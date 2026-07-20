تتجه المواجهة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران نحو مزيد من التصعيد العسكري، وسط استمرار تبادل الضربات في المنطقة، بالتزامن مع تحركات دبلوماسية غير مباشرة عبر الوسطاء، في وقت تؤكد فيه واشنطن أن باب التفاوض لا يزال مفتوحاً، بينما ترى طهران أن الظروف الحالية لا تسمح باستئناف المحادثات، رغم تلقيها رسائل عبر قنوات الوساطة.


وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي إن بلاده تلقت خلال الأيام الأخيرة رسائل عبر وسطاء المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة، مؤكداً أن طهران ستواصل مساري الحرب والدبلوماسية بما يخدم مصالحها الوطنية. وأضاف أن الدبلوماسية ليست بديلاً عن المواجهة، وإنما أداة لتحقيق الأهداف الوطنية إلى جانب الخيارات الأخرى.


أمريكا منفتحة على حل دبلوماسي


من جانبه، أكد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو أن الولايات المتحدة لا تزال منفتحة على حل دبلوماسي، مشيراً إلى أن إيران ترسل إشارات برغبتها في التفاوض. واعتبر أن الضربات الأمريكية جاءت رداً على الهجمات الإيرانية بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة ضد السفن في مضيق هرمز.


في المقابل، شدد وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي على أن التوقيت المناسب للتفاوض بعد تحقيق «مكاسب ميدانية وإستراتيجية»، معتبراً أن الحرب ينبغي أن تنتهي عندما تمتلك إيران موقعاً أقوى، سواء عبر إنجاز عسكري أو من خلال المفاوضات. وأوضح أن طهران تقيّم باستمرار ما إذا كان استمرار القتال سيحقق مكاسب إضافية أم سيؤدي إلى خسائر أكبر.


وفي إطار التحركات الدبلوماسية، بدأ وزير الداخلية الإيراني إسكندر مؤمني زيارة إلى باكستان، التي تقود جهود وساطة بين واشنطن وطهران، لبحث التطورات الأخيرة في المنطقة.


تقليص القدرات الإيرانية


ميدانياً، أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية تنفيذ موجة جديدة من الضربات استهدفت مراكز قيادة عسكرية ومنظومات دفاع جوي ومواقع بحرية ومنصات إطلاق صواريخ وطائرات مسيّرة وشبكات اتصالات داخل إيران، بهدف تقليص قدرتها على تهديد الملاحة في مضيق هرمز. ولم تعلن طهران حصيلة الخسائر، بينما تحدثت وسائل إعلام إيرانية عن انفجارات في جنوب البلاد وشمال غربها.


وأكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الضربات الأخيرة كانت «قوية جداً»، وأفاد بأن القدرات العسكرية الإيرانية تعرضت لأضرار كبيرة. وأعلن الجيش الأمريكي مقتل أحد جنوده في العراق أثناء التعامل مع طائرة مسيّرة إيرانية، ليرتفع عدد العسكريين الأمريكيين الذين قتلوا منذ اندلاع الحرب إلى 17.


تراجع عدد السفن العابرة


وفي مضيق هرمز، استمرت المخاوف بشأن أمن الملاحة وإمدادات الطاقة العالمية، إذ أظهرت بيانات تراجع عدد السفن العابرة للمضيق، فيما أعلنت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية تعرض سفينة لهجوم أدى إلى اندلاع حريق على متنها، بينما قال الحرس الثوري الإيراني إن ناقلتي نفط تعرضتا لانفجار أثناء محاولتهما عبور المسار الجنوبي للمضيق.


وفي سياق الاستعدادات العسكرية، كشفت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» أن الولايات المتحدة دفعت بمقاتلات إضافية من طرازي F-16 وF-35 وطائرات للتزود بالوقود إلى الشرق الأوسط، في إطار تعزيز وجودها العسكري. وأوضحت الصحيفة أن هذه التحركات بدأت قبل الهجوم الإيراني على القوات الأمريكية في الأردن، لكنها تعكس استعداد واشنطن لاحتمال اتساع نطاق المواجهة خلال الفترة القادمة.