جدّدت الحكومة العراقية استنكارها للاعتداءات الأخيرة بالطائرات المسيرة التي استهدفت السعودية، مؤكدة استمرارها في الجهود المشتركة الساعية لتعزيز الأمن الإقليمي وحفظ أمن وسيادة بلدان المنطقة.


وقال المتحدث باسم الحكومة العراقية باسم العوادي، في بيان، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إن المؤسسات العراقية المختصة على استعداد كامل للتعاون من أجل التحقق من أي معلومة تتعلّق بحيثيات الاعتداء الذي استهدف المملكة.


وأكد المتحدث أن العراق «يجدد رفضه القاطع لاستخدام أراضيه وأجوائه ومياهه الإقليمية لشن أي اعتداء على دول الجوار»، لافتاً إلى أن «القوات الأمنية العراقية اتخذت كل الخطوات والإجراءات اللازمة لإحباط وكشف أي محاولة قد ترتكب في هذا السياق، ولا تساهل مع من يحاول كسر سيادة الدولة العراقية، أو يسيء إلى العلاقات مع المملكة أو دول الجوار والأشقاء».


وأعلن العراق أنه يحقق في ملابسات هجوم بطائرات مسيرة أطلقت من الأراضي العراقية باتجاه السعودية الأحد.


وأوضحت الحكومة العراقية أنها باشرت إجراءات التحقيق في ملابسات محاولة استهداف المملكة بـ 3 مسيرات. ودعت السعودية لتبادل المعلومات بخصوص محاولة استهدافها.


وكانت الرياض أعلنت مساء أمس تدمير 3 مسيرات قادمة من الأجواء العراقية، وأكدت احتفاظها بحق الرد في الزمان والمكان المناسبين. وأعلن المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع اللواء الركن تركي المالكي في بيان أنه «في صباح يوم الأحد 17 مايو، تم اعتراض وتدمير 3 مسيّرات بعد دخولها المجال الجوي للمملكة قادمة من الأجواء العراقية».


يذكر أن هذه ليست المرة الأولى التي تتم فيها محاولة استهداف الأراضي السعودية بصواريخ أو مسيرات قادمة من العراق، منذ تفجر الحرب بين إيران من جهة وأمريكا وإسرائيل من جهة أخرى في 28 فبراير الماضي.


وتعهد رئيس الوزراء العراقي الجديد علي الزيدي، عقب نيله ثقة البرلمان، مساء الخميس الماضي، بالعمل على «حصر السلاح بيد الدولة»، ضمن برنامج حكومي يشمل إصلاحات أمنية وسياسية وخدمية.