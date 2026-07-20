بعد ست سنوات من الغموض والأسئلة التي لم تجد إجابات، ظهرت الحقيقة التي انتظرها المحققون وعائلة الضحية طويلًا. نهاية مأساوية لقضية هزّت فرنسا، بعدما قادت اعترافات الزوج إلى مكان أخفيت فيه بقايا امرأة ظل مصيرها مجهولًا منذ عام 2020.

وأعلن الادعاء العام الفرنسي أن الرفات البشرية التي عُثر عليها الأسبوع الماضي في جنوب البلاد تعود إلى ديلفين جوبيار، المرأة التي اختفى أثرها قبل ستة أعوام، وذلك بعد اعتراف زوجها سيدريك جوبيار بقتلها وإخفاء جثمانها.

وكانت القضية قد شغلت الرأي العام الفرنسي لسنوات، بعدما أُدين الزوج، البالغ من العمر 38 عامًا، في أكتوبر 2025 بالسجن 30 عامًا بتهمة قتل زوجته ديلفين، البالغة من العمر 33 عامًا، رغم عدم العثور على جثتها طوال فترة التحقيق والمحاكمة.

وخلال محاكمته الأولى، تمسك جوبيار ببراءته، إلا أنه اعترف في مطلع، وقبيل انطلاق جلسات الاستئناف، بارتكاب الجريمة، وأبدى استعداده لتوجيه المحققين إلى المكان الذي أخفى فيه جثمان زوجته، وفق ما أفاد به فريقه القانوني.

وبعد عمليات بحث استمرت يومين في أراضٍ زراعية بإقليم تارن جنوب فرنسا، وعلى مسافة نحو 10 كيلومترات من منزل الزوجين السابق، عثر المحققون على رفات بشرية، قبل أن تؤكد فحوصات الحمض النووي أنها تعود إلى ديلفين جوبيار.

وكان القضاء قد أصدر حكم الإدانة بحق الزوج استنادًا إلى مجموعة من الأدلة والقرائن المتطابقة، رغم غياب الجثمان وعدم وجود آثار حمض نووي تربطه مباشرة بالجريمة.

وأظهرت تفاصيل القضية أن ديلفين كانت قد اتخذت قرار الانفصال وطلبت الطلاق، رغبة في بدء حياة جديدة مع شخص آخر، وهي الظروف التي شكلت أحد المحاور الرئيسية في التحقيقات التي استمرت لسنوات قبل أن تنكشف الحقيقة.