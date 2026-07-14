أثار شعور عدد من سكان القاهرة، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بهزة أرضية مخاوف وتساؤلات حول طبيعتها، قبل أن يؤكد المعهد القومي للبحوث الفلكية والجيوفيزيقية أن الهزة لم تكن زلزالاً طبيعياً، وإنما نتجت عن أعمال إنشائية شرق العاصمة، مشدداً على عدم تسجيل أي خسائر في الأرواح أو الممتلكات.

وأوضح المعهد، في بيان رسمي، أن محطات الشبكة القومية لرصد الزلازل سجلت الهزة في تمام الساعة 12:02 ظهراً بالتوقيت المحلي، وتبين بعد تحليل البيانات أنها ناتجة عن أعمال إنشائية جارية شرق القاهرة.

وأشار البيان إلى أن المعهد تلقى بلاغات من عدد من المواطنين أفادت بشعورهم بالهزة، مؤكداً في الوقت ذاته عدم وقوع أي أضرار أو خسائر جراء هذا الحدث.

ودعا المعهد المواطنين إلى عدم الانسياق وراء الشائعات أو المعلومات غير الدقيقة، وحثهم على الاعتماد على البيانات الرسمية الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة للحصول على المعلومات الصحيحة.

من جانبه، أكّد القائم بأعمال رئيس المعهد القومي للبحوث الفلكية والجيوفيزيقية، الدكتور باسم نبوي، أن الهزة التي شعر بها المواطنون شرق القاهرة جاءت نتيجة أعمال إنشائية، نافياً أن تكون ناجمة عن نشاط زلزالي طبيعي.

وأوضح أن الشبكة القومية لرصد الزلازل رصدت الهزة فور وقوعها، وتم التحقق من مصدرها وإصدار بيان تفصيلي لطمأنة المواطنين.

وشهدت مصر خلال الفترة الأخيرة عدداً من الهزات الأرضية التي وقعت في البحرين الأحمر والمتوسط، ما أثار تساؤلات بشأن النشاط الزلزالي في المنطقة.

وكان الدكتور باسم نبوي قد أوضح، في تصريحات سابقة، أن المعهد يسجل بشكل طبيعي ما بين أربعة وخمسة زلازل يومياً في المنطقة العربية وحوض البحر المتوسط، إلا أن معظمها لا يشعر به المواطنون في مصر.

وأضاف أن المعهد لا يعلن إلا عن الزلازل المحسوسة داخل البلاد بهدف طمأنة المواطنين، مشيراً إلى أن بعض الزلازل التي تقع في مناطق بعيدة، مثل قرب جزيرة كريت، لا يكون لها أي تأثير على الأراضي المصرية، ولذلك لا يتم التركيز عليها إعلامياً لتجنب إثارة القلق.

وجدد القائم بأعمال رئيس المعهد القومي للبحوث الفلكية والجيوفيزيقية التأكيد على أن مصر تقع خارج مناطق الخطر الزلزالي المباشر، رغم قربها من مناطق نشطة تكتونياً، مثل القوس الهيليني ومنطقة قبرص، اللتين تعدان المصدر الرئيسي لمعظم الزلازل التي قد يشعر بها سكان المحافظات الساحلية والقاهرة.

وأكد أن الدولة المصرية تمتلك منظومة متطورة لرصد النشاط الزلزالي، إلى جانب خطط وسيناريوهات يتم تحديثها بصورة مستمرة للتعامل مع أي طارئ، داعياً المواطنين إلى الاطمئنان والثقة في البيانات الرسمية الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة.