The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, today reviewed the progress of work at the Command and Control Center for Hajj Security at the General Security headquarters in Mina, and was briefed on the mechanisms for monitoring the implementation of security and traffic plans, as well as the preparations for the escalation operations of the pilgrims to the sacred site of Arafat.

During his tour of the operations rooms at the center, he listened to an explanation from the Director of General Security and Chairman of the Security Committee for Hajj, Major General Muhammad Al-Basami, which covered the stages of field monitoring of the pilgrims' flow plans, and the real-time coordination mechanisms among various security and service sectors to ensure the smooth movement of crowds through the routes leading to the holy sites.

The Minister of Interior was informed about the mechanisms for monitoring the implementation of the plans, the technical system for the plans and operations, and the interactive map, in addition to listening to an explanation about the business intelligence systems related to inquiries and operations, as well as the comprehensive issues and violations systems, management of reports and escalations, and indicators for monitoring the arrival of pilgrims.

He reviewed the business intelligence system for managing Hajj risks and inspected the indicators room and the television monitoring hall, showcasing a range of advanced digital systems and developed artificial intelligence applications aimed at enhancing response speed and managing human crowds with high precision in Mecca and the holy sites, along with the reporting escalation platform supported by business intelligence systems.

At the end of the tour, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud praised the high readiness and advanced operational capabilities of the security system to serve the guests of the Most Merciful, affirming that the Kingdom's distinguished leadership in managing human crowds is a continuation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, to harness all material, human, and technical resources to ensure that pilgrims perform their rituals in an atmosphere of security and tranquility.

Accompanying the Minister of Interior during the tour were the Assistant Minister of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Khalid bin Muhammad Al-Battal, the Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations, Muhammad bin Mahenna Al-Mahenna, the Assistant Minister of Interior for Technology, Engineer Thamer bin Muhammad Al-Harbi, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs, Abdullah bin Fahd bin Faris.