شهيد الوطن في منشآت الطاقة.. «جراح الخالدي» يروي بدمه معنى الوفاء

The Saudi community mourned the martyr of the homeland, Jaraah Mohammed Al-Shalaan Al-Khalidi, following the announcement by a responsible source in the Ministry of Energy regarding the death of one of the industrial security personnel at the Saudi Energy Company, and the injury of seven other citizens, as a result of the recent attacks targeting vital energy facilities in the Kingdom.

A Legacy of Loyalty... and Martyrdom in the Field

Sources revealed to "Okaz" that the martyr Jaraah Al-Khalidi, one of the industrial security personnel, was a resident of the city of Anak in the Qatif Governorate, and was 44 years old. He ascended to martyrdom while on duty, fulfilling his obligation to protect one of the energy facilities in the Eastern Province.

Farewell Prayer in Dammam

The prayer for the deceased was held on the afternoon of last Tuesday at Al-Furqan Mosque in Dammam, amid a touching presence of his family and loved ones, who bid him farewell with prayers and patience.

Widespread Reaction... and Praise for Sacrifices

Social media users reacted to the news of Al-Khalidi's martyrdom, expressing their deep sorrow, praising his sacrifices and dedication, and affirming their pride in the industrial security personnel who stand as a strong barrier to protect the nation's resources and vital facilities.

Words of Mourning... and a Voice of Loyalty

Poet Halima Muzaffar said: "May God have mercy on the martyr of the homeland, Jaraah Al-Shalaan Al-Khalidi, and grant him a place in His vast paradise. May God reward his family and loved ones abundantly... Indeed, we belong to God and to Him we shall return."

For his part, his colleague Ramzi Al-Junaidi said: "With hearts that believe in God's decree and destiny, we mourn our heroic colleague, the martyr Jaraah Mohammed Al-Shalaan Al-Khalidi 'Abu Mohammed,' who passed away while fulfilling his humanitarian and national duty in the fields of honor. He was an example of dedication and sacrifice, giving his life to save others."

Mohammed Al-Yami said: "The martyr Jaraah Al-Khalidi has departed, leaving behind a legacy filled with giving, and a shining image of a man who chose to be on the front lines, defending the security of his homeland, writing with his blood a story of loyalty that will not be forgotten."

Poetry Mourns the Martyrdom

Poet Mohammed Al-Aryar expressed his emotions in touching verses mourning the martyr, saying:

For the homeland and the religion, souls are sacrificed

Either a life of honor... or martyrdom

It was embodied, and the action is fulfilled by Jaraah

For us, in the battles, he holds sovereignty

Our martyr fell for the truth at the homeland

O our home, you deserve leadership