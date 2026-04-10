نعى المجتمع السعودي شهيد الوطن جراح محمد الشعلان الخالدي، عقب إعلان مصدر مسؤول في وزارة الطاقة وفاة أحد منسوبي الأمن الصناعي في الشركة السعودية للطاقة، وإصابة سبعة مواطنين آخرين، جراء الاستهدافات الأخيرة التي طالت منشآت الطاقة الحيوية في المملكة.

سيرة وفاء.. واستشهاد في الميدان

وكشفت مصادر «عكاظ» أن الشهيد جراح الخالدي، أحد منسوبي الأمن الصناعي، من سكان مدينة عنك بمحافظة القطيف، ويبلغ من العمر 44 عاماً، وقد ارتقى شهيداً وهو على رأس العمل، مؤدياً واجبه في حماية إحدى منشآت الطاقة بالمنطقة الشرقية.

صلاة الوداع في الدمام

وأُدِّيت الصلاة على الفقيد عصر يوم الثلاثاء الماضي في جامع الفرقان بمدينة الدمام، وسط حضور مؤثر من ذويه ومحبيه، الذين ودّعوه بالدعاء والاحتساب.

شهيد الوطن في منشآت الطاقة.. «جراح الخالدي» يروي بدمه معنى الوفاء

تفاعل واسع.. وإشادة بالتضحيات

وتفاعل رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مع خبر استشهاد الخالدي، حيث عبّر المغردون عن حزنهم العميق، مشيدين بتضحياته وإخلاصه، ومؤكدين اعتزازهم برجال الأمن الصناعي الذين يقفون سداً منيعاً لحماية مقدرات الوطن ومنشآته الحيوية.

كلمات رثاء.. وصوت الوفاء

وقالت الشاعرة حليمة مظفر:رحم الله شهيد الوطن جراح الشعلان الخالدي، وأسكنه فسيح جناته، وعظّم الله أجر أسرته ومحبيه.. وإنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.

من جانبه، قال زميله رمزي الجنيدي:بقلوب مؤمنة بقضاء الله وقدره، ننعى زميلنا البطل الشهيد جراح محمد الشعلان الخالدي «بو محمد»، الذي انتقل إلى رحمة الله وهو يؤدي واجبه الإنساني والوطني في ميادين الشرف. لقد كان مثالاً للإخلاص والتضحية، وبذل روحه في سبيل إنقاذ الآخرين.

وقال محمد اليامي :مضي الشهيد جراح الخالدي، تاركاً خلفه سيرة مفعمة بالعطاء، وصورة ناصعة لرجلٍ اختار أن يكون في الصفوف الأولى، مدافعاً عن أمن وطنه، ليكتب بدمه قصة وفاءٍ لن تُنسى.

الشعر يرثي الشهادة

وجادت قريحة الشاعر محمد العريعر بأبيات مؤثرة في رثاء الشهيد قال فيها:

دون الوطن والدين يرخصن الأرواح
إمّا حياةٍ بعز.. وإلا الشهادة

تجسدت والفعل وافي بجرّاح
لنا على خوض المعارك سيادة

شهيدنا بالحق عند الوطن طاح
يا دارنا تستاهلين الريادة