لقيت رضيعة تبلغ من العمر 3 أشهر مصرعها في حادثة مأساوية، بعد تعرضها لهجوم من كلب داخل منزل في بلدة ريدكار شمالي المملكة المتحدة، وفق ما أفادت به الشرطة وشهود عيان.

وبحسب صحيفة «ذا صن»، أعلنت الشرطة أنها ألقت القبض على رجل يبلغ من العمر 45 عاماً للاشتباه في مسؤوليته عن كلب خارج عن السيطرة بشكل خطر تسبب في وفاة الطفلة، قبل أن يتم الإفراج عنه لاحقاً بكفالة مشروطة.

ووقعت الحادثة مساء أمس (الخميس)، إذ استجابت قوات الأمن لبلاغات طارئة بشأن تعرض طفلة لهجوم داخل أحد المنازل. وعند وصولها، تبين أن الرضيعة فارقت الحياة متأثرة بإصابتها جراء عضة كلب.

وخلال تدخلها، أطلقت الشرطة المسلحة النار على أحد الكلبين في الشارع بعد هروبه، بينما تمكنت من السيطرة على كلب آخر داخل الموقع.

وذكر شهود أن الكلبين من فصيلة Pocket Bully، وأن أحدهما كان يركض في الشارع عقب الحادثة، ما أثار حالة من الذعر بين السكان، الذين طُلب منهم البقاء داخل منازلهم حتى السيطرة على الوضع.

كما أفاد أحد السكان بأن الكلب حاول مهاجمة أشخاص آخرين في الشارع، إذ اضطرت إحدى الجارات إلى الاحتماء داخل سيارتها بعد أن حاول الحيوان مهاجمتها أثناء محاولتها تقديم المساعدة.

وأشار شهود إلى أنهم سمعوا صرخات استغاثة من داخل المنزل، بينها «أنقذوا الطفلة»، في مشهد وصفوه بـ«المروع».

وفي سياق متصل، أكدت الشرطة إصابة امرأة تبلغ من العمر 31 عاماً بعضة في ذراعها، إذ تم نقلها إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج.

وأوضحت السلطات أن الكلبين خضعا للتقييم، وتبين أنهما لا يندرجان ضمن السلالات المحظورة قانونياً.

وقالت المسؤولة في شرطة كليفلاند رايتشل ستوكديل إن الحادثة مأساوية ومؤلمة، داعية إلى احترام خصوصية أسرة الطفلة خلال هذه الفترة الصعبة، ومؤكدة استمرار التحقيقات في الواقعة.

من جانبها، وصفت قائدة الشرطة المحلية إميلي هاريسون الحادثة بأنها صادمة ومفجعة، مشيرة إلى أن التحقيق لا يزال في مراحله الأولى، مع دعوة أي شهود أو من يمتلكون تسجيلات كاميرات إلى التقدم بالمعلومات.

ووفق روايات محلية، كانت الطفلة تحت رعاية صديق للعائلة داخل المنزل وقت وقوع الحادثة، ولم تكن تقيم فيه بشكل دائم.

الحادثة أثارت صدمة واسعة في المنطقة، خصوصاً مع وقوعها خلال عطلة مدرسية كان فيها الأطفال موجودين بكثرة في الشوارع، فيما وصف بعض السكان المشهد بأنه «مواجهة مرعبة» بين الشرطة والكلبين.