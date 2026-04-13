تتجه شركات الكيماويات الأوروبية نحو تسجيل نتائج مالية ضعيفة خلال الربع الأول من عام 2026؛ ما يعكس عمق التأثيرات الناجمة عن التصعيد العسكري في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، وتأتي هذه الضغوط لتنضم إلى سلسلة من التحديات الهيكلية التي يواجهها القطاع منذ سنوات.
أوضاع هشة
وأكد الاتحاد الألماني للصناعات الكيماوية أن القطاع يعاني بشكل استثنائي مقارنة بالصناعات الأخرى، إذ أدى الارتفاع الكبير في تكاليف الطاقة والمواد الأولية إلى تفاقم الأوضاع الهشة منذ مطلع العام الحالي.
ولمواجهة هذه التكاليف المتزايدة، لجأت كبرى الشركات إلى رفع أسعار منتجاتها عدة مرات، وهو ما دفع الخبراء للتحذير من خطر إضعاف التنافسية الدولية للمنتجين الأوروبيين أمام نظرائهم الآسيويين.
ويُعد قطاع الكيماويات من أكثر القطاعات عرضة للصدمات الجيوسياسية؛ نظراً لاعتماده الكثيف على الطاقة والمواد الخام المشتقة من النفط والغاز، التي شهدت تقلبات حادة نتيجة الاضطرابات في أسواق الإمدادات العالمية.
European chemical companies are heading towards reporting weak financial results during the first quarter of 2026; reflecting the depth of the impacts resulting from the military escalation in the Middle East, and these pressures come to join a series of structural challenges that the sector has been facing for years.
Fragile Conditions
The German Chemical Industry Association confirmed that the sector is suffering exceptionally compared to other industries, as the significant rise in energy and raw material costs has exacerbated the fragile conditions since the beginning of this year.
To cope with these rising costs, major companies have resorted to raising their product prices several times, which has led experts to warn of the risk of weakening the international competitiveness of European producers against their Asian counterparts.
The chemical sector is one of the most vulnerable to geopolitical shocks; due to its heavy reliance on energy and raw materials derived from oil and gas, which have experienced sharp fluctuations due to disruptions in global supply markets.