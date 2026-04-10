Melania Trump, the wife of U.S. President Donald Trump, denied any close relationship with the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in a rare and surprising speech from the White House, describing the rumors and connections attributed to her as "lies that must end today."

Melania stated in a live televised address: "The lies that connect me to the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein must end today. The people who lie about me lack moral standards, humility, and respect; I do not object to their ignorance, but I reject their vile attempts to tarnish my reputation."

She added, "I was never a friend of Epstein. Donald and I were sometimes invited to the same parties because social overlap in New York and Palm Beach is common," affirming that "I had no relationship with Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell."

She clarified that her email correspondence with Maxwell was nothing more than casual and ordinary communication, stating, "I was not a victim of Epstein, and I was not aware of any abuse he committed against his victims. I did not participate in any way, I was not on his plane, and I did not visit his private island."

Melania also denied that Epstein introduced her to her husband Donald Trump, confirming that she met him by chance at a party in New York in 1998, and that her first encounter with Epstein was in 2000 at an event attended with her husband. She called on Congress to hold public hearings for Epstein's victims to share their stories.

The speech comes at a time when the case of Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019, is making a strong return to the forefront with the release of new batches of documents and files, which included photos and correspondence showing Melania at social events with Epstein and Maxwell in the early 2000s.

Epstein was a former friend of Donald Trump in the 1990s and early 2000s before they parted ways following allegations of sexual assault on minors. Epstein was convicted of sex crimes in 2008 and was arrested again in 2019 on charges of sex trafficking of minors, while his associate Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking and sentenced to 20 years in prison.