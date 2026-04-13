أعلنت الفنانة الأسترالية نيكول كيدمان التوقف عن التمثيل مؤقتاً للانخراط في التدريب لتصبح «مرافقة للمحتضرين»، في خطوة قالت إنها جاءت نتيجة تجربة شخصية عميقة مع فقدان والدتها.
مرحلة جديدة
وخلال محاضرة ألقتها في جامعة سان فرانسيسكو، أوضحت نيكول، 58 عاماً، بأن هذا المسار يبدو غريباً للبعض، لكنه يعكس مرحلة جديدة في حياتها، خصوصاً بعد وفاة والدتها جانيل آن كيدمان في سبتمبر 2024 عن عمر 84 عاماً.
وأشارت إلى أن والدتها عانت من الشعور بالوحدة في أيامها الأخيرة، في ظل انشغال أفراد العائلة بمسؤولياتهم المهنية والعائلية، قائلة إن تلك التجربة دفعتها للتفكير في أهمية وجود أشخاص متخصصين يقدمون الدعم الإنساني والنفسي في لحظات الاحتضار.
دعم ورعاية
وأضافت: «كنت أتمنى لو كان هناك من يجلس معنا بموضوعية ويمنحنا الدعم والرعاية في تلك اللحظات»، مؤكدة أن هذا التوجه يمثل جزءاً من تطورها الشخصي.
مرافقو المحتضرين
ويقدم «مرافقو المحتضرين» دعماً نفسياً وعاطفياً واجتماعياً وروحياً للمحتضرين وعائلاتهم، مع التركيز على الحفاظ على كرامة الإنسان في أيامه الأخيرة.
The Australian actress Nicole Kidman announced that she is temporarily stepping away from acting to train to become a "death doula," a move she said came as a result of a profound personal experience with the loss of her mother.
A New Phase
During a lecture she gave at the University of San Francisco, Nicole, 58, explained that this path may seem strange to some, but it reflects a new phase in her life, especially after the death of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, in September 2024 at the age of 84.
She noted that her mother experienced feelings of loneliness in her final days, as family members were preoccupied with their professional and familial responsibilities, stating that this experience prompted her to think about the importance of having trained individuals who provide human and psychological support during moments of dying.
Support and Care
She added, "I wish there had been someone to sit with us objectively and provide us with support and care in those moments," emphasizing that this direction represents a part of her personal development.
Death Doulas
“Death doulas” provide psychological, emotional, social, and spiritual support to the dying and their families, focusing on maintaining human dignity in their final days.