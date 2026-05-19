كشفت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» مفاوضات سرية جرت خلال الأشهر الماضية بين الولايات المتحدة وغرينلاند والدنمارك؛ بهدف تهدئة أزمة تهديدات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بالسيطرة على الجزيرة القطبية ذات الأهمية الاستراتيجية.


ورغم انشغال واشنطن بحرب إيران، فإن الاهتمام الأمريكي بغرينلاند لم يتراجع، بل انتقل إلى مرحلة أكثر هدوءاً تقوم على توسيع النفوذ العسكري والاقتصادي داخل الجزيرة، بدلاً من التلويح بالسيطرة المباشرة. وتشير التقارير إلى أن الولايات المتحدة تسعى لضمان وجود عسكري دائم في غرينلاند حتى في حال حصولها على الاستقلال مستقبلاً، إلى جانب تعزيز شبكة قواعد ورادارات في القطب الشمالي لمواجهة روسيا والصين.


وتضغط واشنطن للحصول على صلاحيات تمكّنها من الاعتراض على أي استثمارات أجنبية كبيرة في الجزيرة، خصوصاً المشاريع المرتبطة بالبنية التحتية أو الموارد الطبيعية؛ بهدف منع موسكو وبكين من التوسع هناك. وتعد غرينلاند منطقة غنية بالنفط واليورانيوم والمعادن النادرة، ما يزيد من أهميتها الجيوسياسية والاقتصادية.


في المقابل، تخشى سلطات الجزيرة من أن تتحول هذه الترتيبات إلى انتقاص طويل الأمد من سيادتها، خصوصاً أن الجزيرة التي يبلغ عدد سكانها نحو 57 ألف نسمة تسعى تدريجياً إلى الاستقلال عن الدنمارك. وأكد مسؤولون محليون أن سكان الجزيرة يرفضون الانضمام إلى الولايات المتحدة، حتى وإن كانوا لا يمانعون تعزيز الوجود العسكري الأمريكي ضمن اتفاقات واضحة.


وتحدث مسؤولون أمريكيون عن رؤية دفاعية أوسع للقطب الشمالي، تشمل قواعد وموانئ عسكرية ومراكز لقوات العمليات الخاصة، مستندين إلى اتفاقية دفاع موقعة مع الدنمارك منذ عام 1951. كما أجرى الجيش الأمريكي عمليات تفقد لمطارات وموانئ في جنوب غرينلاند تحسباً لتوسيع انتشاره العسكري.


ورغم استمرار المفاوضات، لا تزال الخلافات كبيرة، إذ ترى كوبنهاجن وغرينلاند أن منح واشنطن حق التدخل في قرارات الاستثمار يمثل انتهاكاً للسيادة. في الوقت نفسه، تخشى الجزيرة أن يؤدي التنافس الأمريكي الروسي الصيني في القطب الشمالي إلى تحويلها إلى ساحة صراع دولي مفتوح.


ويؤكد قادة غرينلاند أن مستقبل الجزيرة يجب أن يقرره سكانها وحدهم، بعيداً عن الضغوط الخارجية، محذرين من أن أي اتفاق لا يحفظ استقلال القرار السياسي والاقتصادي سيبقي الجزيرة رهينة للقوى الكبرى لعقود قادمة.