The United States withdrew 9.9 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve during the past week, marking the largest weekly withdrawal on record, which reduced total emergency stocks to about 374 million barrels, the lowest level since July 2024.



This move is part of efforts by President Donald Trump's administration to release 172 million barrels from the reserve, as part of a global initiative to calm oil markets after prices surged due to the war with Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.



Relieving Supply Pressures



The United States is drawing oil from the Strategic Reserve as part of an agreement with 32 countries in the "International Energy Agency" to release 400 million barrels of oil from reserves to alleviate supply pressures due to the war with Iran.



The withdrawal from the Strategic Reserve is being done in the form of loans that companies will repay with additional barrels as a premium, a system that the "Department of Energy" says will help stabilize markets at no cost to American taxpayers.



Depleting Stocks



The United States ultimately aims to lend 172 million barrels from the Strategic Reserve for delivery throughout this year and into 2027 as part of the International Energy Agency agreement.



International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol stated: "Commercial oil stocks are depleting rapidly, and only enough remains for a few weeks."



The agency reported that global observed stocks fell at a record pace in March and April, with a decrease of 246 million barrels.