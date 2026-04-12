Students from the College of Business Administration at Taibah University expressed their concern and surprise after the university required them to pay an annual fee of 1200 riyals to subscribe to an external educational platform. The university's decision raised several questions among students regarding the platform's usefulness and the neglect of approved alternatives.

Several of them told “Okaz” that the mentioned platform has become a prerequisite for completing assignments and quizzes and accessing e-books, despite the existence of the university's platform. They indicated that they had requested the cancellation of the external platform requirement and a return to the official platform, but no changes have occurred.

According to student (Y. A) from the College of Business Administration, she was required to subscribe to the external platform for 1200 riyals, which is not a small amount for students, especially since many rely on university grants or social security to cover basic needs. For her part, (H. S) calls for highlighting the difficulties students face with the platform, pointing out that the university had previously confirmed that subscription was not mandatory, while the reality imposes the opposite, as access to books or submission of assignments can only be done through the platform. She added that the current subscription fee is 1249 riyals after the discount, with a free trial period to attract students, yet the cost remains high, especially with the addition of new materials linked to the platform, despite their content not always aligning with local needs. The student noted attempts to communicate with some complainants to convince them to withdraw their complaints in exchange for individual exemptions without finding a comprehensive solution for everyone.

Do other universities use it?

(T. M) agrees with the previous opinions and adds: “I am a student in the College of Business Administration at Taibah University, and I am submitting my complaint regarding our requirement to subscribe to a platform for 1200 riyals, which is a large amount for us.” He continued: The platform manages courses in macroeconomics and principles of management, with plans to add statistics, and it started operating last year without knowing whether it is used in other universities.

“Okaz” contacted the spokesperson for Taibah University, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Murwani, to obtain a comment regarding the students' complaints, but he did not respond despite more than a month passing since the attempts to reach out.