On the first day of the 2026 World Cup, the empty seats captured some of the attention that was supposed to be fully focused on the events in the stadium, as large parts of the stands at the Stone Valley Stadium appeared empty during the match between South Korea and the Czech Republic, despite the FIFA announcing an attendance of 44,985 spectators.



The sight of empty stands raised questions about ticket prices and their ability to attract fans in the first edition of the tournament featuring 48 teams. While the Azteca Stadium saw an attendance of over 80,000 fans during the opening match between Mexico and South Africa, the scene was different in Stone Valley, a city known for its football culture, which intensified the debate about the levels of fan attendance and ticket pricing mechanisms during the tournament.



This comes at a time when organizers are anticipating an increase in attendance rates as the World Cup progresses and the circle of teams and fans arriving from various parts of the world expands.