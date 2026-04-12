أثار فيديو متداول لشابة يمنية في العشرين من عمرها وهي ترمي بنفسها من سطح منزل مكون من 4 أدوار في مديرية المحابشة بمحافظة حجة حالة من الانقسام في أوساط الشارع، على خلفية إصدار محكمة قراراً بإلزام والدها بإعادتها لزوجها الذي يعمل تاجراً بالقوة.
تفاصيل الحادثة
وذكرت مصادر يمنية أن الشابة (20 عاماً)، التي أقدمت على الانتحار أمس (السبت)، لم يمض على زواجها سوى 3 أشهر، وكانت حاملاً، وعادت إلى منزل والدها عقب نشوب خلاف مع زوجها، ورفضت العودة إلى بيت زوجها، إلا أن الزوج تقدم بشكوى إلى المحكمة، التي أصدرت قراراً يقضي بإعادتها إلى منزله، مبينة أن والد الشابة أبلغها بصدور قرار المحكمة القاضي بضرورة تنفيذ العودة، ما تسبب لها بصدمة نفسية، خصوصاً أنها كانت تعاني من ضغوطات من الزوج وشعور بعدم الأمان.
وأوضحت المصادر أن الشابة التي نشأت بين أسرة مفككة (أم مطلقة، وأب متزوج) عقب تلقيها البلاغ صعدت إلى سطح منزل أسرتها المكون من 4 أدوار، وكانت الأسرة تحذرها من الانتحار، فيما كان أحد أبناء القرية يصور الحادثة وهي تحاول أول مرة ثم تعود للوراء ثم تعود مرة أخرى وتلقي بنفسها في حادثة هزت المجتمع المحلي.
تعمل في المجال الصحي
وذكرت المصادر أن الشابة كانت تعمل في المجال الصحي وتسعى لحياة مستقرة، غير أن الخلافات الزوجية والضغوط النفسية المتزايدة أدتا إلى تدهور حالتها النفسية بعد الزواج.
لغط وغضب في شبكات التواصل
واعتبر عدد من رواد صفحات التواصل الاجتماعي الزوج وقاضي المحكمة شركاء في الجريمة، كون القاضي أصدر حكماً دون العودة إليها أو مناقشة أسباب الخلاف وإصرارها على عدم العودة إلى منزل الزوجية التي قد تكون مقنعة، خصوصاً أن هناك زوجاً كان قد قطَّع زوجته في محافظة ريمة وأذاب أشلاءها بمادة الأسيد، ما قد يؤدي لتعرض الشابة في حجة إلى المصير نفسه، في حين اعتبر آخرون أن الأب سبب رئيسي في المشكلة حين رضخ للمحكمة وأجبرها على العودة للزوج التاجر، الذي يرون أنه ربما اشترى الحكم بماله، فيما رأى البعض أن هناك جانباً مهماً في الحالة النفسية التي وصلت إليها الضحية وهو عدم وجود الأم لحمايتها من قرار المحكمة وجشع الأب في الامتثال للمحكمة وأموال الزوج التاجر. وذهب آخرون لتوبيخ مصور الفيديو الذي يرون أنه كان الأفضل أن يعمل على إنقاذها بدلاً من التصوير، مع أن الفيديو واضح منه أن المصور كان بعيداً عن منزل الضحية.
وتلقي الحادثة بظلالها على تزايد الضغوط الاجتماعية والنفسية على النساء اللاتي تواجهن خلافات كبيرة وغياب الوعي الأسري لدى الزوجين.
وكانت منطقة سموحة شرق محافظة الإسكندرية قد شهدت واقعة مأساوية مماثلة هزت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في مصر، إذ أقدمت صانعة محتوى شهيرة تدعى بسنت سليمان على إنهاء حياتها بإلقاء نفسها من شرفة شقتها في الطابق الـ13 بعقار سكني، خلال بث مباشر على حسابها الشخصي بمنصة فيسبوك.
A circulating video of a young Yemeni woman in her twenties throwing herself from the roof of a four-story house in the Al-Mahbashah district of Hajjah governorate has caused a division among the public, following a court ruling that mandated her father to forcibly return her to her husband, who works as a trader.
Details of the Incident
Yemeni sources reported that the young woman (20 years old), who committed suicide yesterday (Saturday), had been married for only three months and was pregnant. She returned to her father's house after a dispute with her husband and refused to go back to her husband's home. However, the husband filed a complaint with the court, which issued a ruling requiring her return to his house. The sources indicated that the young woman's father informed her of the court's decision, which caused her psychological shock, especially since she was suffering from pressure from her husband and a sense of insecurity.
The sources clarified that the young woman, who grew up in a broken family (with a divorced mother and a married father), climbed to the roof of her family's four-story house after receiving the notification. Her family warned her against suicide, while one of the village's sons filmed the incident as she attempted to jump for the first time, then stepped back, only to return again and throw herself in an event that shook the local community.
Working in the Health Field
The sources mentioned that the young woman worked in the health field and sought a stable life; however, marital disputes and increasing psychological pressures led to a deterioration in her mental state after marriage.
Outrage and Anger on Social Media
Many social media users considered the husband and the court judge to be partners in the crime, as the judge issued a ruling without consulting her or discussing the reasons for the dispute and her insistence on not returning to the marital home, which could have been convincing, especially since there was a husband who had dismembered his wife in Al-Raima governorate and dissolved her remains in acid, which could lead to the young woman in Hajjah facing the same fate. Meanwhile, others believed that the father was a main cause of the problem when he succumbed to the court and forced her to return to the trader husband, whom they believe may have bought the ruling with his money. Some saw that there was an important aspect in the psychological state the victim reached, which was the absence of the mother to protect her from the court's decision and the father's greed in complying with the court and the trader husband's money. Others criticized the video photographer, believing it would have been better for him to try to save her instead of filming, even though the video clearly shows that the photographer was far from the victim's house.
The incident casts a shadow on the increasing social and psychological pressures on women facing significant disputes and the lack of family awareness among the couple.
A similar tragic incident occurred in the Smoha area east of Alexandria governorate, which shook social media in Egypt, where a famous content creator named Basant Suleiman ended her life by jumping from her apartment balcony on the 13th floor of a residential building during a live broadcast on her personal Facebook account.