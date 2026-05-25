Under the sponsorship and participation of several government entities, the non-profit sector, and volunteer teams, the Municipality of Sabya Governorate implemented an initiative to bid farewell to the pilgrims heading to the sacred sites, as part of its community efforts aimed at promoting the values of volunteering and serving the guests of Allah.

The initiative witnessed wide participation from volunteers and the involved entities, as the pilgrims were welcomed and bid farewell with gifts and hospitality, amidst a spiritual atmosphere and heartfelt prayers that Allah grants them an accepted Hajj and rewarded efforts.

The Mayor of Sabya Governorate, Engineer Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Ahwis, confirmed that this initiative is an extension of the municipality's community role in serving the pilgrims and enhancing integration with government entities, the non-profit sector, and volunteer teams, pointing out that serving the guests of Allah is a great honor and a national and humanitarian responsibility that everyone takes pride in contributing to.