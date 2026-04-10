وصل الوفدان التقنيان الأمريكي والإيراني صباح اليوم إلى العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد، تمهيدًا لانطلاق جولة مفاوضات وُصفت بالتاريخية، وسط ترجيحات بأن تبدأ المحادثات بشكل غير مباشر في مرحلتها الأولى، في ظل تعقيدات سياسية وأمنية تحيط بملفات الخلاف بين الجانبين.

إغلاق العاصمة.. واستنفار أمني


فرضت السلطات الباكستانية إجراءات أمنية مشددة شملت نشر الجيش وإعلان عطلة عامة، فيما بدت شوارع إسلام آباد شبه خالية، استعدادًا لاستضافة المفاوضات التي يُعوّل عليها في إنهاء حرب أرهقت الشرق الأوسط وألقت بظلالها على الاقتصاد العالمي.

شروط متبادلة.. عقدة البداية


في وقت تستعد فيه الطاولة الدبلوماسية للانعقاد، كشفت «واشنطن بوست» نقلًا عن مصادر مطلعة أن الوفد الأمريكي يعتزم طرح ملف إطلاق سراح أمريكيين محتجزين في إيران كجزء من أي اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب، في خطوة تعكس تمسك واشنطن بربط المسار السياسي بملفات إنسانية وأمنية.

في المقابل، رفع الجانب الإيراني سقف شروطه، إذ أكد رئيس البرلمان الإيراني أن وقف إطلاق النار في لبنان والإفراج عن الأصول الإيرانية المجمدة يمثلان شرطين أساسيين قبل الشروع في أي محادثات مباشرة مع واشنطن، ما يعكس اتساع فجوة التباين بين الطرفين.

هدنة هشة.. ومخاوف من الانهيار


ورغم التوصل إلى هدنة مؤقتة لمدة أسبوعين بوساطة باكستانية، فإن مؤشرات الهشاشة لا تزال حاضرة، في ظل استمرار القصف الإسرائيلي على لبنان، وتباين التفسيرات حول شمول الهدنة لهذا الملف. وبينما تؤكد طهران وإسلام آباد إدراج لبنان ضمن الاتفاق، تصر واشنطن وتل أبيب على اعتباره مسارًا منفصلًا.

مفاوضات الفرصة الأخيرة


تأتي هذه الجولة بعد تصعيد غير مسبوق منذ الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران في فبراير الماضي، وما تبعه من إغلاق مضيق هرمز وأزمة طاقة عالمية. وقد دفعت الوساطة الباكستانية الطرفين إلى طاولة التفاوض، في خطوة وُصفت بأنها «انتصار دبلوماسي» لإسلام آباد، لكنها تبقى رهينة بتنازلات متبادلة.

وفي ظل تهديدات سابقة للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، وتصريحات إيرانية تشكك في جدوى التفاوض مع استمرار القصف، تبدو مفاوضات إسلام آباد أمام اختبار حقيقي: إما تثبيت مسار السلام، أو الانزلاق مجددًا إلى دوامة التصعيد.