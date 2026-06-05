كشفت وزارة الاستثمار أن الشركات الأجنبية غير المقيمة في السعودية والراغبة في تملُّك العقارات داخل المملكة دون ممارسة نشاط اقتصادي، مطالبة بتقديم عدد من المستندات لإتمام التسجيل؛ تشمل السجل التجاري للمنشأة في بلدها مترجماً من مكتب ترجمة معتمد ومصدقاً عليه من السفارة السعودية، وعقد تأسيس الشركة مترجماً ومصدقاً عليه، إضافة إلى تفويض بتعيين ممثل مفوض عن الشركة مترجم ومصدق عليه من السفارة السعودية.
وأوضحت الوزارة أن شروط الخدمة تتضمن تعيين مفوض طبيعي بموجب تفويض مصدق لاستكمال إجراءات التسجيل لدى الوزارة، إلى جانب استكمال إجراءات إصدار هوية رقمية من ممثليات المملكة في الخارج، وذلك في حال عدم وجود هوية صادرة وفق الأنظمة المعمول بها في السعودية.
وفيما يتعلق بالتحديث السنوي لتسجيل تملك الشركات الأجنبية للعقار، اشترطت الوزارة عدم وجود أي تغييرات على ملكية الشركة أو إدارتها في بلدها بعد تسجيلها لدى وزارة الاستثمار، مبينة أن تنفيذ الخدمة يتم فورياً عبر البوابة الإلكترونية للوزارة.
وأضاف دليل المستثمر 2026 فصلاً متكاملاً بعنوان «تسجيل الشركات غير السعودية لغرض تملك العقار»، في خطوة تعكس التوسع في تنظيم الاستثمارات العقارية الأجنبية ومواءمة الإجراءات مع نظام الاستثمار الجديد.
وتناول الفصل الجديد آلية تسجيل الشركات الأجنبية الراغبة في تملك العقارات لأغراض استثمارية، ومتطلبات تعيين ممثل مفوض للشركة، والالتزامات المرتبطة بإدارة العقار والتصرفات المتعلقة به، إضافة إلى فتح الحسابات البنكية وتحديث بيانات المفوض والشركة لدى الجهات المختصة.
وتُعد هذه الإضافة من أبرز المستجدات في نسخة الدليل لعام 2026، إذ لم يكن ملف تملك العقار للشركات الأجنبية مطروحاً بهذا المستوى من التفصيل والاستقلالية في الإصدارات السابقة.
ويتوافق التحديث مع مستهدفات نظام الاستثمار الجديد الرامية إلى تسهيل دخول المستثمرين إلى السوق السعودية، وضمان حقوقهم، وتيسير إجراءات التخارج من الاستثمارات، وتعزيز تنافسية البيئة الاستثمارية ورفع جاذبيتها للاستثمارات المحلية والأجنبية.
The Ministry of Investment has revealed that foreign companies not residing in Saudi Arabia and wishing to own real estate within the Kingdom without engaging in economic activity are required to submit a number of documents to complete the registration; these include the commercial registration of the entity in their country translated by a certified translation office and authenticated by the Saudi embassy, the company's articles of incorporation translated and authenticated, in addition to a power of attorney to appoint a designated representative for the company translated and authenticated by the Saudi embassy.
The ministry clarified that the service conditions include appointing a natural representative under a certified power of attorney to complete the registration procedures with the ministry, as well as completing the procedures for issuing a digital identity from the Kingdom's diplomatic missions abroad, in the event that there is no identity issued according to the regulations in force in Saudi Arabia.
Regarding the annual update for the registration of foreign companies owning real estate, the ministry stipulated that there should be no changes in the ownership or management of the company in its country after its registration with the Ministry of Investment, indicating that the service is executed immediately through the ministry's electronic portal.
The Investor Guide 2026 has added a complete chapter titled "Registration of Non-Saudi Companies for the Purpose of Real Estate Ownership," in a step that reflects the expansion in regulating foreign real estate investments and aligning procedures with the new investment system.
The new chapter addressed the mechanism for registering foreign companies wishing to own real estate for investment purposes, the requirements for appointing a designated representative for the company, and the obligations related to property management and transactions concerning it, in addition to opening bank accounts and updating the representative's and the company's data with the relevant authorities.
This addition is one of the most significant updates in the 2026 guide version, as the issue of real estate ownership for foreign companies was not presented with this level of detail and independence in previous editions.
The update aligns with the objectives of the new investment system aimed at facilitating investors' entry into the Saudi market, ensuring their rights, easing exit procedures from investments, and enhancing the competitiveness of the investment environment and increasing its attractiveness for local and foreign investments.