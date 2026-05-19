سحبت الولايات المتحدة 9.9 مليون برميل من الاحتياطي البترولي الاستراتيجي خلال الأسبوع الماضي، في أكبر سحب أسبوعي مسجل، ما خفّض إجمالي المخزونات الطارئة إلى نحو 374 مليون برميل، وهو أدنى مستوى منذ يوليو 2024.


وتأتي الخطوة ضمن مساعي إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للإفراج عن 172 مليون برميل من الاحتياطي، في إطار تحرك عالمي لتهدئة أسواق النفط بعد ارتفاع الأسعار بفعل الحرب مع إيران وإغلاق مضيق هرمز.

تخفيف ضغوط الإمدادات


وتقوم الولايات المتحدة بسحب نفط من الاحتياطي الاستراتيجي في إطار اتفاق مع 32 دولة في «الوكالة الدولية للطاقة» لإطلاق 400 مليون برميل من النفط من الاحتياطيات لتخفيف ضغوط الإمدادات بسبب الحرب مع إيران.


ويتم السحب من الاحتياطي الاستراتيجي في شكل قروض ستعيدها الشركات مع براميل إضافية كعلاوة، وهو نظام تقول «وزارة الطاقة» إنه سيساعد في استقرار الأسواق دون أي تكلفة على دافعي الضرائب الأمريكيين.

استنزاف المخزونات


وتهدف الولايات المتحدة في نهاية المطاف إلى إقراض 172 مليون برميل من الاحتياطي الاستراتيجي للتسليم طوال هذا العام وحتى عام 2027 كجزء من اتفاق الوكالة الدولية للطاقة.


وقال رئيس وكالة الطاقة الدولية فاتح بيرول: «إن المخزونات التجارية للنفط تستنزف بسرعة، ولم يتبقَّ منها سوى ما يكفي لأسابيع قليلة».


وأفادت الوكالة بأن المخزونات العالمية المرصودة هبطت بوتيرة قياسية في مارس وأبريل الماضيين، بانخفاض بلغ 246 مليون برميل.