كشفت صحيفة «الإندبندنت» البريطانية، في تقرير حصري صادم، أن السلطات البريطانية ألقت القبض على تلاميذ لا تتجاوز أعمارهم 7 سنوات لحملهم سكاكين أو أدوات حادة داخل فصولهم الدراسية، في مؤشر جديد على تفاقم أزمة جرائم السكاكين بين الأطفال والمراهقين في المملكة المتحدة.

وأظهرت بيانات حصلت عليها الصحيفة عبر طلبات حرية المعلومات من 26 قوة شرطة من أصل 42، تسجيل 748 جريمة تتعلق بالسكاكين أو الأدوات الحادة داخل المدارس في إنجلترا وويلز خلال عام 2025، وتشمل هذه الجرائم الاعتداءات والتهديدات وحيازة الأسلحة البيضاء، وذلك تزامناً مع احتفالات الحكومة البريطانية بافتتاح المركز الوطني لمكافحة جرائم السكاكين في لندن قبل أيام قليلة.

وأوضحت الصحيفة أنه من بين هذه الحالات، قدمت 12 قوة شرطة بيانات تفصيلية عن أعمار المشتبه بهم، فكشفت 33 طفلاً دون سن الـ10 متورطين في مثل هذه الجرائم.

ومن أبرز الحالات المثيرة للصدمة: تسجيل شرطة ويست ميرشيا جريمة حيازة سكين ضد طفل يبلغ من العمر 7 سنوات فقط، بينما سجلت شرطة ويست يوركشاير حالتين لصبي في الثامنة من عمره يحمل سكيناً أو أداة حادة داخل المدرسة.

يأتي هذا التقرير في وقت تتزايد فيه المخاوف من انتشار ثقافة حمل السلاح بين الأطفال، سواء لأغراض «الحماية الذاتية» أو بسبب تأثير وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي والعصابات المحلية.

وكانت هناك حوادث سابقة بارزة، مثل طعن طالبين في الـ13 من العمر في مدرسة كينغزبري هاي سكول في برنت فبراير الماضي، واعتداء آخر باستخدام سكين على فتاة في مدرسة قرب نورويتش.

وتعاني المملكة المتحدة منذ سنوات من ارتفاع جرائم السكاكين، خصوصاً بين الشباب، إذ سجلت إحصاءات الشرطة أكثر من 53 ألف جريمة تتعلق بأداة حادة في السنة المالية المنتهية في مارس 2025.

وغالباً ما ترتبط هذه الظاهرة بعوامل اجتماعية مثل الفقر، غياب الوالدين، تأثير العصابات، والانتشار السهل للسكاكين عبر الإنترنت ما يُسمى بـ«السوق الرمادي».

وافتتحت الحكومة البريطانية تحت قيادة حزب العمال المركز الوطني الجديد في 2 أبريل، بهدف مكافحة بيع الأسلحة غير القانونية عبر الإنترنت، ودعم الشرطة، وتحقيق هدف طموح بتقليل جرائم السكاكين بنسبة 50% خلال السنوات الـ10 القادمة.