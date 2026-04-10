زار أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز معرض «الحريد واللؤلؤ»، وذلك ضمن الفعاليات المصاحبة لـ«ليالي الحريد» التي تُقام في محافظة جزر فرسان.

واطّلع خلال تجوّله في قرية القصار، على ما يضمه المعرض من أجنحةٍ متنوعةٍ تستعرض الموروث البحري والثقافي لأهالي جزر فرسان، إلى جانب الحرف اليدوية والمنتجات المحلية المرتبطة بصيد الأسماك واللؤلؤ، وما تعكسه من عمقٍ تاريخي وإرثٍ حضاريٍ للمنطقة.

واستمع إلى شرحٍ مفصلٍ من القائمين على المعرض حول محتوياته ومشاركاته، وما يقدمه من إبرازٍ للمقومات التراثية والسياحية، ودوره في دعم الحرفيين والأسر المنتجة، وتعزيز الهوية الثقافية للمنطقة.

وثمّن القائمون على المعرض ما يحظى به مهرجان «الحريد» والمهرجانات السياحية من دعمٍ واهتمام من أمير المنطقة.