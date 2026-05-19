في أحدث ظهور لها، خطفت النجمة ياسمين صبري الأنظار بإطلالة أنثوية راقية من توقيع المصممة جيانا يونس، إذ اختارت فستاناً باللون البيج بتطريزات سوداء دقيقة جاءت كخطوط ناعمة حددت القوام بأسلوب أنيق وهادئ.
الفستان جاء بقصة ضيقة أبرزت رشاقتها بشكل واضح، مع تفاصيل تطريز متقن أضاف لمسة فخامة بدون مبالغة، ما جعل الإطلالة تجمع بين البساطة والرقي في نفس الوقت. التنسيق العام اعتمد على أسلوب ناعم في المكياج وتسريحة شعر هادئة، مما عزز الطابع الكلاسيكي للفستان.
الفنانة المصرية ياسمين صبري.
الإطلالة لاقت تفاعلاً واسعاً لأنها قدمت ياسمين بصورة مختلفة تميل للفخامة الهادئة بدل الإطلالات الصاخبة، وأكدت مرة ثانية أسلوبها الذي يميل للأناقة «المحددة للجسم» بأسلوب راقٍ دون ابتذال.
الفنانة المصرية ياسمين صبري.
In her latest appearance, star Yasmin Sabri caught attention with an elegant feminine look designed by Gianna Younes. She chose a beige dress with delicate black embroidery that formed soft lines, elegantly and quietly defining her figure.
The dress featured a fitted silhouette that clearly highlighted her slimness, with meticulously crafted embroidery details that added a touch of luxury without being excessive, making the look a blend of simplicity and sophistication at the same time. The overall styling relied on a soft makeup approach and a calm hairstyle, enhancing the classic character of the dress.
الفنانة المصرية ياسمين صبري.
The look received wide interaction as it presented Yasmin in a different light, leaning towards quiet luxury instead of loud appearances, and reaffirmed her style that leans towards "body-defining" elegance in a refined manner without being vulgar.