«الشيخوخة البطيئة».. فلسفة كورية جديدة تعيد تعريف الجمال الطبيعي

The concept of "slow aging" or Slow Aging is gaining widespread popularity in the Korean beauty world as a new philosophy that focuses on maintaining skin health in the long term rather than chasing quick and exaggerated results. This idea relies on gentle daily care, strengthening the skin barrier, and maintaining continuous hydration, instead of using harsh ingredients that directly target signs of aging.

Skin care experts believe that Korean beauty treats aging as a natural process, thus focusing on giving the skin a healthy, balanced, and radiant appearance over time, through simple yet consistent steps such as using sunscreen daily, and relying on soothing ingredients like centella, ceramides, niacinamide, and peptides.

This philosophy also relies on the principle of "cumulative results," emphasizing that regular and simple care over the years provides better and more sustainable results than quick fixes or harsh routines. With the rise of this trend, K-Beauty products have started to lean towards gentle and multifunctional formulations that support skin freshness and maintain its elasticity and natural glow.