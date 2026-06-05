The Ministry of Investment has revealed that foreign companies not residing in Saudi Arabia and wishing to own real estate within the Kingdom without engaging in economic activity are required to submit a number of documents to complete the registration; these include the commercial registration of the entity in their country translated by a certified translation office and authenticated by the Saudi embassy, the company's articles of incorporation translated and authenticated, in addition to a power of attorney to appoint a designated representative for the company translated and authenticated by the Saudi embassy.

The ministry clarified that the service conditions include appointing a natural representative under a certified power of attorney to complete the registration procedures with the ministry, as well as completing the procedures for issuing a digital identity from the Kingdom's diplomatic missions abroad, in the event that there is no identity issued according to the regulations in force in Saudi Arabia.

Regarding the annual update for the registration of foreign companies owning real estate, the ministry stipulated that there should be no changes in the ownership or management of the company in its country after its registration with the Ministry of Investment, indicating that the service is executed immediately through the ministry's electronic portal.

The Investor Guide 2026 has added a complete chapter titled "Registration of Non-Saudi Companies for the Purpose of Real Estate Ownership," in a step that reflects the expansion in regulating foreign real estate investments and aligning procedures with the new investment system.

The new chapter addressed the mechanism for registering foreign companies wishing to own real estate for investment purposes, the requirements for appointing a designated representative for the company, and the obligations related to property management and transactions concerning it, in addition to opening bank accounts and updating the representative's and the company's data with the relevant authorities.

This addition is one of the most significant updates in the 2026 guide version, as the issue of real estate ownership for foreign companies was not presented with this level of detail and independence in previous editions.

The update aligns with the objectives of the new investment system aimed at facilitating investors' entry into the Saudi market, ensuring their rights, easing exit procedures from investments, and enhancing the competitiveness of the investment environment and increasing its attractiveness for local and foreign investments.