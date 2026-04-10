The Egyptian artist Amr Saad talked about his upcoming works in cinema and drama, explaining that he is preparing to embark on diverse experiences that combine comedy and films adapted from literary works, in addition to revisiting impactful moments in his artistic career.

Saad revealed in radio statements that he is preparing for a new film adapted from the novel "The Thief and the Dogs" by the writer Naguib Mahfouz, where he portrays the character "Saeed Mehran." He noted that he had previously planned to turn it into a series before deciding to present it as a cinematic work.



A shift towards comedy in his new works

The artist also announced that he is preparing to take on a different experience through a new comedy series in collaboration with director Hussein Al-Munbawi, in addition to another comedy film that is still in the preparation and development stage.



Challenges of the film "The Crows"

He also touched on his anticipated film "The Crows," indicating that it is one of his most challenging works due to filming in several countries and the complex production conditions that accompanied its execution.



His beginnings and advice from major stars

Amr Saad reminisced about his artistic journey since childhood, affirming that the dream of fame has always accompanied him. He also mentioned the influence of advice from the late artist Nour El Sherif and artist Adel Imam in shaping his career and developing him professionally.

On another note, Amr Saad shone in the last Ramadan season of 2026 through the series "Ifraaj," which brought together Tara Emad, Hatem Salah, Abdel Aziz Makhyoun, Sama Ibrahim, and Jihad Hosam El-Din. The series was written by Ahmed Halba, Mohamed Fawzy, and Ahmed Bakar, produced by Sadiq Al-Sabah, and directed by Ahmed Khaled Moussa.