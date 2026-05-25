برعاية ومشاركة عددٍ من الجهات الحكومية والقطاع غير الربحي والفرق التطوعية، نفّذت بلدية محافظة صبيا مبادرة لتوديع حجاج بيت الله الحرام المغادرين إلى المشاعر المقدسة، وذلك ضمن جهودها المجتمعية الرامية إلى تعزيز قيم التطوع وخدمة ضيوف الرحمن.

وشهدت المبادرة مشاركة واسعة من المتطوعين والجهات المشاركة، إذ جرى استقبال الحجاج وتوديعهم وتقديم الهدايا والضيافة، وسط أجواء إيمانية ومشاعر مليئة بالدعوات الصادقة بأن يمنّ الله عليهم بحجٍ مبرور وسعيٍ مشكور.
وأكد رئيس بلدية محافظة صبيا المهندس أحمد بن محمد الأحوس أن هذه المبادرة تأتي امتداداً لدور البلدية المجتمعي في خدمة الحجاج وتعزيز التكامل مع الجهات الحكومية والقطاع غير الربحي والفرق التطوعية، مشيراً إلى أن خدمة ضيوف الرحمن شرف عظيم ومسؤولية وطنية وإنسانية يعتز الجميع بالمساهمة فيها.