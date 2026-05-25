وقف وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، على سير العمل في مركز القيادة والسيطرة لأمن الحج بمقر الأمن العام بمشعر منى، واطلع على آليات متابعة تنفيذ الخطط الأمنية والمرورية، ومجريات الاستعدادات لعمليات تصعيد حجاج بيت الله الحرام إلى مشعر عرفات.

واستمع، خلال جولته في غرف العمليات بالمركز، إلى شرحٍ من مدير الأمن العام رئيس اللجنة الأمنية بالحج الفريق محمد البسامي، تناول مراحل المتابعة الميدانية لخطط تفويج الحجاج، وآليات التنسيق اللحظي بين مختلف القطاعات الأمنية والخدمية؛ لضمان انسيابية حركة الحشود عبر المحاور والمسارات المؤدية إلى المشاعر المقدسة.

واطّلع وزير الداخلية على آليات متابعة تنفيذ الخطط، والنظام التقني للخطط والعمليات والخريطة التفاعلية، إلى جانب الاستماع لشرح عن منظومات ذكاء الأعمال الخاصة بالاستعلامات والعمليات، إضافة إلى منظومات القضايا والمخالفات الشاملة وإدارة البلاغات والتصعيد، ومؤشرات متابعة وصول الحجاج.

واطّلع على منظومة ذكاء الأعمال لإدارة مخاطر الحج، وتفقد غرفة المؤشرات وصالة المراقبة التلفزيونية، مستعرضاً حزمةً من الأنظمة الرقمية المتقدمة وتطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي المطورة لتعزيز سرعة الاستجابة وإدارة الحشود البشرية بدقة عالية في مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة، إلى جانب منصة تصعيد البلاغات المدعومة بأنظمة ذكاء الأعمال.

وفي ختام الجولة، أشاد الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بالجاهزية العالية والقدرات التشغيلية المتقدمة بالمنظومة الأمنية لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، مؤكداً أن ما حققته المملكة من تميز ريادي في إدارة الحشود البشرية يأتي امتداداً لتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء بتسخير جميع الإمكانات المادية والبشرية والتقنية؛ ليؤدي الحجاج مناسكهم في أجواء يسودها الأمن والسكينة.

رافق وزير الداخلية، خلال الجولة، مساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام بن عبدالرحمن الفالح، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية الدكتور خالد بن محمد البتال، ومساعد وزير الداخلية لشؤون العمليات محمد بن مهنا المهنا، ومساعد وزير الداخلية لشؤون التقنية المهندس ثامر بن محمد الحربي، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية للشؤون الأمنية عبدالله بن فهد بن فارس.