في أول أيام كأس العالم 2026، خطفت المقاعد الشاغرة جانبًا من الاهتمام الذي كان يفترض أن ينصب بالكامل على أحداث الملعب، بعدما بدت أجزاء واسعة من مدرجات ملعب وادي الحجارة خالية خلال مواجهة كوريا الجنوبية وجمهورية التشيك، رغم إعلان الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) حضور 44,985 متفرجًا.


وأعاد مشهد الفراغ في المدرجات طرح تساؤلات حول أسعار التذاكر ومدى قدرتها على جذب الجماهير في النسخة الأولى من البطولة بمشاركة 48 منتخبًا. وبينما شهد ملعب أزتيكا حضورًا تجاوز 80 ألف مشجع في المباراة الافتتاحية بين المكسيك وجنوب أفريقيا، بدت الصورة مختلفة في وادي الحجارة، المدينة المعروفة بثقافتها الكروية، ما زاد من حدة النقاش حول مستويات الإقبال الجماهيري وآليات تسعير التذاكر خلال البطولة.


ويأتي ذلك في وقت يترقب فيه المنظمون ارتفاع معدلات الحضور مع تقدم منافسات كأس العالم واتساع دائرة المنتخبات والجماهير الوافدة من مختلف أنحاء العالم.