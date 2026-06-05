كشفت وزارة الاستثمار أن الشركات الأجنبية غير المقيمة في السعودية والراغبة في تملُّك العقارات داخل المملكة دون ممارسة نشاط اقتصادي، مطالبة بتقديم عدد من المستندات لإتمام التسجيل؛ تشمل السجل التجاري للمنشأة في بلدها مترجماً من مكتب ترجمة معتمد ومصدقاً عليه من السفارة السعودية، وعقد تأسيس الشركة مترجماً ومصدقاً عليه، إضافة إلى تفويض بتعيين ممثل مفوض عن الشركة مترجم ومصدق عليه من السفارة السعودية.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن شروط الخدمة تتضمن تعيين مفوض طبيعي بموجب تفويض مصدق لاستكمال إجراءات التسجيل لدى الوزارة، إلى جانب استكمال إجراءات إصدار هوية رقمية من ممثليات المملكة في الخارج، وذلك في حال عدم وجود هوية صادرة وفق الأنظمة المعمول بها في السعودية.

وفيما يتعلق بالتحديث السنوي لتسجيل تملك الشركات الأجنبية للعقار، اشترطت الوزارة عدم وجود أي تغييرات على ملكية الشركة أو إدارتها في بلدها بعد تسجيلها لدى وزارة الاستثمار، مبينة أن تنفيذ الخدمة يتم فورياً عبر البوابة الإلكترونية للوزارة.

وأضاف دليل المستثمر 2026 فصلاً متكاملاً بعنوان «تسجيل الشركات غير السعودية لغرض تملك العقار»، في خطوة تعكس التوسع في تنظيم الاستثمارات العقارية الأجنبية ومواءمة الإجراءات مع نظام الاستثمار الجديد.

وتناول الفصل الجديد آلية تسجيل الشركات الأجنبية الراغبة في تملك العقارات لأغراض استثمارية، ومتطلبات تعيين ممثل مفوض للشركة، والالتزامات المرتبطة بإدارة العقار والتصرفات المتعلقة به، إضافة إلى فتح الحسابات البنكية وتحديث بيانات المفوض والشركة لدى الجهات المختصة.

وتُعد هذه الإضافة من أبرز المستجدات في نسخة الدليل لعام 2026، إذ لم يكن ملف تملك العقار للشركات الأجنبية مطروحاً بهذا المستوى من التفصيل والاستقلالية في الإصدارات السابقة.

ويتوافق التحديث مع مستهدفات نظام الاستثمار الجديد الرامية إلى تسهيل دخول المستثمرين إلى السوق السعودية، وضمان حقوقهم، وتيسير إجراءات التخارج من الاستثمارات، وتعزيز تنافسية البيئة الاستثمارية ورفع جاذبيتها للاستثمارات المحلية والأجنبية.