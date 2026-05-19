In her latest appearance, star Yasmin Sabri caught attention with an elegant feminine look designed by Gianna Younes. She chose a beige dress with delicate black embroidery that formed soft lines, elegantly and quietly defining her figure.

The dress featured a fitted silhouette that clearly highlighted her slimness, with meticulously crafted embroidery details that added a touch of luxury without being excessive, making the look a blend of simplicity and sophistication at the same time. The overall styling relied on a soft makeup approach and a calm hairstyle, enhancing the classic character of the dress.



الفنانة المصرية ياسمين صبري.

The look received wide interaction as it presented Yasmin in a different light, leaning towards quiet luxury instead of loud appearances, and reaffirmed her style that leans towards "body-defining" elegance in a refined manner without being vulgar.



الفنانة المصرية ياسمين صبري.