Four people, including two teenagers, lost their lives yesterday (Tuesday) when a train collided with a school bus at a railway crossing near the town of Bujnhaut in Belgium.

The television channel "RTL" reported, citing Belgian Transport Minister Jean-Luc Crucke, that the victims also included the bus driver and a person accompanying the students, while two others were seriously injured.

The incident occurred at a railway intersection near the Bujnhaut station, located about 23 kilometers from the capital, Brussels.

Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Quinten stated on the platform "X" that he received the news of the tragic incident in Bujnhaut "with great sadness."

The Belgian police have not issued any official comment regarding the circumstances of the incident.