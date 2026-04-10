تحدث الفنان المصري عمرو سعد عن أعماله القادمة في السينما والدراما، موضحًا أنه يستعد لخوض تجارب متنوعة تجمع بين الكوميديا والأفلام المأخوذة عن أعمال أدبية، إلى جانب استعادة محطات مؤثرة في مسيرته الفنية.

وكشف سعدفي تصريحات إذاعية عن تحضيره لفيلم جديد مقتبس من رواية «اللص والكلاب» للأديب نجيب محفوظ، حيث يجسد شخصية «سعيد مهران»، لافتًا إلى أنه كان يخطط سابقًا لتحويلها إلى مسلسل قبل أن يحسم قراره بتقديمها كعمل سينمائي.

اتجاه للكوميديا في أعماله الجديدة

كما أعلن الفنان أنه يستعد لخوض تجربة مختلفة عبر مسلسل كوميدي جديد بالتعاون مع المخرج حسين المنباوي، بالإضافة إلى فيلم كوميدي آخر ما زال قيد التحضير والإعداد.

تحديات فيلم الغربان

كما تطرق إلى فيلمه المنتظر «الغربان»، مشيرًا إلى أنه يعد من أكثر أعماله صعوبة بسبب التصوير في عدة دول والظروف الإنتاجية المعقدة التي رافقت تنفيذه.

بداياته ونصائح كبار النجوم

واسترجع عمرو سعد ذكريات مشواره الفني منذ الطفولة، مؤكدًا أن حلم الشهرة كان يرافقه دائمًا، كما أشار إلى تأثير نصائح الفنان الراحل نور الشريف والفنان عادل إمام في تشكيل مسيرته وتطويره مهنيًا.

وعلى جانب آخر، تألق عمرو سعد في موسم رمضان الماضي لعام 2026، من خلال مسلسل «إفراج»، حيث جمع العمل كلا من تارا عماد، حاتم صلاح، عبد العزيز مخيون، سما إبراهيم، جهاد حسام الدين، المسلسل من تأليف أحمد حلبة، محمد فوزي، وأحمد بكر، وإنتاج صادق الصباح، وإخراج أحمد خالد موسى.