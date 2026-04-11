هبوط روّاد مهمة «أرتيميس 2» في المحيط الهادئ بعد رحلة حول القمر

The "Artemis 2" mission spacecraft from the American "NASA" successfully landed yesterday (Friday) in the waters of the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California, as planned.

The mission commander, Reid Wiseman, announced that the team members, which include astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, and Jeremy Hansen, are in "stable" condition.

رواد فضاء بعثة أرتيميس 2

NASA's public relations officer, Rob Navias, who narrated the details of their return in a live broadcast, stated: "They are in excellent shape."

NASA and U.S. military personnel assisted in extracting the astronauts from the capsule amidst warm applause from those who followed the landing process at the control center. They will be transported to a recovery ship near San Diego.

Upon the astronauts' return to Earth, their spacecraft reached speeds exceeding thirty times the speed of sound and faced extreme temperatures of about half the temperature recorded on the surface of the sun; this posed a significant test for its thermal shield, which protects the crew capsule from scorching temperatures, noting that it had previously encountered issues in an earlier uncrewed test; however, the re-entry of the "Artemis 2" spacecraft into Earth's atmosphere was successful and without any problems.