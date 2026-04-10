نفت ميلانيا ترمب زوجة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في خطاب نادر ومفاجئ من البيت الأبيض، أي علاقة وثيقة مع الملياردير الراحل جيفري إبستين، واصفة الشائعات والروابط التي تُنسب إليها بأنها «أكاذيب يجب أن تنتهي اليوم».

وقالت ميلانيا في بيان تلفزيوني مباشر: «الأكاذيب التي تربطني بالمخزي جيفري إبستين يجب أن تنتهي اليوم. الأشخاص الذين يكذبون عليّ يفتقرون إلى المعايير الأخلاقية والتواضع والاحترام، أنا لا أعترض على جهلهم، بل أرفض محاولاتهم الدنيئة لتشويه سمعتي».

وأضافت «لم أكن يوماً صديقة لإبستين. كان دونالد وأنا ندعى إلى نفس الحفلات أحياناً، لأن التداخل الاجتماعي في نيويورك وبام بيتش أمر شائع»، مؤكدة أنه «لم تكن لي أي علاقة مع إبستين أو شريكته غيلين ماكسويل».

وأوضحت أن مراسلتها الإلكترونية مع ماكسويل لا تتجاوز كونها مراسلة عابرة وعادية، وأنه «لم أكن ضحية إبستين، ولم أكن على علم بأي إساءة قام بها تجاه ضحاياه، لم أشارك بأي شكل، ولم أكن على متن طائرته، ولم أزر جزيرته الخاصة».

كما نفت ميلانيا أن يكون إبستين قد عرّفها على زوجها دونالد ترمب، مؤكدة أنها التقته صدفة في حفلة بنيويورك عام 1998، وأن أول لقاء لها مع إبستين كان عام 2000 في مناسبة حضرها مع زوجها، ودعت الكونغرس إلى عقد جلسات استماع علنية لضحايا إبستين ليرووا قصصهم.

يأتي الخطاب في وقت تشهد فيه قضية جيفري إبستين الذي توفي في سجن عام 2019 عودة قوية إلى الواجهة مع إصدار دفعات جديدة من الوثائق والملفات، التي تضمنت صوراً ومراسلات تظهر ميلانيا في مناسبات اجتماعية مع إبستين وماكسويل في أوائل العقد الأول من الألفية.

إبستين كان صديقاً سابقاً لدونالد ترمب في التسعينيات وبداية الألفية، قبل أن ينفصلا بعد اتهامات بالاعتداء الجنسي على قاصرات، حيث أدين إبستين عام 2008 بجرائم جنسية، واعتُقل مرة أخرى عام 2019 بتهم الاتجار الجنسي بالقاصرات، وأدينت شريكته غيلين ماكسويل بالاتجار الجنسي وحكم عليها بالسجن 20 عاماً.