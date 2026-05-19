تواجه مناطق واسعة من الولايات المتحدة، خصوصا في ولايات الغرب الأوسط، عاصفة جوية عنيفة تهدد عشرات الملايين من السكان، وسط تحذيرات من فيضانات مفاجئة وأعاصير قوية قد تكون مميتة.

وأصدرت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية الوطنية الأمريكية تحذيرات من عواصف رعدية شديدة وسيول محتملة في ولايات عدة، من بينها ميشيغان وإنديانا وإلينوي وآيوا وكانساس وميزوري ونبراسكا وأوهايو.

أعاصير تضرب ولايات أمريكية

وأكد خبراء الأرصاد أن أعاصير عدة بدأت بالفعل بملامسة الأرض في ولاية نبراسكا، فيما دعت السلطات السكان إلى الاحتماء الفوري مع اتساع رقعة العواصف الخطرة.

ومن المتوقع أن تمتد الأحوال الجوية القاسية إلى ولايات ويسكونسن ومينيسوتا وداكوتا وأوكلاهوما، مع توقعات برياح مدمرة تتجاوز سرعتها 75 ميلاً في الساعة، إضافة إلى تساقط حبات بَرَد ضخمة واحتمال تشكل أعاصير واسعة النطاق.

المناطق الأكثر عرضة للعواصف

وحذرت مؤسسة «أكيو ويذر» من أن مدناً كبرى مثل شيكاغو وكانساس سيتي وأوماها ومينيابوليس وأوكلاهوما سيتي ستكون ضمن المناطق الأكثر عرضة للعواصف العنيفة خلال ساعات الليل.

كما يُتوقع أن تتسبب الرياح الشبيهة بقوة الأعاصير في أضرار واسعة للمنازل والمنشآت التجارية، مع احتمالات كبيرة لانقطاع التيار الكهربائي في عدد من الولايات.

وصنفت السلطات أجزاءً من جنوب آيوا ونبراسكا وشمال غرب ميزوري ووسط كانساس باعتبارها المناطق الأكثر عرضة لتشكل «أعاصير شديدة الخطورة».

وقال كبير خبراء الأرصاد في «أكيو ويذر»، بيتون سيمرز، إن التوقعات تشير إلى إمكانية تسجيل ما بين 24 و50 إعصاراً خلال الفترة الممتدة من مساء الإثنين وحتى صباح الثلاثاء.

تحذيرات في عشرات المقاطعات

وفي الوقت نفسه، أصدرت هيئة الأرصاد تحذيرات من الأعاصير في عشرات المقاطعات بولايتَي كانساس ونبراسكا، مع استمرار حالة التأهب حتى ساعات الليل.

كما حذرت السلطات من أمطار غزيرة قد تتجاوز أربع بوصات في بعض المناطق بميزوري ونبراسكا، ما قد يؤدي إلى فيضانات خطرة نتيجة عجز التربة عن امتصاص كميات المياه الكبيرة.

وأوضح خبراء الطقس أن هذه العواصف قد تتحول إلى ما يُعرف بـ«السوبر سيل»، وهي أخطر أنواع العواصف الرعدية وأكثرها قدرة على إنتاج أعاصير مدمرة قادرة على اقتلاع الأشجار وتدمير أسقف المنازل.

وتتشكل الأعاصير نتيجة أعمدة هوائية شديدة الدوران تمتد من السحب إلى سطح الأرض، وتتفاوت قوتها من أعاصير ضعيفة تسبب أضراراً محدودة إلى أعاصير هائلة يمكنها تدمير المنازل وقلب السيارات.

ويُقاس تصنيف الأعاصير وفق سرعة الرياح، بدءاً من الفئة EF0 وحتى الفئة EF5 التي تتجاوز فيها سرعة الرياح 200 ميل في الساعة وتستطيع اقتلاع المباني من أساساتها.

فيضانات مفاجئة

وفي المقابل، يرى خبراء الأرصاد أن خطر الفيضانات المفاجئة قد يكون الأكثر تأثيراً هذا الأسبوع، مع توقعات بغمر مناطق واسعة في مينيسوتا وويسكونسن وميشيغان وإلينوي وآيوا وميزوري ونبراسكا وكانساس.

وأشار المختصون إلى أن الفيضانات الخاطفة قد تبدأ خلال أقل من ثلاث ساعات فقط من هطول الأمطار الغزيرة، بخلاف فيضانات الأنهار التي تتطور تدريجياً على مدى أطول.

ويعزو خبراء الطقس هذه الظواهر الجوية العنيفة إلى تصادم الهواء الدافئ والرطب القادم من خليج المكسيك مع كتل هوائية أبرد وأكثر جفافاً تتحرك شمالاً، إلى جانب تأثير ما يُعرف بـ«قص الرياح»، الذي يساعد على تشكل العواصف الدوارة القوية.

كما يؤدي الخط الفاصل بين الهواء الجاف والحار القادم من الجنوب الغربي والهواء الرطب والدافئ إلى رفع الهواء بشكل انفجاري، ما يساهم في نشوء العواصف العنيفة داخل المنطقة المعروفة أمريكياً باسم «ممر الأعاصير».

وأضاف خبير الأرصاد بيتون سيمرز، أن بعض المناطق قد تشهد تساقط حبات بَرَد يتراوح حجمها بين كرة الغولف وكرة البيسبول، الأمر الذي يشكل خطراً كبيراً على السائقين والممتلكات والأشخاص الموجودين في الأماكن المفتوحة.