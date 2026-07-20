Experts in neurological health have confirmed that maintaining hydration with water is one of the most important factors supporting brain health and cognitive abilities, while coffee can provide a temporary boost to focus and attention when consumed in moderation, without being a substitute for essential healthy habits.

According to Baptist Health, Dr. Gediminas Glebus, a specialist in neurology, explained that dehydration directly affects brain functions, occurring when the body loses more fluids than it takes in. Even mild dehydration can lead to a decrease in blood volume, reducing the efficiency of oxygen and nutrient delivery to brain cells.

He noted that water plays a crucial role in supporting blood flow, transporting nutrients, and regulating body temperature, all of which are necessary factors for maintaining normal brain functions.

Blood flow is vital as it carries oxygen and glucose, the primary energy sources relied upon by billions of nerve cells. When hydration levels drop, these processes become less efficient, which can impact thinking, focus, and memory.

Research also indicates that chronic dehydration may contribute to cognitive decline over time, especially in older adults who experience a diminished sense of thirst as they age.

Glebus emphasized that water should be the primary beverage for maintaining brain health, even if coffee or tea provide a temporary feeling of alertness.

Coffee Temporarily Enhances Mental Performance

Nevertheless, coffee remains one of the most studied beverages regarding its effects on brain health.

Glebus explained that consuming coffee in moderate amounts can improve alertness, attention, reaction speed, and the ability to concentrate for short periods.

This is due to coffee containing caffeine, which stimulates the central nervous system by blocking the action of adenosine, a chemical in the brain that gradually increases throughout the day and causes drowsiness. When caffeine inhibits its effects, a person feels more energetic and alert.

This effect is reflected in better concentration, faster decision-making, and improved performance during complex mental tasks; however, these benefits are temporary and do not necessarily mean protection against cognitive decline in the long term.

Studies Link Coffee to Reduced Risk of Dementia

A large study published last February, which followed over 130,000 people for many years, found that individuals who regularly consumed two to three cups of caffeinated coffee daily were less likely to develop dementia and performed better cognitively compared to non-coffee drinkers.

The study noted that this relationship appeared with caffeinated coffee, while it was not observed in individuals who consumed decaffeinated coffee.

Other observational studies have reached similar conclusions, linking moderate coffee consumption to a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and cognitive decline, although the precise biological mechanisms behind this relationship are still under investigation.

Researchers believe that the potential benefits of coffee are not solely due to caffeine but also to its content of hundreds of natural compounds, such as antioxidants and polyphenols, which may help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which are associated with aging processes and neurodegenerative diseases.

However, experts assert that these studies demonstrate only a statistical correlation and do not provide conclusive evidence that coffee prevents dementia, as moderate coffee drinkers may be more committed to healthy lifestyles that contribute to better brain health.

Moderation is Key

Glebus stressed that excessive caffeine intake can lead to side effects such as stress and anxiety, heart palpitations, and sleep disturbances, and it may contribute to dehydration if coffee replaces water consumption.

He added that sleep disturbances deserve special attention, as deep sleep plays a crucial role in consolidating memories and clearing metabolic waste within the brain, while chronic sleep deprivation is associated with memory impairment, decreased attention, and an increased risk of dementia.

According to health recommendations, most healthy adults can consume up to about 400 milligrams of caffeine daily, which is roughly equivalent to four cups of brewed coffee, with individual tolerance to caffeine varying, especially among pregnant women or those with heart conditions, anxiety, or sleep disorders.

Brain Health Depends on Lifestyle

Glebus concluded by emphasizing that maintaining brain health does not rely on a single beverage but rather on a combination of integrated healthy habits, including drinking adequate amounts of water, getting good sleep, exercising regularly, and following a balanced diet similar to the Mediterranean diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, fish, and healthy fats.

Controlling blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol, along with maintaining mental and social activity, also helps reduce the risk of dementia and neurological diseases as one ages, affirming that while coffee may be a helpful factor, it is not a substitute for a healthy lifestyle.