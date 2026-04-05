أثار مقطع فيديو متداول على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي موجة واسعة من التفاعل، إذ ظهر عدد من المراهقين في العراق وهم يعرضون طائرة مسيّرة للبيع عبر تطبيق «تيك توك»، في مشهد لافت وغامض.

ويُظهر الفيديو المراهقين أثناء استعراضهم الطائرة دون تقديم أي تفاصيل حول مصدرها أو الظروف التي أدت إلى إسقاطها، في ظل غياب تام لأي توضيحات أو بيانات رسمية من الجهات المعنية حتى الآن.

كما فتحت الحادثة باباً للنقاش حول دور الرقابة على المحتوى المتداول عبر المنصات الرقمية، وضرورة تشديد الإجراءات لمنع استغلالها في الترويج لمواد حساسة أو غير قانونية. ويرى مراقبون أن مثل هذه الوقائع تستدعي تحركاً عاجلاً من الجهات المختصة للتحقق من ملابسات الحادثة، وتحديد مصدر الطائرة، واتخاذ التدابير اللازمة لضمان عدم تكرار مثل هذه الحالات، بما يحفظ الأمن العام ويحد من أي مخاطر محتملة.