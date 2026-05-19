A federal jury in California rejected American billionaire Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, in a ruling considered a significant legal victory for the company in one of the most prominent battles over artificial intelligence in Silicon Valley.

Court: The lawsuit was time-barred

According to the federal court in Oakland, California, the jury unanimously concluded that Musk was late in filing the lawsuit, which led to its legal dismissal due to the expiration of the allowed time period for litigation, with deliberations taking less than two hours before the final ruling was issued.

Musk, one of the early co-founders of "OpenAI" in 2015, had accused the company of straying from its original non-profit mission and transforming into a commercial entity seeking to achieve massive profits, especially after its extensive investment partnership with Microsoft.

$150 billion and Altman's ousting

Musk demanded damages amounting to approximately $150 billion during the lawsuit, in addition to restructuring the company and removing Sam Altman from the board of directors, arguing that the current management had changed the course of "OpenAI" to serve commercial interests at the expense of its foundational goals.

The trial, which lasted about three weeks, saw the attendance of prominent figures in the artificial intelligence sector and Silicon Valley, including Musk, Altman, and executives from major tech companies.

Dispute over the shift to profitability

The debate in court focused on whether "OpenAI" had violated its founding agreement with Musk, or if the latter was previously aware of plans to transition the company to a profit model for years.

In contrast, "OpenAI" argued that Musk had previously supported the idea of transforming into a profit-seeking entity to attract the necessary funding for developing artificial intelligence technologies, before leaving the company and founding his competing company xAI.

The company also accused Musk of attempting to slow its technological progress to serve his own commercial interests in the rapidly evolving AI market.

A victory for "OpenAI" and a new setback for Musk

Observers believe that the ruling provides "OpenAI" with an important legal boost at a time when it is preparing for significant expansion and investment rounds, while representing a new setback for Musk in his battles related to the artificial intelligence sector.

Despite losing the case, Musk's legal team hinted at the possibility of an appeal, opening the door for continued legal disputes between the two parties in the upcoming phase.