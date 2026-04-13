European chemical companies are heading towards reporting weak financial results during the first quarter of 2026; reflecting the depth of the impacts resulting from the military escalation in the Middle East, and these pressures come to join a series of structural challenges that the sector has been facing for years.



Fragile Conditions



The German Chemical Industry Association confirmed that the sector is suffering exceptionally compared to other industries, as the significant rise in energy and raw material costs has exacerbated the fragile conditions since the beginning of this year.



To cope with these rising costs, major companies have resorted to raising their product prices several times, which has led experts to warn of the risk of weakening the international competitiveness of European producers against their Asian counterparts.



The chemical sector is one of the most vulnerable to geopolitical shocks; due to its heavy reliance on energy and raw materials derived from oil and gas, which have experienced sharp fluctuations due to disruptions in global supply markets.