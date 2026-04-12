The Saudi Ministry of Interior announced a package of arrangements and regulatory measures for this year's Hajj season, primarily aimed at ensuring the safety of the guests of Allah and guaranteeing the performance of the Hajj pilgrimage securely, easily, and with peace of mind, under the slogan "No Hajj without a permit."

The new decisions included specific timings to regulate the flow of entry and exit and organize the issuance of permits, as follows:

• Restricting entry to the holy capital: Starting from Monday, 25 Shawwal 1447 AH (corresponding to April 13, 2026), residents wishing to enter Mecca must obtain official permits. Exceptions are made for those holding a resident identity issued from Mecca, a Hajj permit, or a work permit in the holy sites.

• Departure of foreign Umrah pilgrims: Saturday, 1 Dhul-Qi'dah 1447 AH (corresponding to April 18, 2026) has been set as the last date for the departure of those arriving with an Umrah visa from the Kingdom.

• Suspension of Umrah permits: The issuance of Umrah permits through the "Nusk" platform will be suspended for all categories (citizens, residents, and citizens of Gulf countries) starting from 1 Dhul-Qi'dah until 14 Dhul-Hijjah 1447 AH (corresponding to May 31, 2026).

• Prohibition of stay for non-pilgrims: The entry or stay of all types of visa holders in the city of Mecca will be prohibited starting from 1 Dhul-Qi'dah 1447 AH, except for those holding a Hajj visa exclusively.

The ministry also clarified that obtaining permits is done electronically through the "Absher Individuals" platform and the "Muqeem" portal, as part of enhancing digital transformation and facilitating procedures.

The Ministry of Interior concluded its statement by urging everyone to fully comply with the regulations governing this year's Hajj, emphasizing that cooperation with the relevant authorities contributes to ensuring the safety and security of the guests of Allah, while warning that violating these regulations will expose offenders to the prescribed legal penalties.