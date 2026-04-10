وصل الوفدان التقنيان الأمريكي والإيراني صباح اليوم إلى العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد، تمهيدًا لانطلاق جولة مفاوضات وُصفت بالتاريخية، وسط ترجيحات بأن تبدأ المحادثات بشكل غير مباشر في مرحلتها الأولى، في ظل تعقيدات سياسية وأمنية تحيط بملفات الخلاف بين الجانبين.
إغلاق العاصمة.. واستنفار أمني
فرضت السلطات الباكستانية إجراءات أمنية مشددة شملت نشر الجيش وإعلان عطلة عامة، فيما بدت شوارع إسلام آباد شبه خالية، استعدادًا لاستضافة المفاوضات التي يُعوّل عليها في إنهاء حرب أرهقت الشرق الأوسط وألقت بظلالها على الاقتصاد العالمي.
شروط متبادلة.. عقدة البداية
في وقت تستعد فيه الطاولة الدبلوماسية للانعقاد، كشفت «واشنطن بوست» نقلًا عن مصادر مطلعة أن الوفد الأمريكي يعتزم طرح ملف إطلاق سراح أمريكيين محتجزين في إيران كجزء من أي اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب، في خطوة تعكس تمسك واشنطن بربط المسار السياسي بملفات إنسانية وأمنية.
في المقابل، رفع الجانب الإيراني سقف شروطه، إذ أكد رئيس البرلمان الإيراني أن وقف إطلاق النار في لبنان والإفراج عن الأصول الإيرانية المجمدة يمثلان شرطين أساسيين قبل الشروع في أي محادثات مباشرة مع واشنطن، ما يعكس اتساع فجوة التباين بين الطرفين.
هدنة هشة.. ومخاوف من الانهيار
ورغم التوصل إلى هدنة مؤقتة لمدة أسبوعين بوساطة باكستانية، فإن مؤشرات الهشاشة لا تزال حاضرة، في ظل استمرار القصف الإسرائيلي على لبنان، وتباين التفسيرات حول شمول الهدنة لهذا الملف. وبينما تؤكد طهران وإسلام آباد إدراج لبنان ضمن الاتفاق، تصر واشنطن وتل أبيب على اعتباره مسارًا منفصلًا.
مفاوضات الفرصة الأخيرة
تأتي هذه الجولة بعد تصعيد غير مسبوق منذ الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران في فبراير الماضي، وما تبعه من إغلاق مضيق هرمز وأزمة طاقة عالمية. وقد دفعت الوساطة الباكستانية الطرفين إلى طاولة التفاوض، في خطوة وُصفت بأنها «انتصار دبلوماسي» لإسلام آباد، لكنها تبقى رهينة بتنازلات متبادلة.
وفي ظل تهديدات سابقة للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، وتصريحات إيرانية تشكك في جدوى التفاوض مع استمرار القصف، تبدو مفاوضات إسلام آباد أمام اختبار حقيقي: إما تثبيت مسار السلام، أو الانزلاق مجددًا إلى دوامة التصعيد.
The American and Iranian technical delegations arrived this morning in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, in preparation for the launch of what has been described as a historic round of negotiations, amid expectations that the talks will begin indirectly in their initial phase, given the political and security complexities surrounding the contentious issues between the two sides.
Capital Lockdown.. and Security Alert
The Pakistani authorities have imposed strict security measures, including the deployment of the army and the declaration of a public holiday, while the streets of Islamabad appeared almost empty, in readiness to host the negotiations that are hoped to end a war that has burdened the Middle East and cast shadows over the global economy.
Mutual Conditions.. The Sticking Point
As the diplomatic table prepares to convene, the Washington Post reported, citing informed sources, that the American delegation intends to raise the issue of the release of Americans detained in Iran as part of any agreement to end the war, in a move that reflects Washington's insistence on linking the political process to humanitarian and security issues.
In contrast, the Iranian side has raised its conditions, as the Iranian parliament speaker confirmed that a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of frozen Iranian assets are essential conditions before engaging in any direct talks with Washington, reflecting the widening gap between the two parties.
Brittle Truce.. and Fears of Collapse
Despite reaching a temporary truce for two weeks through Pakistani mediation, signs of fragility remain present, amid ongoing Israeli bombardment of Lebanon and differing interpretations regarding the inclusion of this issue in the truce. While Tehran and Islamabad affirm the inclusion of Lebanon in the agreement, Washington and Tel Aviv insist on considering it a separate track.
Last Chance Negotiations
This round comes after unprecedented escalation since the American-Israeli attack on Iran last February, followed by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and a global energy crisis. The Pakistani mediation has brought both sides to the negotiating table, in a move described as a "diplomatic victory" for Islamabad, but it remains hostage to mutual concessions.
In light of previous threats from President Donald Trump and Iranian statements questioning the usefulness of negotiations amid ongoing bombardment, the Islamabad negotiations appear to be facing a real test: either to solidify the path to peace or to slip back into a cycle of escalation.