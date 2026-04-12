A circulating video of a young Yemeni woman in her twenties throwing herself from the roof of a four-story house in the Al-Mahbashah district of Hajjah governorate has caused a division among the public, following a court ruling that mandated her father to forcibly return her to her husband, who works as a trader.



Details of the Incident



Yemeni sources reported that the young woman (20 years old), who committed suicide yesterday (Saturday), had been married for only three months and was pregnant. She returned to her father's house after a dispute with her husband and refused to go back to her husband's home. However, the husband filed a complaint with the court, which issued a ruling requiring her return to his house. The sources indicated that the young woman's father informed her of the court's decision, which caused her psychological shock, especially since she was suffering from pressure from her husband and a sense of insecurity.



The sources clarified that the young woman, who grew up in a broken family (with a divorced mother and a married father), climbed to the roof of her family's four-story house after receiving the notification. Her family warned her against suicide, while one of the village's sons filmed the incident as she attempted to jump for the first time, then stepped back, only to return again and throw herself in an event that shook the local community.



Working in the Health Field



The sources mentioned that the young woman worked in the health field and sought a stable life; however, marital disputes and increasing psychological pressures led to a deterioration in her mental state after marriage.



Outrage and Anger on Social Media



Many social media users considered the husband and the court judge to be partners in the crime, as the judge issued a ruling without consulting her or discussing the reasons for the dispute and her insistence on not returning to the marital home, which could have been convincing, especially since there was a husband who had dismembered his wife in Al-Raima governorate and dissolved her remains in acid, which could lead to the young woman in Hajjah facing the same fate. Meanwhile, others believed that the father was a main cause of the problem when he succumbed to the court and forced her to return to the trader husband, whom they believe may have bought the ruling with his money. Some saw that there was an important aspect in the psychological state the victim reached, which was the absence of the mother to protect her from the court's decision and the father's greed in complying with the court and the trader husband's money. Others criticized the video photographer, believing it would have been better for him to try to save her instead of filming, even though the video clearly shows that the photographer was far from the victim's house.



The incident casts a shadow on the increasing social and psychological pressures on women facing significant disputes and the lack of family awareness among the couple.



A similar tragic incident occurred in the Smoha area east of Alexandria governorate, which shook social media in Egypt, where a famous content creator named Basant Suleiman ended her life by jumping from her apartment balcony on the 13th floor of a residential building during a live broadcast on her personal Facebook account.