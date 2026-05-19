Large areas of the United States, particularly in the Midwest states, are facing a severe storm threatening tens of millions of residents, amid warnings of flash floods and powerful tornadoes that could be deadly.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings of severe thunderstorms and potential flash floods in several states, including Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Ohio.

Tornadoes Strike American States

Forecasters confirmed that several tornadoes have already touched down in Nebraska, while authorities urged residents to seek immediate shelter as the area of dangerous storms expands.

Severe weather conditions are expected to extend to Wisconsin, Minnesota, the Dakotas, and Oklahoma, with forecasts of destructive winds exceeding 75 miles per hour, in addition to the possibility of large hail and widespread tornado formation.

Areas Most Vulnerable to Storms

AccuWeather warned that major cities such as Chicago, Kansas City, Omaha, Minneapolis, and Oklahoma City will be among the areas most susceptible to severe storms during the night hours.

Winds resembling tornado strength are also expected to cause widespread damage to homes and commercial buildings, with a high likelihood of power outages in several states.

Authorities have classified parts of southern Iowa, Nebraska, northwestern Missouri, and central Kansas as the areas most at risk for "extremely dangerous tornadoes."

AccuWeather's chief meteorologist, Peyton Simmers, stated that forecasts indicate the possibility of recording between 24 and 50 tornadoes from Monday evening to Tuesday morning.

Warnings in Dozens of Counties

Meanwhile, the weather service has issued tornado warnings in dozens of counties in Kansas and Nebraska, with a state of alert continuing into the night hours.

Authorities also warned of heavy rainfall that could exceed four inches in some areas of Missouri and Nebraska, which could lead to dangerous flooding due to the soil's inability to absorb large amounts of water.

Meteorologists explained that these storms could evolve into what is known as a "supercell," which is the most dangerous type of thunderstorm and has the greatest capacity to produce destructive tornadoes capable of uprooting trees and destroying roofs.

Tornadoes form from highly rotating air columns that extend from clouds to the ground, varying in strength from weak tornadoes that cause limited damage to massive tornadoes that can destroy homes and flip vehicles.

The classification of tornadoes is measured by wind speed, ranging from EF0 to EF5, where wind speeds exceed 200 miles per hour and can uproot buildings from their foundations.

Flash Floods

Conversely, meteorologists believe that the risk of flash floods may be the most impactful this week, with predictions of widespread inundation in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, and Kansas.

Experts noted that flash floods can begin within less than three hours of heavy rainfall, unlike river floods that develop gradually over a longer period.

Weather experts attribute these violent weather phenomena to the collision of warm, moist air coming from the Gulf of Mexico with colder, drier air masses moving northward, along with the effect known as "wind shear," which helps to form strong rotating storms.

The boundary between the dry, hot air coming from the southwest and the moist, warm air causes explosive lifting of the air, contributing to the formation of violent storms in the area known in America as "Tornado Alley."

Meteorologist Peyton Simmers added that some areas may experience hailstones ranging in size from golf balls to baseballs, posing a significant danger to drivers, property, and individuals in open spaces.