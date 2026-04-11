هبطت مركبة مهمة «أرتيميس 2» لوكالة «ناسا» الأمريكية التي حملت أربعة روّاد فضاء حول القمر أمس (الجمعة)، في مياه المحيط الهادي مقابل سواحل كاليفورنيا، كما هو مخطط لها.

وأعلن قائد المهمّة ريد وايزمان، أن أعضاء الفريق الذي يضم إلى جانبه الروّاد كريستينا كوك، وفيكتور غلوفر، وجيريمي هانسن، حالتهم «مستقرّة».

رواد فضاء بعثة أرتيميس 2

رواد فضاء بعثة أرتيميس 2

وقال مسؤول العلاقات العامة لدى «ناسا» الذي روى تفاصيل عودتهم ببث حي لوكالة الفضاء روب نافياس: «إنهم في وضع ممتاز».

وساعدت كوادر «ناسا» والجيش الأمريكي في إخراج روّاد الفضاء من الكبسولة وسط تصفيق حار ممّن تابعوا عملية الهبوط في مركز التحكّم. وسيتم نقلهم إلى سفينة للتعافي قبالة قرب سان دييغو.

هبوط روّاد مهمة «أرتيميس 2» في المحيط الهادئ بعد رحلة حول القمر

ولدى عودة روّاد الفضاء إلى الأرض، وصلت مركبتهم إلى سرعات قصوى تزيد على سرعة الصوت بثلاثين مرّة، وواجهت درجات حرارة شديدة بلغت نحو نصف الحرارة المسجّلة على سطح الشمس؛ شكّل ذلك اختبارًا مهمّا لدرعها الحراري الذي يحمي كبسولة الطاقم من درجات الحرارة الحارقة، علمًا بأنه سبق أن واجه مشكلات في تجربة سابقة غير مأهولة؛ لكنّ عملية إعادة دخول مركبة «أرتيميس 2» إلى الغلاف الجوي للأرض تمت بنجاح ودون أي مشاكل.