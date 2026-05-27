لقي أربعة أشخاص، بينهم فتيان اثنان، حتفهم، أمس (الثلاثاء)، إثر اصطدام قطار بحافلة مدرسية عند معبر للسكك الحديدية قرب بلدة بوجنهاوت في بلجيكا.

وأوضحت قناة «آر.تي.إل» التلفزيونية، نقلاً عن وزير النقل البلجيكي جان لوك كروك، أن الضحايا شملوا أيضاً سائق الحافلة وشخصاً كان يرافق الطلاب، فيما أصيب شخصان آخران بجروح خطيرة.

ووقعت الحادثة عند تقاطع للسكك الحديدية بالقرب من محطة بوجنهاوت، الواقعة على بعد نحو 23 كيلومترا من العاصمة بروكسل.

وقال وزير الداخلية البلجيكي بيرنارد كوينتين، عبر منصة «إكس»، إنه تلقى «بكثير من الحزن» نبأ الحادثة المأساوية التي وقعت في بوجنهاوت.

ولم تصدر الشرطة البلجيكية أي تعليق رسمي بشأن ملابسات الحادثة.