The New York Times revealed secret negotiations that took place over the past months between the United States, Greenland, and Denmark, aimed at calming the crisis of President Donald Trump's threats to take control of the strategically important Arctic island.



Despite Washington's focus on the Iran war, American interest in Greenland has not diminished; rather, it has shifted to a quieter phase focused on expanding military and economic influence within the island, instead of threatening direct control. Reports indicate that the United States seeks to ensure a permanent military presence in Greenland even if it gains independence in the future, alongside enhancing a network of bases and radars in the Arctic to counter Russia and China.



Washington is pushing for powers that would enable it to veto any significant foreign investments in the island, particularly projects related to infrastructure or natural resources, with the aim of preventing Moscow and Beijing from expanding there. Greenland is rich in oil, uranium, and rare minerals, which increases its geopolitical and economic significance.



In contrast, the island's authorities fear that these arrangements could lead to a long-term erosion of its sovereignty, especially since the island, which has a population of about 57,000, is gradually seeking independence from Denmark. Local officials have confirmed that the island's residents reject joining the United States, even though they do not mind enhancing the American military presence under clear agreements.



American officials have discussed a broader defense vision for the Arctic, which includes military bases, ports, and special operations forces centers, based on a defense agreement signed with Denmark since 1951. The U.S. military has also conducted inspections of airports and ports in southern Greenland in anticipation of expanding its military presence.



Despite ongoing negotiations, significant disagreements remain, as Copenhagen and Greenland view granting Washington the right to intervene in investment decisions as a violation of sovereignty. At the same time, the island fears that the U.S.-Russia-China competition in the Arctic could turn it into an arena for open international conflict.



Greenland's leaders assert that the island's future should be determined solely by its residents, free from external pressures, warning that any agreement that does not preserve political and economic decision-making independence will keep the island hostage to great powers for decades to come.