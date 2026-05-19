The Iraqi government has renewed its condemnation of the recent drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, affirming its commitment to ongoing joint efforts aimed at enhancing regional security and preserving the safety and sovereignty of the countries in the region.



The spokesperson for the Iraqi government, Basim Al-Awadi, stated in a statement today (Tuesday) that the relevant Iraqi institutions are fully prepared to cooperate in verifying any information related to the circumstances of the attack that targeted the Kingdom.



The spokesperson emphasized that Iraq "reiterates its firm rejection of the use of its territory, airspace, and territorial waters to launch any aggression against neighboring countries," noting that "the Iraqi security forces have taken all necessary steps and measures to thwart and uncover any attempts that may be made in this context, and there will be no leniency with those who attempt to violate the sovereignty of the Iraqi state, or harm relations with the Kingdom or neighboring countries and brothers."



Iraq announced that it is investigating the circumstances of a drone attack launched from Iraqi territory towards Saudi Arabia on Sunday.



The Iraqi government clarified that it has initiated investigation procedures regarding the circumstances of the attempt to target the Kingdom with three drones. It called on Saudi Arabia to exchange information regarding the attempt to target it.



Riyadh announced last night the destruction of three drones coming from Iraqi airspace, affirming its right to respond at the appropriate time and place. The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, stated in a statement that "on the morning of Sunday, May 17, three drones were intercepted and destroyed after entering the airspace of the Kingdom coming from Iraqi airspace."



It is worth noting that this is not the first time there has been an attempt to target Saudi territory with missiles or drones coming from Iraq, since the outbreak of the war between Iran on one side and the U.S. and Israel on the other side on February 28.



The new Iraqi Prime Minister, Ali Al-Zaydi, pledged, after gaining the confidence of Parliament last Thursday evening, to work on "restricting weapons to the hands of the state," as part of a government program that includes security, political, and service reforms.