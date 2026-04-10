زار أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز معرض «الحريد واللؤلؤ»، وذلك ضمن الفعاليات المصاحبة لـ«ليالي الحريد» التي تُقام في محافظة جزر فرسان.
واطّلع خلال تجوّله في قرية القصار، على ما يضمه المعرض من أجنحةٍ متنوعةٍ تستعرض الموروث البحري والثقافي لأهالي جزر فرسان، إلى جانب الحرف اليدوية والمنتجات المحلية المرتبطة بصيد الأسماك واللؤلؤ، وما تعكسه من عمقٍ تاريخي وإرثٍ حضاريٍ للمنطقة.
واستمع إلى شرحٍ مفصلٍ من القائمين على المعرض حول محتوياته ومشاركاته، وما يقدمه من إبرازٍ للمقومات التراثية والسياحية، ودوره في دعم الحرفيين والأسر المنتجة، وتعزيز الهوية الثقافية للمنطقة.
وثمّن القائمون على المعرض ما يحظى به مهرجان «الحريد» والمهرجانات السياحية من دعمٍ واهتمام من أمير المنطقة.
The Prince of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, visited the "Hareed and Pearl" exhibition, as part of the events accompanying the "Hareed Nights" held in the Farasan Islands Governorate.
During his tour of the Al-Qassar village, he learned about the various pavilions in the exhibition that showcase the maritime and cultural heritage of the people of the Farasan Islands, along with the handicrafts and local products related to fishing and pearls, reflecting the historical depth and cultural legacy of the region.
He listened to a detailed explanation from the organizers of the exhibition about its contents and participations, what it offers in terms of highlighting the heritage and tourism components, its role in supporting artisans and productive families, and enhancing the cultural identity of the region.
The organizers of the exhibition appreciated the support and attention that the "Hareed" festival and other tourism festivals receive from the Prince of the region.