اتهم وزير الخارجية التركي هاكان فيدان، رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، بالسعي إلى توسيع رقعة التوتر في المنطقة، مؤكداً أنه يحاول نقل حالة العداء إلى تركيا بعد إيران، في إطار سياسة تصعيدية تبحث عن «عدو جديد».


واعتبر فيدان في تصريحات، اليوم الإثنين، أن إيران والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية تُظهران جدية في تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار، وتدركان أهميته في هذه المرحلة، مشدداً على أن المجتمع الدولي يتفق على ضرورة ضمان حرية الملاحة الدولية وانسيابها، مع التأكيد على أن الموقف التركي يدعو إلى فتح الممرات البحرية بالوسائل السلمية.


ولفت وزير الخارجية التركي إلى أن إسرائيل لم تتخذ حتى الآن إجراءات استثنائية تجاه سورية على خلفية التصعيد مع إيران، محذراً من أن ذلك لا يعني استبعاد تحركات مستقبلية، وقال إن تل أبيب ستفعل ذلك عندما يحين الوقت.


وأضاف أن إسرائيل، بعد المواجهة مع إيران، لا تستطيع الاستمرار دون وجود خصم، معتبراً أن «المؤشرات الحالية توحي بمحاولة دفع تركيا إلى دائرة الاستهداف القادمة».

وكانت وزارة المالية الإسرائيلية، كشفت أن التقديرات الأولية تشير إلى أن حرب إيران كبدت الميزانية نفقات قدرها 35 مليار شيكل (11.52 مليار دولار)، خصص منها 22 مليار شيكل (7.22 مليار دولار) لقطاع الدفاع. ونشرت الوزارة تقديراً أولياً لتكلفة عملية العسكرية، التي أطلقت عليها اسم «زئير الأسد»، وبحسب هذا التقدير، فإن حجم النفقات المباشرة يقدّر بنحو 35 مليار شيكل، ورجحت الوزارة ارتفاعه في حال اندلاع تصعيد جديد، أو توسيع العمليات القتالية. ولفتت إلى أن الحرب كبدت إسرائيل تكاليف اقتصادية باهظة، بما في ذلك خسارة في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، وزيادة في الإنفاق الحكومي، و«لن يتضح بعضها بشكل كامل إلا في المستقبل»، وفق صحيفة «تايمز أوف إسرائيل». وأوضحت وزارة المالية أن الجزء الأكبر من النفقات يُنسب إلى قطاع الدفاع، بنحو 22 مليار شيكل، يشمل من بين أمور أخرى، التزود بالمعدات وتوسيع تجنيد قوات الاحتياط بما يتجاوز التخطيط الأصلي. وتقدر التكلفة الإجمالية لخطط التعويض الحكومية عن الأضرار المباشرة الناجمة عن الصواريخ الإيرانية، وخسارة الشركات، والإجازات غير مدفوعة الأجر للموظفين بنحو 12 مليار شيكل.