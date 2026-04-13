يسعى فريق الشباب خلال مواجهة القادسية في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، لتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية ترفع رصيده إلى 33 نقطة، في الدوري تحت قيادة مدربه نورالدين بن زكري.


ويدخل الشباب لقاء القادسية بمعنويات مرتفعة، بعد سلسلة من النتائج الإيجابية التي جمع خلالها 12 نقطة في آخر 7 مباريات، إذ افتتحها بانتصارين على ضمك والرياض، قبل أن يتعثر أمام الهلال، ثم يستعيد توازنه بالفوز على الأخدود، والتعادل مع الاتفاق والرياض.


ويعكس هذا التصاعد تحسناً ملحوظاً في أداء الفريق على المستويين الفني والتنظيمي، ما يعزز من حظوظه في مواصلة التقدم في سلم الترتيب والابتعاد عن أية حسابات تتعلق بالهبوط لدوري يلو لأندية الدرجة الأولى، خصوصاً في ظل حالة الاستقرار التي يعيشها الفريق أخيراً منذ قيادة المدرب بن زكري.