A 3-month-old infant tragically lost her life in an incident after being attacked by a dog inside a home in Redcar, northern United Kingdom, according to police and eyewitnesses.

According to The Sun newspaper, police announced that they arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of being responsible for a dangerously out-of-control dog that caused the child's death, before later being released on conditional bail.

The incident occurred last night (Thursday), as security forces responded to emergency reports of a child being attacked inside a home. Upon arrival, it was found that the infant had died from injuries sustained from a dog bite.

During their intervention, armed police shot one of the two dogs in the street after it fled, while managing to control another dog at the scene.

Witnesses reported that the two dogs were of the Pocket Bully breed, and that one of them was running in the street after the incident, causing panic among residents, who were asked to stay indoors until the situation was under control.

One resident also reported that the dog attempted to attack other people in the street, forcing one neighbor to take refuge in her car after the animal tried to attack her while she was trying to help.

Witnesses indicated that they heard cries for help from inside the house, including "Save the baby," in a scene they described as "horrific."

In a related context, police confirmed that a 31-year-old woman was injured by a bite on her arm and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities explained that the two dogs were evaluated and found not to fall under legally prohibited breeds.

Cleveland Police official Rachel Stokdale stated that the incident is tragic and painful, calling for respect for the privacy of the child's family during this difficult time, and confirming that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

For her part, local police chief Emily Harrison described the incident as shocking and devastating, noting that the investigation is still in its early stages, urging any witnesses or those with camera footage to come forward with information.

According to local accounts, the child was under the care of a family friend inside the home at the time of the incident and did not reside there permanently.

The incident has caused widespread shock in the area, especially as it occurred during a school holiday when many children were present in the streets, with some residents describing the scene as a "terrifying confrontation" between the police and the two dogs.