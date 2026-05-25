The Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Capabilities, Engineer Khalid bin Walid Al-Rashid, visited the Unified Security Operations Center (911) in the Makkah region, where he was received by the Commander of the National Security Operations Center, Brigadier General Omar bin Aida Al-Talhi.

The Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Capabilities toured the center's departments and was briefed on the workflow and how to handle incoming reports and calls to the center, referring them to the relevant authorities as quickly as possible and following up on them until their resolution with high accuracy and professionalism, using the latest unified technological means to provide high-quality services to the guests of الرحمن in multiple languages around the clock.

It is worth mentioning that the Unified Security Operations Center (911) in the Makkah region serves the holy capital and 16 governorates, operating 47 operations rooms in one place with a unified emergency number (911), and is specialized in receiving all emergency calls related to several security and service entities.