أعرب الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي، عن إدانته واستنكاره الشديدين للتصريحات غير المسؤولة الصادرة عن الأمين العام لحزب الله اللبناني نعيم قاسم، التي تناول فيها الشأن الداخلي لمملكة البحرين، والإجراءات التي اتخذتها الحكومة بحق من أجرموا في حق وطنهم، وثبت تورطهم في التخابر مع منظمة الحرس الثوري الإيراني بقصد ارتكاب أعمال إرهابية وعدائية ضد مملكة البحرين، والإضرار بمصالحها.
وأكد الأمين العام، أن دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية تعد ميليشيات حزب الله، بجميع قادتها وفصائلها والتنظيمات التابعة لها والمنبثقة منها، منظمة إرهابية، بموجب قرار اتخذته في عام 2016، جراء استمرار الأعمال العدائية التي تقوم بها عناصر تلك الميليشيات لتجنيد شباب دول المجلس للقيام بالأعمال الإرهابية، وتهريب الأسلحة والمتفجرات، وإثارة الفتن، والتحريض على الفوضى والعنف، في انتهاك صارخ لسيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها.
كما أكد رفض مجلس التعاون التام لجميع الممارسات التي تهدّد أمن واستقرار الجمهورية اللبنانية وشعبها الشقيق، وتحاول نشر الفوضى والانقسام فيها، مشدداً على أن أي محاولات لإبقاء لبنان في حالة الفوضى والأزمات المتلاحقة، وتهديد مؤسساته الشرعية، لن تكون مقبولة إقليمياً أو دولياً.
وجدّد الأمين العام موقف مجلس التعاون الداعم للخطوات البناءة التي تتخذها لبنان برئاسة رئيس الجمهورية اللبنانية جوازف عون، والخطوات الإصلاحية التي تتخذها الحكومة اللبنانية بقيادة رئيس الوزراء الدكتور نواف سلام، مشدداً على أهمية دعم الأحزاب اللبنانية كافة للنهج الإصلاحي، والتفافها حول الدولة لتخليص لبنان من أزماته، ومساهمتها في تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار والازدهار للبنان وشعبه الشقيق.
The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, expressed his strong condemnation and denunciation of the irresponsible statements made by the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, regarding the internal affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the measures taken by the government against those who have committed crimes against their homeland and have been proven to be involved in espionage with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard with the intent of carrying out terrorist and hostile acts against the Kingdom of Bahrain and harming its interests.
The Secretary-General affirmed that the Gulf Cooperation Council considers Hezbollah militias, along with all their leaders, factions, and affiliated organizations, to be a terrorist organization, based on a decision made in 2016, due to the continued hostile actions carried out by elements of these militias to recruit the youth of the member states to commit terrorist acts, smuggle weapons and explosives, incite discord, and provoke chaos and violence, in a blatant violation of its sovereignty, security, and stability.
The Gulf Cooperation Council also firmly rejected all practices that threaten the security and stability of the Lebanese Republic and its brotherly people, which attempt to spread chaos and division within it, emphasizing that any attempts to keep Lebanon in a state of chaos and ongoing crises, and to threaten its legitimate institutions, will not be acceptable regionally or internationally.
The Secretary-General reiterated the position of the Gulf Cooperation Council in support of the constructive steps taken by Lebanon under the presidency of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, and the reform steps taken by the Lebanese government led by Prime Minister Dr. Nawaf Salam, stressing the importance of all Lebanese parties supporting the reform approach and rallying around the state to rescue Lebanon from its crises, and contributing to achieving security, stability, and prosperity for Lebanon and its brotherly people.