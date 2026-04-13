The Australian actress Nicole Kidman announced that she is temporarily stepping away from acting to train to become a "death doula," a move she said came as a result of a profound personal experience with the loss of her mother.

A New Phase

During a lecture she gave at the University of San Francisco, Nicole, 58, explained that this path may seem strange to some, but it reflects a new phase in her life, especially after the death of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, in September 2024 at the age of 84.

She noted that her mother experienced feelings of loneliness in her final days, as family members were preoccupied with their professional and familial responsibilities, stating that this experience prompted her to think about the importance of having trained individuals who provide human and psychological support during moments of dying.

Support and Care

She added, "I wish there had been someone to sit with us objectively and provide us with support and care in those moments," emphasizing that this direction represents a part of her personal development.

Death Doulas

“Death doulas” provide psychological, emotional, social, and spiritual support to the dying and their families, focusing on maintaining human dignity in their final days.