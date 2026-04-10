لقيت رضيعة تبلغ من العمر 3 أشهر مصرعها في حادثة مأساوية، بعد تعرضها لهجوم من كلب داخل منزل في بلدة ريدكار شمالي المملكة المتحدة، وفق ما أفادت به الشرطة وشهود عيان.
وبحسب صحيفة «ذا صن»، أعلنت الشرطة أنها ألقت القبض على رجل يبلغ من العمر 45 عاماً للاشتباه في مسؤوليته عن كلب خارج عن السيطرة بشكل خطر تسبب في وفاة الطفلة، قبل أن يتم الإفراج عنه لاحقاً بكفالة مشروطة.
ووقعت الحادثة مساء أمس (الخميس)، إذ استجابت قوات الأمن لبلاغات طارئة بشأن تعرض طفلة لهجوم داخل أحد المنازل. وعند وصولها، تبين أن الرضيعة فارقت الحياة متأثرة بإصابتها جراء عضة كلب.
وخلال تدخلها، أطلقت الشرطة المسلحة النار على أحد الكلبين في الشارع بعد هروبه، بينما تمكنت من السيطرة على كلب آخر داخل الموقع.
وذكر شهود أن الكلبين من فصيلة Pocket Bully، وأن أحدهما كان يركض في الشارع عقب الحادثة، ما أثار حالة من الذعر بين السكان، الذين طُلب منهم البقاء داخل منازلهم حتى السيطرة على الوضع.
كما أفاد أحد السكان بأن الكلب حاول مهاجمة أشخاص آخرين في الشارع، إذ اضطرت إحدى الجارات إلى الاحتماء داخل سيارتها بعد أن حاول الحيوان مهاجمتها أثناء محاولتها تقديم المساعدة.
وأشار شهود إلى أنهم سمعوا صرخات استغاثة من داخل المنزل، بينها «أنقذوا الطفلة»، في مشهد وصفوه بـ«المروع».
وفي سياق متصل، أكدت الشرطة إصابة امرأة تبلغ من العمر 31 عاماً بعضة في ذراعها، إذ تم نقلها إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج.
وأوضحت السلطات أن الكلبين خضعا للتقييم، وتبين أنهما لا يندرجان ضمن السلالات المحظورة قانونياً.
وقالت المسؤولة في شرطة كليفلاند رايتشل ستوكديل إن الحادثة مأساوية ومؤلمة، داعية إلى احترام خصوصية أسرة الطفلة خلال هذه الفترة الصعبة، ومؤكدة استمرار التحقيقات في الواقعة.
من جانبها، وصفت قائدة الشرطة المحلية إميلي هاريسون الحادثة بأنها صادمة ومفجعة، مشيرة إلى أن التحقيق لا يزال في مراحله الأولى، مع دعوة أي شهود أو من يمتلكون تسجيلات كاميرات إلى التقدم بالمعلومات.
ووفق روايات محلية، كانت الطفلة تحت رعاية صديق للعائلة داخل المنزل وقت وقوع الحادثة، ولم تكن تقيم فيه بشكل دائم.
الحادثة أثارت صدمة واسعة في المنطقة، خصوصاً مع وقوعها خلال عطلة مدرسية كان فيها الأطفال موجودين بكثرة في الشوارع، فيما وصف بعض السكان المشهد بأنه «مواجهة مرعبة» بين الشرطة والكلبين.
A 3-month-old infant tragically lost her life in an incident after being attacked by a dog inside a home in Redcar, northern United Kingdom, according to police and eyewitnesses.
According to The Sun newspaper, police announced that they arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of being responsible for a dangerously out-of-control dog that caused the child's death, before later being released on conditional bail.
The incident occurred last night (Thursday), as security forces responded to emergency reports of a child being attacked inside a home. Upon arrival, it was found that the infant had died from injuries sustained from a dog bite.
During their intervention, armed police shot one of the two dogs in the street after it fled, while managing to control another dog at the scene.
Witnesses reported that the two dogs were of the Pocket Bully breed, and that one of them was running in the street after the incident, causing panic among residents, who were asked to stay indoors until the situation was under control.
One resident also reported that the dog attempted to attack other people in the street, forcing one neighbor to take refuge in her car after the animal tried to attack her while she was trying to help.
Witnesses indicated that they heard cries for help from inside the house, including "Save the baby," in a scene they described as "horrific."
In a related context, police confirmed that a 31-year-old woman was injured by a bite on her arm and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Authorities explained that the two dogs were evaluated and found not to fall under legally prohibited breeds.
Cleveland Police official Rachel Stokdale stated that the incident is tragic and painful, calling for respect for the privacy of the child's family during this difficult time, and confirming that investigations into the incident are ongoing.
For her part, local police chief Emily Harrison described the incident as shocking and devastating, noting that the investigation is still in its early stages, urging any witnesses or those with camera footage to come forward with information.
According to local accounts, the child was under the care of a family friend inside the home at the time of the incident and did not reside there permanently.
The incident has caused widespread shock in the area, especially as it occurred during a school holiday when many children were present in the streets, with some residents describing the scene as a "terrifying confrontation" between the police and the two dogs.