومع ذلك، يؤكد الخبراء أن هذه الدراسات تثبت وجود ارتباط إحصائي فقط، ولا تقدم دليلًا قاطعًا على أن القهوة تمنع الإصابة بالخرف، إذ قد يكون شاربو القهوة المعتدلون أكثر التزامًا بأنماط حياة صحية تسهم في تحسين صحة الدماغ.

الاعتدال هو الأساس

وشدد غليبوس على أن الإفراط في تناول الكافيين قد يؤدي إلى آثار جانبية مثل التوتر والقلق، وخفقان القلب، واضطرابات النوم، كما قد يسهم في الجفاف إذا حلّت القهوة محل شرب الماء.

وأضاف أن اضطرابات النوم تستحق اهتمامًا خاصًا، لأن النوم العميق يلعب دورًا أساسيًا في تثبيت الذكريات والتخلص من الفضلات الأيضية داخل الدماغ، بينما يرتبط الحرمان المزمن من النوم بضعف الذاكرة وتراجع الانتباه وارتفاع خطر الإصابة بالخرف.

وبحسب التوصيات الصحية، يستطيع معظم البالغين الأصحاء استهلاك ما يصل إلى نحو 400 ملليغرام من الكافيين يوميًا، وهو ما يعادل تقريبًا أربعة أكواب من القهوة المفلترة، مع اختلاف القدرة على تحمل الكافيين من شخص لآخر، خصوصا لدى الحوامل أو المصابين بأمراض القلب أو القلق أو اضطرابات النوم.

صحة الدماغ تعتمد على نمط الحياة

واختتم غليبوس بالتأكيد على أن الحفاظ على صحة الدماغ لا يعتمد على مشروب واحد، بل على مجموعة من العادات الصحية المتكاملة، تشمل شرب كميات كافية من الماء، والحصول على نوم جيد، وممارسة النشاط البدني بانتظام، واتباع نظام غذائي متوازن على نمط حمية البحر المتوسط الغنية بالخضروات والفواكه والحبوب الكاملة والأسماك والدهون الصحية.

كما يساعد التحكم في ضغط الدم والسكري والكوليسترول، إلى جانب الحفاظ على النشاط الذهني والاجتماعي، في تقليل خطر الإصابة بالخرف والأمراض العصبية مع التقدم في العمر، مؤكدًا أن القهوة قد تكون عاملًا مساعدًا، لكنها ليست بديلًا عن أسلوب الحياة الصحي.