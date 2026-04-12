أعرب طلبة من كلية إدارة الأعمال بجامعة طيبة عن قلقهم واستغرابهم بعدما ألزمتهم الجامعة بسداد مبلغ 1200 ريال سنوياً للاشتراك في منصة تعليمية خارجية. وأثار قرار الجامعة تساؤلات عدة وسط الطلاب حول جدوى المنصة وتجاهل البدائل المعتمدة.
وقال عدد منهم لـ«عكاظ» إن المنصة المذكورة أضحت شرطاً أساسياً لحل الواجبات والاختبارات القصيرة والاطلاع على الكتب الإلكترونية برغم وجود منصة الجامعة. وأشاروا إلى أنهم طالبوا بإلغاء شرط المنصة الخارجية والعودة للمنصة الرسمية دون أن يطرأ أي تغيير.
وطبقاً للطالبة (ي. ع) من كلية إدارة الأعمال، فإنها ألزمت بالاشتراك في المنصة الخارجية بمبلغ 1200 ريال، وهو مبلغ غير زهيد للطلاب، خصوصاً أن الكثيرين يعتمدون على المكافأة الجامعية أو الضمان الاجتماعي لتغطية الاحتياجات الأساسية. من جانبها، تطالب (هـ. س) بتسليط الضوء على الصعوبات التي يواجهها الطلاب مع المنصة، مشيرة إلى أن الجامعة سبق أن أكدت أن الاشتراك غير إلزامي، بينما الواقع يفرض عكس ذلك، إذ لا يمكن الوصول للكتب أو تسليم الواجبات إلا عبر المنصة. وأضافت أن قيمة الاشتراك الحالية تبلغ 1249 ريالاً بعد الخصم، مع تقديم فترة مجانية لجذب الطلاب، إلا أن التكلفة لا تزال مرتفعة، خصوصاً مع إضافة مواد جديدة وربطها بالمنصة رغم عدم توافق محتواها دائماً مع الاحتياجات المحلية. وأشارت الطالبة إلى محاولات للتواصل مع بعض الشاكين لإقناعهم بسحب شكواهم مقابل إعفاء فردي دون إيجاد حل شامل للجميع.
جامعات اخرى هل تستخدمها؟
ويتفق (ط. م) مع الآراء السابقة، ويضيف: «أنا طالب في كلية إدارة الأعمال بجامعة طيبة، وأتقدم بشكواي بشأن مطالبتنا بالاشتراك في منصة بمبلغ 1200 ريال، وهو مبلغ كبير بالنسبة لنا». وتابع: إن المنصة تدير مقررات الاقتصاد الكلي ومبادئ الإدارة، مع التخطيط لإضافة الإحصاء، وبدأت العمل العام الماضي دون معرفة ما إذا كانت مستخدمة في جامعات أخرى.
«عكاظ» تواصلت مع المتحدث باسم جامعة طيبة الدكتور عبدالعزيز المرواني، للحصول على تعليق حول شكاوى الطلاب، إلا أنه لم يرد رغم مرور أكثر من شهر على محاولات التواصل.
Students from the College of Business Administration at Taibah University expressed their concern and surprise after the university required them to pay an annual fee of 1200 riyals to subscribe to an external educational platform. The university's decision raised several questions among students regarding the platform's usefulness and the neglect of approved alternatives.
Several of them told “Okaz” that the mentioned platform has become a prerequisite for completing assignments and quizzes and accessing e-books, despite the existence of the university's platform. They indicated that they had requested the cancellation of the external platform requirement and a return to the official platform, but no changes have occurred.
According to student (Y. A) from the College of Business Administration, she was required to subscribe to the external platform for 1200 riyals, which is not a small amount for students, especially since many rely on university grants or social security to cover basic needs. For her part, (H. S) calls for highlighting the difficulties students face with the platform, pointing out that the university had previously confirmed that subscription was not mandatory, while the reality imposes the opposite, as access to books or submission of assignments can only be done through the platform. She added that the current subscription fee is 1249 riyals after the discount, with a free trial period to attract students, yet the cost remains high, especially with the addition of new materials linked to the platform, despite their content not always aligning with local needs. The student noted attempts to communicate with some complainants to convince them to withdraw their complaints in exchange for individual exemptions without finding a comprehensive solution for everyone.
Do other universities use it?
(T. M) agrees with the previous opinions and adds: “I am a student in the College of Business Administration at Taibah University, and I am submitting my complaint regarding our requirement to subscribe to a platform for 1200 riyals, which is a large amount for us.” He continued: The platform manages courses in macroeconomics and principles of management, with plans to add statistics, and it started operating last year without knowing whether it is used in other universities.
“Okaz” contacted the spokesperson for Taibah University, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Murwani, to obtain a comment regarding the students' complaints, but he did not respond despite more than a month passing since the attempts to reach out.