كشفت «نيويورك تايمز» أن إيران استغلت وقف إطلاق النار المستمر منذ نحو الشهر لإعادة فتح عشرات المواقع الصاروخية التي تعرضت للقصف الأمريكي، ونقلت منصات إطلاق صواريخ متنقلة، إلى جانب تعديل تكتيكاتها العسكرية استعداداً لأي جولة جديدة من المواجهة.


ونقلت الصحيفة عن مسؤول عسكري أمريكي قوله إن إيران خزّنت العديد من الصواريخ الباليستية داخل كهوف ومنشآت عسكرية محفورة في جبال من الغرانيت، ما يجعل تدميرها بواسطة الطائرات الأمريكية أمراً بالغ الصعوبة، لذلك ركزت الضربات الأمريكية السابقة على استهداف مداخل تلك المنشآت، لكن إيران تمكنت لاحقاً من إعادة فتح عدد كبير منها.


وحسب الصحيفة، فإن القادة الإيرانيين، وربما بمساعدة روسية، درسوا أنماط تحليق المقاتلات والقاذفات الأمريكية، في محاولة لتحسين قدرات الدفاع الجوي الإيراني.


ولفت المسؤول العسكري إلى أنه نتيجة لذلك طورت إيران قدراتها الدفاعية وتمكنت من إسقاط مقاتلة أمريكية من طراز إف-15 إي الشهر الماضي، إضافة إلى تعرض مقاتلة إف-35 لإصابة بنيران أرضية.


وزعمت الصحيفة أن إيران خرجت من الحرب أكثر صلابة وقدرة على التكيف، رغم مقتل عدد من قادتها العسكريين خلال أسابيع القصف المكثف.