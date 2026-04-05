Sadness has enveloped the media community in Egypt following the announcement of the death of media personality Mona Hilal, who, with her calm voice and balanced presence, was one of the most prominent features of television during the 1990s. Many considered her a symbol of a period characterized by sobriety and cultural awareness.

Hilal emerged in her early days as a presenter linking segments and programs before she launched into presenting distinguished works, including the program "Theatrical Treasures," which contributed to reviving theatrical heritage and introducing the audience to its masterpieces in an engaging and simplified manner.

The late presenter succeeded in building a special relationship with viewers, thanks to her commitment to providing content that combines enlightening value and excitement, which earned her a lasting place in the audience's memory.

On a personal level, she was the last wife in the life of artist Moharram Fouad, accompanying him in his later years and providing him with support, preferring to keep their lives away from the spotlight, in a relationship based on affection and loyalty until his death in 2002.