يفتح نادي الاتحاد تدريبات الفريق الكروي الأول أمام الجماهير مساء اليوم (السبت)، إذ ذكر حساب نادي الاتحاد في رسالة عبر حسابه في منصة «X» بعنوان: «دعمكم يصنع الفارق»، وذلك بهدف تحفيز نجوم الفريق قبل مواجهة الوحدة الإماراتي ضمن دور الـ 16 من دوري أبطال آسيا.


وتزينت ممرات النادي بعبارات تشجيعية من الجماهير تطالبهم بإعادة النادي إلى أمجاده وتحقيق المنجزات خصوصا في دوري أبطال آسيا.


وخسر فريق الاتحاد 4 من آخر 5 مباريات رسمية خاضها، ولم يفز سوى على الحزم بهدف واحد ضمن منافسات دوري روشن السعودي.


وتلقى 3 هزائم في الدوري أمام الأهلي والرياض ونيوم، كما ودّع كأس الملك في نصف النهائي على يد الخلود بركلات الترجيح.


وفي حال تخطيه الوحدة الإماراتي، سيواجه الاتحاد فريق ماتشيدا زيلفيا الياباني لحساب ربع نهائي بطولة «النخبة» التي تستضيف مدينة جدة بقية مباريات أدوارها الإقصائية.