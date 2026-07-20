After six years of ambiguity and unanswered questions, the truth that investigators and the victim's family had long awaited has emerged. A tragic end to a case that shook France, after the husband's confessions led to the location where the remains of a woman, whose fate had been unknown since 2020, were hidden.

The French public prosecutor announced that the human remains found last week in the south of the country belong to Delphine Jubillar, the woman who disappeared six years ago, following her husband Cédric Jubillar's confession to killing her and concealing her body.

The case had occupied the French public for years, after the husband, 38 years old, was sentenced in October 2025 to 30 years in prison for the murder of his wife Delphine, who was 33 years old, despite the absence of her body throughout the investigation and trial.

During his initial trial, Jubillar maintained his innocence, but he confessed at the beginning, just before the appeal sessions commenced, to committing the crime and expressed his willingness to guide investigators to the location where he hid his wife's body, according to his legal team.

After two days of searches in agricultural land in the Tarn region of southern France, about 10 kilometers from the former couple's home, investigators found human remains, before DNA tests confirmed they belonged to Delphine Jubillar.

The judiciary had issued a conviction against the husband based on a set of matching evidence and clues, despite the absence of the body and the lack of DNA traces directly linking him to the crime.

Details of the case revealed that Delphine had made the decision to separate and requested a divorce, wishing to start a new life with someone else, circumstances that formed one of the main axes of the investigations that lasted for years before the truth was uncovered.