The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, expressed his strong condemnation and denunciation of the irresponsible statements made by the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, regarding the internal affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the measures taken by the government against those who have committed crimes against their homeland and have been proven to be involved in espionage with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard with the intent of carrying out terrorist and hostile acts against the Kingdom of Bahrain and harming its interests.

The Secretary-General affirmed that the Gulf Cooperation Council considers Hezbollah militias, along with all their leaders, factions, and affiliated organizations, to be a terrorist organization, based on a decision made in 2016, due to the continued hostile actions carried out by elements of these militias to recruit the youth of the member states to commit terrorist acts, smuggle weapons and explosives, incite discord, and provoke chaos and violence, in a blatant violation of its sovereignty, security, and stability.

The Gulf Cooperation Council also firmly rejected all practices that threaten the security and stability of the Lebanese Republic and its brotherly people, which attempt to spread chaos and division within it, emphasizing that any attempts to keep Lebanon in a state of chaos and ongoing crises, and to threaten its legitimate institutions, will not be acceptable regionally or internationally.

The Secretary-General reiterated the position of the Gulf Cooperation Council in support of the constructive steps taken by Lebanon under the presidency of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, and the reform steps taken by the Lebanese government led by Prime Minister Dr. Nawaf Salam, stressing the importance of all Lebanese parties supporting the reform approach and rallying around the state to rescue Lebanon from its crises, and contributing to achieving security, stability, and prosperity for Lebanon and its brotherly people.