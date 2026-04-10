أعلنت الخطوط الحديدية السعودية «سار» إطلاق 5 مسارات لوجستية جديدة في قطاع الشحن، ضمن جهودها المستمرة لتعزيز كفاءة سلاسل الإمداد ورفع مستوى التكامل مع أنماط النقل المختلفة، بما يسهم في دعم حركة التجارة الإقليمية والدولية، وتحقيق مستهدفات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للنقل والخدمات اللوجستية، وتطلعات رؤية المملكة 2030 لترسيخ مكانة المملكة كمركز لوجستي عالمي، وذلك في ظل المتغيرات المتسارعة التي تشهدها سلاسل الإمداد العالمية.
وتتمثل هذه المسارات في منظومة لوجستية متكاملة تربط موانئ الخليج العربي بوسط وشمال المملكة، وتمتد وصولاً إلى موانئ البحر الأحمر والدول شمال المملكة، من خلال شبكة نقل متعددة الوسائط تجمع بين النقل البري والسككي، بما يعزز انسيابية سلاسل الإمداد ويرفع كفاءة تدفق البضائع عبر مختلف المسارات.
وتسهم هذه المسارات في نقل مختلف أنواع البضائع وتمكين سلاسل الإمداد الوطنية، بما يدعم القطاعات الحيوية، وفي مقدمتها الصناعات البتروكيماوية والتعدينية، إلى جانب تعزيز انسيابية الصادرات والواردات، وتوفير حلول فعّالة لخدمات النقل بالعبور (الترانزيت) نحو الأسواق الإقليمية.
كما تخدم هذه المسارات قاعدة واسعة من العملاء، تشمل كبرى الشركات الصناعية وشركات التعدين وأكبر خطوط الشحن البحري، من خلال حلول نقل متكاملة وموثوقة تسهم في تقليص زمن نقل البضائع وتحسين الكفاءة التشغيلية.
وتُدار هذه العمليات عبر منظومة متكاملة تشمل الميناء الجاف بالرياض، وعدد من ساحات الشحن التابعة لسار في الدمام والجبيل ورأس الخير والخرج وحائل والقريات، لترتبط بمختلف موانئ الخليج العربي، وموانئ البحر الأحمر، بما يعزز الربط بين الموانئ والمراكز الصناعية والاقتصادية المحلية والدولية.
ومن المتوقع أن تسهم هذه المسارات في إزاحة آلاف الرحلات للشاحنات من الطرق، ورفع مستوى السلامة المرورية، وخفض الانبعاثات الكربونية، إلى جانب تقليص زمن نقل البضائع وتحسين الكفاءة التشغيلية، بما يعزز من دور «سار» كممكن وطني رئيسي لمنظومة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية.
وفي هذا السياق، أكد الرئيس التنفيذي للخطوط الحديدية السعودية «سار» الدكتور بشار بن خالد المالك أن ما يشهده قطاع الخطوط الحديدية من تطور متسارع يأتي بدعم واهتمام القيادة الرشيدة، وبمتابعة وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية رئيس مجلس إدارة «سار» المهندس صالح بن ناصر الجاسر، الذي يولي هذا القطاع اهتماماً كبيراً لدوره كممكن لمختلف القطاعات الوطنية، مشيراً إلى أن هذه المسارات تمثل حزمة متكاملة من الحلول اللوجستية التي تعزز كفاءة سلاسل الإمداد وترفع موثوقيتها في مختلف الظروف، وتقوم على التكامل بين أنماط النقل المختلفة، والتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، لتعزيز انسيابية حركة البضائع ورفع كفاءة العمليات اللوجستية.
وأضاف أن هذه المسارات تسهم في تعزيز الربط مع الأسواق الإقليمية والدولية، وترسيخ دور المملكة كممر لوجستي يربط بين الشرق والغرب، وتدعم انسيابية حركة التجارة، بما يرسخ مكانة المملكة كمركز لوجستي عالمي ومحور رئيسي في تدفقات التجارة الدولية.
The Saudi Railways Company "SAR" announced the launch of 5 new logistics routes in the freight sector, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of supply chains and improve integration with various transportation modes, contributing to supporting regional and international trade, achieving the objectives of the national transport and logistics strategy, and fulfilling the aspirations of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to establish the Kingdom as a global logistics hub, amid the rapid changes affecting global supply chains.
These routes represent an integrated logistics system that connects the ports of the Arabian Gulf with central and northern Saudi Arabia, extending to the Red Sea ports and countries to the north of the Kingdom, through a multimodal transport network that combines road and rail transport, thereby enhancing the flow of supply chains and increasing the efficiency of goods movement across various routes.
These routes contribute to the transportation of various types of goods and enable national supply chains, supporting vital sectors, primarily the petrochemical and mining industries, in addition to enhancing the flow of exports and imports, and providing effective transit transport solutions to regional markets.
These routes also serve a wide base of customers, including major industrial companies, mining firms, and the largest shipping lines, through integrated and reliable transport solutions that help reduce transit times and improve operational efficiency.
These operations are managed through an integrated system that includes the dry port in Riyadh and several loading yards belonging to SAR in Dammam, Jubail, Ras Al Khair, Al Kharj, Hail, and Al Qurayyat, linking them to various ports of the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea ports, thereby enhancing connectivity between ports and local and international industrial and economic centers.
It is expected that these routes will help remove thousands of truck trips from the roads, enhance traffic safety, reduce carbon emissions, as well as reduce goods transit times and improve operational efficiency, thereby strengthening SAR's role as a key national enabler of the transport and logistics system.
In this context, the CEO of Saudi Railways "SAR," Dr. Bashar bin Khalid Al-Malik, confirmed that the rapid development witnessed in the rail sector comes with the support and interest of the wise leadership, and under the supervision of the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SAR, Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, who pays great attention to this sector for its role as an enabler for various national sectors. He pointed out that these routes represent a comprehensive package of logistical solutions that enhance the efficiency of supply chains and increase their reliability in various circumstances, based on the integration of different transport modes and coordination with relevant authorities, to enhance the smooth movement of goods and improve the efficiency of logistics operations.
He added that these routes contribute to strengthening connectivity with regional and international markets, establishing the Kingdom's role as a logistics corridor linking the East and West, and supporting the smooth flow of trade, thereby solidifying the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub and a key axis in international trade flows.