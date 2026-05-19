سحبت الولايات المتحدة 9.9 مليون برميل من الاحتياطي البترولي الاستراتيجي خلال الأسبوع الماضي، في أكبر سحب أسبوعي مسجل، ما خفّض إجمالي المخزونات الطارئة إلى نحو 374 مليون برميل، وهو أدنى مستوى منذ يوليو 2024.
وتأتي الخطوة ضمن مساعي إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للإفراج عن 172 مليون برميل من الاحتياطي، في إطار تحرك عالمي لتهدئة أسواق النفط بعد ارتفاع الأسعار بفعل الحرب مع إيران وإغلاق مضيق هرمز.
تخفيف ضغوط الإمدادات
وتقوم الولايات المتحدة بسحب نفط من الاحتياطي الاستراتيجي في إطار اتفاق مع 32 دولة في «الوكالة الدولية للطاقة» لإطلاق 400 مليون برميل من النفط من الاحتياطيات لتخفيف ضغوط الإمدادات بسبب الحرب مع إيران.
ويتم السحب من الاحتياطي الاستراتيجي في شكل قروض ستعيدها الشركات مع براميل إضافية كعلاوة، وهو نظام تقول «وزارة الطاقة» إنه سيساعد في استقرار الأسواق دون أي تكلفة على دافعي الضرائب الأمريكيين.
استنزاف المخزونات
وتهدف الولايات المتحدة في نهاية المطاف إلى إقراض 172 مليون برميل من الاحتياطي الاستراتيجي للتسليم طوال هذا العام وحتى عام 2027 كجزء من اتفاق الوكالة الدولية للطاقة.
وقال رئيس وكالة الطاقة الدولية فاتح بيرول: «إن المخزونات التجارية للنفط تستنزف بسرعة، ولم يتبقَّ منها سوى ما يكفي لأسابيع قليلة».
وأفادت الوكالة بأن المخزونات العالمية المرصودة هبطت بوتيرة قياسية في مارس وأبريل الماضيين، بانخفاض بلغ 246 مليون برميل.
The United States withdrew 9.9 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve during the past week, marking the largest weekly withdrawal on record, which reduced total emergency stocks to about 374 million barrels, the lowest level since July 2024.
This move is part of efforts by President Donald Trump's administration to release 172 million barrels from the reserve, as part of a global initiative to calm oil markets after prices surged due to the war with Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Relieving Supply Pressures
The United States is drawing oil from the Strategic Reserve as part of an agreement with 32 countries in the "International Energy Agency" to release 400 million barrels of oil from reserves to alleviate supply pressures due to the war with Iran.
The withdrawal from the Strategic Reserve is being done in the form of loans that companies will repay with additional barrels as a premium, a system that the "Department of Energy" says will help stabilize markets at no cost to American taxpayers.
Depleting Stocks
The United States ultimately aims to lend 172 million barrels from the Strategic Reserve for delivery throughout this year and into 2027 as part of the International Energy Agency agreement.
International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol stated: "Commercial oil stocks are depleting rapidly, and only enough remains for a few weeks."
The agency reported that global observed stocks fell at a record pace in March and April, with a decrease of 246 million barrels.