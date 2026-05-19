في أحدث ظهور لها، خطفت النجمة ياسمين صبري الأنظار بإطلالة أنثوية راقية من توقيع المصممة جيانا يونس، إذ اختارت فستاناً باللون البيج بتطريزات سوداء دقيقة جاءت كخطوط ناعمة حددت القوام بأسلوب أنيق وهادئ.

الفستان جاء بقصة ضيقة أبرزت رشاقتها بشكل واضح، مع تفاصيل تطريز متقن أضاف لمسة فخامة بدون مبالغة، ما جعل الإطلالة تجمع بين البساطة والرقي في نفس الوقت. التنسيق العام اعتمد على أسلوب ناعم في المكياج وتسريحة شعر هادئة، مما عزز الطابع الكلاسيكي للفستان.
الفنانة المصرية ياسمين صبري.

الفنانة المصرية ياسمين صبري.

الإطلالة لاقت تفاعلاً واسعاً لأنها قدمت ياسمين بصورة مختلفة تميل للفخامة الهادئة بدل الإطلالات الصاخبة، وأكدت مرة ثانية أسلوبها الذي يميل للأناقة «المحددة للجسم» بأسلوب راقٍ دون ابتذال.
الفنانة المصرية ياسمين صبري.

الفنانة المصرية ياسمين صبري.