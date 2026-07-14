The feeling of an earthquake by a number of residents in Cairo today (Tuesday) raised concerns and questions about its nature, before the National Institute for Astronomical and Geophysical Research confirmed that the tremor was not a natural earthquake, but rather resulted from construction work east of the capital, emphasizing that no losses in lives or property were recorded.

The institute clarified in an official statement that the national seismic monitoring network recorded the tremor at exactly 12:02 PM local time, and after analyzing the data, it was determined that it was caused by ongoing construction activities east of Cairo.

The statement indicated that the institute received reports from several citizens who felt the tremor, while also confirming that no damages or losses occurred as a result of this event.

The institute urged citizens not to be swayed by rumors or inaccurate information, and encouraged them to rely on official data issued by the relevant authorities to obtain accurate information.

For his part, the acting head of the National Institute for Astronomical and Geophysical Research, Dr. Basem Nabawy, confirmed that the tremor felt by citizens east of Cairo was a result of construction work, denying that it was caused by natural seismic activity.

He explained that the national seismic monitoring network detected the tremor immediately upon its occurrence, verified its source, and issued a detailed statement to reassure citizens.

Recently, Egypt has experienced a number of tremors that occurred in the Red and Mediterranean Seas, raising questions about seismic activity in the region.

Dr. Basem Nabawy had previously explained that the institute normally records between four and five earthquakes daily in the Arab region and the Mediterranean basin, although most of them are not felt by citizens in Egypt.

He added that the institute only announces earthquakes that are felt within the country to reassure citizens, noting that some earthquakes occurring in distant areas, such as near the island of Crete, have no impact on Egyptian territories, and therefore are not focused on in the media to avoid causing anxiety.

The acting head of the National Institute for Astronomical and Geophysical Research reiterated that Egypt is outside direct seismic danger zones, despite its proximity to tectonically active areas, such as the Hellenic Arc and the Cyprus region, which are the main sources of most earthquakes that may be felt by residents of coastal governorates and Cairo.

He confirmed that the Egyptian state possesses an advanced system for monitoring seismic activity, along with plans and scenarios that are continuously updated to deal with any emergencies, urging citizens to feel reassured and trust the official data issued by the relevant authorities.