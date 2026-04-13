The Al-Shabab team is striving during the match against Al-Qadisiyah in the Saudi Pro League to achieve a positive result that will raise their points to 33, under the leadership of their coach Nourredine Ben Zekri.



Al-Shabab enters the match against Al-Qadisiyah with high morale, after a series of positive results in which they collected 12 points in the last 7 matches, starting with victories over Damak and Al-Riyadh, before stumbling against Al-Hilal, then regaining their balance with a win over Al-Akhidood, and a draw with Al-Ettifaq and Al-Riyadh.



This upward trend reflects a noticeable improvement in the team's performance on both technical and organizational levels, enhancing their chances of continuing to advance in the standings and distancing themselves from any concerns related to relegation to the Yelo League for first division clubs, especially in light of the stability the team has experienced recently under coach Ben Zekri.