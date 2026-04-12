أثار فيديو متداول لشابة يمنية في العشرين من عمرها وهي ترمي بنفسها من سطح منزل مكون من 4 أدوار في مديرية المحابشة بمحافظة حجة حالة من الانقسام في أوساط الشارع، على خلفية إصدار محكمة قراراً بإلزام والدها بإعادتها لزوجها الذي يعمل تاجراً بالقوة.


تفاصيل الحادثة


وذكرت مصادر يمنية أن الشابة (20 عاماً)، التي أقدمت على الانتحار أمس (السبت)، لم يمض على زواجها سوى 3 أشهر، وكانت حاملاً، وعادت إلى منزل والدها عقب نشوب خلاف مع زوجها، ورفضت العودة إلى بيت زوجها، إلا أن الزوج تقدم بشكوى إلى المحكمة، التي أصدرت قراراً يقضي بإعادتها إلى منزله، مبينة أن والد الشابة أبلغها بصدور قرار المحكمة القاضي بضرورة تنفيذ العودة، ما تسبب لها بصدمة نفسية، خصوصاً أنها كانت تعاني من ضغوطات من الزوج وشعور بعدم الأمان.


وأوضحت المصادر أن الشابة التي نشأت بين أسرة مفككة (أم مطلقة، وأب متزوج) عقب تلقيها البلاغ صعدت إلى سطح منزل أسرتها المكون من 4 أدوار، وكانت الأسرة تحذرها من الانتحار، فيما كان أحد أبناء القرية يصور الحادثة وهي تحاول أول مرة ثم تعود للوراء ثم تعود مرة أخرى وتلقي بنفسها في حادثة هزت المجتمع المحلي.


تعمل في المجال الصحي


وذكرت المصادر أن الشابة كانت تعمل في المجال الصحي وتسعى لحياة مستقرة، غير أن الخلافات الزوجية والضغوط النفسية المتزايدة أدتا إلى تدهور حالتها النفسية بعد الزواج.


لغط وغضب في شبكات التواصل


واعتبر عدد من رواد صفحات التواصل الاجتماعي الزوج وقاضي المحكمة شركاء في الجريمة، كون القاضي أصدر حكماً دون العودة إليها أو مناقشة أسباب الخلاف وإصرارها على عدم العودة إلى منزل الزوجية التي قد تكون مقنعة، خصوصاً أن هناك زوجاً كان قد قطَّع زوجته في محافظة ريمة وأذاب أشلاءها بمادة الأسيد، ما قد يؤدي لتعرض الشابة في حجة إلى المصير نفسه، في حين اعتبر آخرون أن الأب سبب رئيسي في المشكلة حين رضخ للمحكمة وأجبرها على العودة للزوج التاجر، الذي يرون أنه ربما اشترى الحكم بماله، فيما رأى البعض أن هناك جانباً مهماً في الحالة النفسية التي وصلت إليها الضحية وهو عدم وجود الأم لحمايتها من قرار المحكمة وجشع الأب في الامتثال للمحكمة وأموال الزوج التاجر. وذهب آخرون لتوبيخ مصور الفيديو الذي يرون أنه كان الأفضل أن يعمل على إنقاذها بدلاً من التصوير، مع أن الفيديو واضح منه أن المصور كان بعيداً عن منزل الضحية.


وتلقي الحادثة بظلالها على تزايد الضغوط الاجتماعية والنفسية على النساء اللاتي تواجهن خلافات كبيرة وغياب الوعي الأسري لدى الزوجين.


وكانت منطقة سموحة شرق محافظة الإسكندرية قد شهدت واقعة مأساوية مماثلة هزت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في مصر، إذ أقدمت صانعة محتوى شهيرة تدعى بسنت سليمان على إنهاء حياتها بإلقاء نفسها من شرفة شقتها في الطابق الـ13 بعقار سكني، خلال بث مباشر على حسابها الشخصي بمنصة فيسبوك.