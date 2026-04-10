تحدث الفنان المصري عمرو سعد عن أعماله القادمة في السينما والدراما، موضحًا أنه يستعد لخوض تجارب متنوعة تجمع بين الكوميديا والأفلام المأخوذة عن أعمال أدبية، إلى جانب استعادة محطات مؤثرة في مسيرته الفنية.
وكشف سعدفي تصريحات إذاعية عن تحضيره لفيلم جديد مقتبس من رواية «اللص والكلاب» للأديب نجيب محفوظ، حيث يجسد شخصية «سعيد مهران»، لافتًا إلى أنه كان يخطط سابقًا لتحويلها إلى مسلسل قبل أن يحسم قراره بتقديمها كعمل سينمائي.
اتجاه للكوميديا في أعماله الجديدة
كما أعلن الفنان أنه يستعد لخوض تجربة مختلفة عبر مسلسل كوميدي جديد بالتعاون مع المخرج حسين المنباوي، بالإضافة إلى فيلم كوميدي آخر ما زال قيد التحضير والإعداد.
تحديات فيلم الغربان
كما تطرق إلى فيلمه المنتظر «الغربان»، مشيرًا إلى أنه يعد من أكثر أعماله صعوبة بسبب التصوير في عدة دول والظروف الإنتاجية المعقدة التي رافقت تنفيذه.
بداياته ونصائح كبار النجوم
واسترجع عمرو سعد ذكريات مشواره الفني منذ الطفولة، مؤكدًا أن حلم الشهرة كان يرافقه دائمًا، كما أشار إلى تأثير نصائح الفنان الراحل نور الشريف والفنان عادل إمام في تشكيل مسيرته وتطويره مهنيًا.
وعلى جانب آخر، تألق عمرو سعد في موسم رمضان الماضي لعام 2026، من خلال مسلسل «إفراج»، حيث جمع العمل كلا من تارا عماد، حاتم صلاح، عبد العزيز مخيون، سما إبراهيم، جهاد حسام الدين، المسلسل من تأليف أحمد حلبة، محمد فوزي، وأحمد بكر، وإنتاج صادق الصباح، وإخراج أحمد خالد موسى.
The Egyptian artist Amr Saad talked about his upcoming works in cinema and drama, explaining that he is preparing to embark on diverse experiences that combine comedy and films adapted from literary works, in addition to revisiting impactful moments in his artistic career.
Saad revealed in radio statements that he is preparing for a new film adapted from the novel "The Thief and the Dogs" by the writer Naguib Mahfouz, where he portrays the character "Saeed Mehran." He noted that he had previously planned to turn it into a series before deciding to present it as a cinematic work.
A shift towards comedy in his new works
The artist also announced that he is preparing to take on a different experience through a new comedy series in collaboration with director Hussein Al-Munbawi, in addition to another comedy film that is still in the preparation and development stage.
Challenges of the film "The Crows"
He also touched on his anticipated film "The Crows," indicating that it is one of his most challenging works due to filming in several countries and the complex production conditions that accompanied its execution.
His beginnings and advice from major stars
Amr Saad reminisced about his artistic journey since childhood, affirming that the dream of fame has always accompanied him. He also mentioned the influence of advice from the late artist Nour El Sherif and artist Adel Imam in shaping his career and developing him professionally.
On another note, Amr Saad shone in the last Ramadan season of 2026 through the series "Ifraaj," which brought together Tara Emad, Hatem Salah, Abdel Aziz Makhyoun, Sama Ibrahim, and Jihad Hosam El-Din. The series was written by Ahmed Halba, Mohamed Fawzy, and Ahmed Bakar, produced by Sadiq Al-Sabah, and directed by Ahmed Khaled Moussa.