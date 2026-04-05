The British newspaper "The Independent" revealed in a shocking exclusive report that British authorities have arrested students as young as 7 years old for carrying knives or sharp objects inside their classrooms, indicating a new escalation in the crisis of knife crimes among children and teenagers in the United Kingdom.

The data obtained by the newspaper through Freedom of Information requests from 26 out of 42 police forces recorded 748 crimes related to knives or sharp objects within schools in England and Wales during the year 2025. These crimes include assaults, threats, and possession of bladed weapons, coinciding with the British government's celebrations for the opening of the National Knife Crime Centre in London just a few days ago.

The newspaper clarified that among these cases, 12 police forces provided detailed data on the ages of the suspects, revealing that 33 children under the age of 10 were involved in such crimes.

Among the most shocking cases: West Mercia Police recorded a knife possession crime against a child only 7 years old, while West Yorkshire Police recorded two cases of an 8-year-old boy carrying a knife or sharp object inside the school.

This report comes at a time when fears are growing about the spread of a culture of weapon carrying among children, whether for "self-defense" purposes or due to the influence of social media and local gangs.

There have been notable previous incidents, such as the stabbing of two 13-year-old students at Kingsbury High School in Brent last February, and another assault using a knife on a girl at a school near Norwich.

The United Kingdom has been suffering for years from a rise in knife crimes, especially among the youth, with police statistics recording more than 53,000 crimes related to sharp objects in the fiscal year ending in March 2025.

This phenomenon is often linked to social factors such as poverty, parental absence, gang influence, and the easy availability of knives online through what is known as the "grey market."

The British government, under the leadership of the Labour Party, opened the new national centre on April 2, aiming to combat the illegal sale of weapons online, support the police, and achieve an ambitious goal of reducing knife crimes by 50% over the next 10 years.