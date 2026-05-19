رفضت هيئة محلفين اتحادية في ولاية كاليفورنيا دعوى الملياردير الأمريكي إيلون ماسك ضد OpenAI ورئيسها التنفيذي سام ألتمان، في حكم اعتُبر انتصاراً قانونياً مهماً للشركة في واحدة من أبرز معارك الذكاء الاصطناعي في وادي السيليكون.

المحكمة: الدعوى سقطت بالتقادم

وبحسب المحكمة الفيدرالية في مدينة أوكلاند بولاية كاليفورنيا، خلصت هيئة المحلفين بالإجماع إلى أن ماسك تأخر في رفع الدعوى القضائية، ما أدى إلى سقوطها قانونياً بسبب انتهاء المهلة الزمنية المسموح بها للتقاضي، فيما استغرقت المداولات أقل من ساعتين قبل إصدار الحكم النهائي.

وكان ماسك، أحد المؤسسين الأوائل لـ«أوبن إيه آي» عام 2015، قد اتهم الشركة بالابتعاد عن رسالتها الأصلية غير الربحية والتحول إلى كيان تجاري يسعى لتحقيق أرباح ضخمة، خصوصاً بعد شراكتها الاستثمارية الواسعة مع Microsoft.

150 مليار دولار وإقصاء ألتمان

وطالب ماسك خلال الدعوى بتعويضات تصل إلى نحو 150 مليار دولار، إضافة إلى إعادة هيكلة الشركة وإبعاد سام ألتمان عن مجلس الإدارة، معتبراً أن إدارة الشركة الحالية غيّرت مسار «أوبن إيه آي» بما يخدم المصالح التجارية على حساب أهدافها التأسيسية.

وشهدت المحاكمة، التي استمرت نحو 3 أسابيع، حضور شخصيات بارزة في قطاع الذكاء الاصطناعي ووادي السيليكون، من بينهم ماسك وألتمان ومسؤولون تنفيذيون في شركات تقنية كبرى.

خلاف حول التحوّل إلى الربحية

وتركز الجدل داخل المحكمة على ما إذا كانت «أوبن إيه آي» قد خرقت اتفاقها التأسيسي مع ماسك، أم أن الأخير كان على علم مسبق بخطط تحويل الشركة إلى نموذج ربحي منذ سنوات.

في المقابل، دفعت «أوبن إيه آي» بأن ماسك كان مؤيداً سابقاً لفكرة التحول إلى كيان ربحي بهدف جذب التمويل اللازم لتطوير تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، قبل أن يغادر الشركة ويؤسس شركته المنافسة xAI.

كما اتهمت الشركة ماسك بمحاولة إبطاء تقدمها التقني لخدمة مصالحه التجارية الخاصة في سوق الذكاء الاصطناعي المتسارع.

انتصار لـ«أوبن إيه آي» وانتكاسة جديدة لماسك

ويرى مراقبون أن الحكم يمنح «OpenAI» دفعة قانونية مهمة في وقت تستعد فيه لجولات توسع واستثمارات ضخمة، فيما يمثل انتكاسة جديدة لماسك في معاركه المرتبطة بقطاع الذكاء الاصطناعي.

ورغم خسارة القضية، ألمح الفريق القانوني لماسك إلى إمكانية الاستئناف، ما يفتح الباب أمام استمرار النزاع القضائي بين الطرفين خلال المرحلة المقبلة.