أعلنت الفنانة الأسترالية نيكول كيدمان التوقف عن التمثيل مؤقتاً للانخراط في التدريب لتصبح «مرافقة للمحتضرين»، في خطوة قالت إنها جاءت نتيجة تجربة شخصية عميقة مع فقدان والدتها.

مرحلة جديدة

وخلال محاضرة ألقتها في جامعة سان فرانسيسكو، أوضحت نيكول، 58 عاماً، بأن هذا المسار يبدو غريباً للبعض، لكنه يعكس مرحلة جديدة في حياتها، خصوصاً بعد وفاة والدتها جانيل آن كيدمان في سبتمبر 2024 عن عمر 84 عاماً.

وأشارت إلى أن والدتها عانت من الشعور بالوحدة في أيامها الأخيرة، في ظل انشغال أفراد العائلة بمسؤولياتهم المهنية والعائلية، قائلة إن تلك التجربة دفعتها للتفكير في أهمية وجود أشخاص متخصصين يقدمون الدعم الإنساني والنفسي في لحظات الاحتضار.

دعم ورعاية

وأضافت: «كنت أتمنى لو كان هناك من يجلس معنا بموضوعية ويمنحنا الدعم والرعاية في تلك اللحظات»، مؤكدة أن هذا التوجه يمثل جزءاً من تطورها الشخصي.

مرافقو المحتضرين

ويقدم «مرافقو المحتضرين» دعماً نفسياً وعاطفياً واجتماعياً وروحياً للمحتضرين وعائلاتهم، مع التركيز على الحفاظ على كرامة الإنسان في أيامه الأخيرة.