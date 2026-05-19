The "New York Times" revealed that Iran has exploited the ceasefire, which has been in place for nearly a month, to reopen dozens of missile sites that were targeted by American airstrikes, and has moved mobile missile launch platforms, in addition to adjusting its military tactics in preparation for any new round of confrontation.



The newspaper quoted an American military official saying that Iran has stored many ballistic missiles inside caves and military facilities carved into granite mountains, making their destruction by American aircraft extremely difficult. Therefore, previous American strikes focused on targeting the entrances of those facilities, but Iran has since managed to reopen a large number of them.



According to the newspaper, Iranian leaders, possibly with Russian assistance, studied the flight patterns of American fighters and bombers in an attempt to improve Iran's air defense capabilities.



The military official pointed out that as a result, Iran has developed its defensive capabilities and was able to shoot down an American F-15E fighter jet last month, in addition to an F-35 fighter jet being hit by ground fire.



The newspaper claimed that Iran emerged from the war more resilient and adaptable, despite the deaths of several of its military leaders during weeks of intense bombing.