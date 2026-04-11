The Ittihad Club opens the first team’s training sessions to fans this evening (Saturday), as mentioned by the Ittihad Club account in a message via its account on the platform "X" titled: "Your support makes a difference," aiming to motivate the team’s stars before facing Al-Wahda from the UAE in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League.



The club's corridors are adorned with encouraging phrases from fans urging them to restore the club to its former glory and achieve accomplishments, especially in the AFC Champions League.



The Ittihad team has lost 4 of its last 5 official matches, winning only against Al-Hazm by a single goal in the Roshan Saudi League.



They suffered 3 defeats in the league against Al-Ahli, Al-Riyadh, and Neom, and were eliminated from the King’s Cup in the semifinals by Al-Kholood on penalties.



If they overcome Al-Wahda, Ittihad will face the Japanese team Machida Zelvia in the quarter-finals of the "Elite" tournament, which will host the remaining knockout rounds in the city of Jeddah.