The American and Iranian technical delegations arrived this morning in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, in preparation for the launch of what has been described as a historic round of negotiations, amid expectations that the talks will begin indirectly in their initial phase, given the political and security complexities surrounding the contentious issues between the two sides.

Capital Lockdown.. and Security Alert



The Pakistani authorities have imposed strict security measures, including the deployment of the army and the declaration of a public holiday, while the streets of Islamabad appeared almost empty, in readiness to host the negotiations that are hoped to end a war that has burdened the Middle East and cast shadows over the global economy.

Mutual Conditions.. The Sticking Point



As the diplomatic table prepares to convene, the Washington Post reported, citing informed sources, that the American delegation intends to raise the issue of the release of Americans detained in Iran as part of any agreement to end the war, in a move that reflects Washington's insistence on linking the political process to humanitarian and security issues.

In contrast, the Iranian side has raised its conditions, as the Iranian parliament speaker confirmed that a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of frozen Iranian assets are essential conditions before engaging in any direct talks with Washington, reflecting the widening gap between the two parties.

Brittle Truce.. and Fears of Collapse



Despite reaching a temporary truce for two weeks through Pakistani mediation, signs of fragility remain present, amid ongoing Israeli bombardment of Lebanon and differing interpretations regarding the inclusion of this issue in the truce. While Tehran and Islamabad affirm the inclusion of Lebanon in the agreement, Washington and Tel Aviv insist on considering it a separate track.

Last Chance Negotiations



This round comes after unprecedented escalation since the American-Israeli attack on Iran last February, followed by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and a global energy crisis. The Pakistani mediation has brought both sides to the negotiating table, in a move described as a "diplomatic victory" for Islamabad, but it remains hostage to mutual concessions.

In light of previous threats from President Donald Trump and Iranian statements questioning the usefulness of negotiations amid ongoing bombardment, the Islamabad negotiations appear to be facing a real test: either to solidify the path to peace or to slip back into a cycle of escalation.