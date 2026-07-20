The confrontation between the United States and Iran is heading towards further military escalation, amid ongoing exchanges of strikes in the region, coinciding with indirect diplomatic moves through intermediaries. At the same time, Washington confirms that the door to negotiations remains open, while Tehran believes that the current circumstances do not allow for the resumption of talks, despite receiving messages through mediation channels.



Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei stated that his country has received messages through negotiation intermediaries with the United States in recent days, emphasizing that Tehran will continue its paths of war and diplomacy in a way that serves its national interests. He added that diplomacy is not a substitute for confrontation, but rather a tool to achieve national goals alongside other options.



The U.S. is open to a diplomatic solution



For his part, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the United States remains open to a diplomatic solution, noting that Iran is sending signals of its desire to negotiate. He considered that the U.S. strikes were a response to Iranian missile and drone attacks against ships in the Strait of Hormuz.



In contrast, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that the appropriate timing for negotiations is after achieving "field and strategic gains," considering that the war should end when Iran holds a stronger position, whether through military achievements or negotiations. He explained that Tehran continuously assesses whether the continuation of fighting will yield additional gains or lead to greater losses.



As part of diplomatic moves, Iranian Interior Minister Iskandar Mo'meni began a visit to Pakistan, which is leading mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran, to discuss recent developments in the region.



Reducing Iranian capabilities



On the ground, U.S. Central Command announced a new wave of strikes targeting military command centers, air defense systems, maritime sites, missile and drone launch platforms, and communication networks within Iran, aiming to reduce its ability to threaten navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has not announced the casualty figures, while Iranian media reported explosions in the south and northwest of the country.



U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the recent strikes were "very strong," stating that Iranian military capabilities suffered significant damage. The U.S. military announced the death of one of its soldiers in Iraq while dealing with an Iranian drone, raising the number of American military personnel killed since the outbreak of the war to 17.



Decrease in the number of passing ships



In the Strait of Hormuz, concerns about the security of navigation and global energy supplies continued, as data showed a decrease in the number of ships passing through the strait. The British Maritime Trade Operations Agency announced that a ship was attacked, resulting in a fire on board, while the Iranian Revolutionary Guard stated that two oil tankers were hit by explosions while attempting to cross the southern route of the strait.



In the context of military preparations, the "New York Times" revealed that the United States has deployed additional F-16 and F-35 fighter jets and refueling aircraft to the Middle East, as part of strengthening its military presence. The newspaper clarified that these moves began before the Iranian attack on U.S. forces in Jordan, but they reflect Washington's readiness for the possibility of an escalation in confrontation in the coming period.