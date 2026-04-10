The Saudi Railways Company "SAR" announced the launch of 5 new logistics routes in the freight sector, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of supply chains and improve integration with various transportation modes, contributing to supporting regional and international trade, achieving the objectives of the national transport and logistics strategy, and fulfilling the aspirations of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to establish the Kingdom as a global logistics hub, amid the rapid changes affecting global supply chains.

These routes represent an integrated logistics system that connects the ports of the Arabian Gulf with central and northern Saudi Arabia, extending to the Red Sea ports and countries to the north of the Kingdom, through a multimodal transport network that combines road and rail transport, thereby enhancing the flow of supply chains and increasing the efficiency of goods movement across various routes.



These routes contribute to the transportation of various types of goods and enable national supply chains, supporting vital sectors, primarily the petrochemical and mining industries, in addition to enhancing the flow of exports and imports, and providing effective transit transport solutions to regional markets.

These routes also serve a wide base of customers, including major industrial companies, mining firms, and the largest shipping lines, through integrated and reliable transport solutions that help reduce transit times and improve operational efficiency.

These operations are managed through an integrated system that includes the dry port in Riyadh and several loading yards belonging to SAR in Dammam, Jubail, Ras Al Khair, Al Kharj, Hail, and Al Qurayyat, linking them to various ports of the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea ports, thereby enhancing connectivity between ports and local and international industrial and economic centers.



It is expected that these routes will help remove thousands of truck trips from the roads, enhance traffic safety, reduce carbon emissions, as well as reduce goods transit times and improve operational efficiency, thereby strengthening SAR's role as a key national enabler of the transport and logistics system.

In this context, the CEO of Saudi Railways "SAR," Dr. Bashar bin Khalid Al-Malik, confirmed that the rapid development witnessed in the rail sector comes with the support and interest of the wise leadership, and under the supervision of the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SAR, Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, who pays great attention to this sector for its role as an enabler for various national sectors. He pointed out that these routes represent a comprehensive package of logistical solutions that enhance the efficiency of supply chains and increase their reliability in various circumstances, based on the integration of different transport modes and coordination with relevant authorities, to enhance the smooth movement of goods and improve the efficiency of logistics operations.

He added that these routes contribute to strengthening connectivity with regional and international markets, establishing the Kingdom's role as a logistics corridor linking the East and West, and supporting the smooth flow of trade, thereby solidifying the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub and a key axis in international trade flows.