خيّم الحزن على الوسط الإعلامي في مصر عقب الإعلان عن وفاة الإعلامية منى هلال، التي شكّلت بصوتها الهادئ وحضورها المتزن أحد أبرز ملامح الشاشة خلال تسعينيات القرن الماضي، واعتبرها كثيرون رمزاً لمرحلة اتسمت بالرصانة والوعي الثقافي.

وبرزت هلال في بداياتها مذيعة ربط بين الفقرات والبرامج، قبل أن تنطلق نحو تقديم أعمال مميزة، من بينها برنامج «كنوز مسرحية»، الذي أسهم في إعادة إحياء التراث المسرحي وتعريف الجمهور بروائعه بأسلوب جذاب ومبسط.

ونجحت الراحلة في بناء علاقة خاصة مع المشاهدين، بفضل حرصها على تقديم محتوى يجمع بين القيمة التنويرية والتشويق، ما منحها مكانة راسخة في ذاكرة الجمهور.

وعلى الصعيد الشخصي، كانت الزوجة الأخيرة في حياة الفنان محرم فؤاد، ولازمته في سنواته الأخيرة، وقدّمت له الدعم، مفضّلة إبقاء حياتهما بعيداً عن الأضواء، في علاقة قامت على المودة والوفاء حتى وفاته عام 2002.