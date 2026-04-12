أعلنت وزارة الداخلية السعودية عن حزمة من الترتيبات والإجراءات التنظيمية لموسم حج هذا العام، تهدف في مقامها الأول إلى المحافظة على سلامة ضيوف الرحمن وضمان أداء فريضة الحج بأمن ويسر وطمأنينة، تحت شعار «لا حج بلا تصريح».

وتضمنت القرارات الجديدة مواعيد محددة لضبط حركة الدخول والخروج وتنظيم إصدار التصاريح، وجاءت كالتالي:

• تقييد الدخول إلى العاصمة المقدسة: اعتباراً من الإثنين 25 شوال 1447هـ (الموافق 13 أبريل 2026)، يُشترط على المقيمين الراغبين في الدخول إلى مكة المكرمة الحصول على تصاريح رسمية. ويُستثنى من ذلك من لديهم هوية مقيم صادرة من مكة، أو تصريح حج، أو تصريح عمل في المشاعر المقدسة.

• مغادرة معتمري الخارج: تم تحديد السبت 1 ذي القعدة 1447هـ (الموافق 18 أبريل 2026) كآخر موعد لمغادرة القادمين بتأشيرة عمرة من المملكة.

• إيقاف تصاريح العمرة: سيتم إيقاف إصدار تصاريح العمرة عبر منصة «نسك» لجميع الفئات (مواطنين، مقيمين، ومواطني دول الخليج) ابتداءً من 1 ذي القعدة وحتى 14 ذي الحجة 1447هـ (الموافق 31 مايو 2026).

• منع البقاء لغير الحجاج: يُمنع دخول أو بقاء حاملي التأشيرات بأنواعها كافة في مدينة مكة المكرمة اعتباراً من 1 ذي القعدة 1447هـ، باستثناء من يحمل تأشيرة حج حصراً.

كما أوضحت الوزارة أن الحصول على التصاريح يتم إلكترونياً من خلال منصة «أبشر أفراد» وبوابة «مقيم»، في إطار تعزيز التحول الرقمي وتسهيل الإجراءات.

واختتمت وزارة الداخلية بيانها بدعوة الجميع إلى الالتزام التام بالتعليمات المنظمة لحج هذا العام، مؤكدة أن التعاون مع الجهات المعنية يسهم في تحقيق أمن وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن، ومحذرة في الوقت ذاته من أن مخالفة هذه الأنظمة ستعرض مرتكبيها للعقوبات النظامية المقررة.