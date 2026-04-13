تتجه شركات الكيماويات الأوروبية نحو تسجيل نتائج مالية ضعيفة خلال الربع الأول من عام 2026؛ ما يعكس عمق التأثيرات الناجمة عن التصعيد العسكري في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، وتأتي هذه الضغوط لتنضم إلى سلسلة من التحديات الهيكلية التي يواجهها القطاع منذ سنوات.


أوضاع هشة


وأكد الاتحاد الألماني للصناعات الكيماوية أن القطاع يعاني بشكل استثنائي مقارنة بالصناعات الأخرى، إذ أدى الارتفاع الكبير في تكاليف الطاقة والمواد الأولية إلى تفاقم الأوضاع الهشة منذ مطلع العام الحالي.


ولمواجهة هذه التكاليف المتزايدة، لجأت كبرى الشركات إلى رفع أسعار منتجاتها عدة مرات، وهو ما دفع الخبراء للتحذير من خطر إضعاف التنافسية الدولية للمنتجين الأوروبيين أمام نظرائهم الآسيويين.


ويُعد قطاع الكيماويات من أكثر القطاعات عرضة للصدمات الجيوسياسية؛ نظراً لاعتماده الكثيف على الطاقة والمواد الخام المشتقة من النفط والغاز، التي شهدت تقلبات حادة نتيجة الاضطرابات في أسواق الإمدادات العالمية.