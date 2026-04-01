قررت وزارة التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني في مصر تعطيل الدراسة اليوم (الأربعاء) 1 أبريل في جميع المدارس الحكومية والخاصة بأنحاء الجمهورية كافة، موضحة أن القرار جاء في ضوء التقارير الواردة من الهيئة العامة للأرصاد الجوية، التي تشير إلى تعرض البلاد لحالة من التقلبات الجوية تختلف شدتها وتأثيرها من محافظة إلى أخرى.
وتشمل هذه التقلبات سقوط أمطار متفاوتة الشدة، ورياح محملة بالرمال والأتربة المثارة، مما قد يؤثر على انتظام العملية التعليمية بشكل غير متكافئ بين المحافظات.
وأكدت الوزارة أن القرار يأتي حرصاً على سلامة الطلاب، وضمان تحقيق مبدأ تكافؤ الفرص بينهم، خصوصاً في فترات الامتحانات.
وأشارت إلى مواصلة التنسيق مع الهيئة العامة للأرصاد الجوية لمتابعة تطورات الأحوال الجوية يوم الخميس 2 أبريل، واتخاذ القرار المناسب بشأن استمرار الدراسة أو تعطيلها.
وتشهد مصر خلال الفترة الحالية سلسلة من المنخفضات الجوية المتتالية التي تؤدي إلى حالات عدم استقرار في الطقس، تشمل أمطاراً رعدية متفاوتة الشدة، ورياحاً نشطة قد تصل سرعتها إلى 40-50 كم/ساعة، وموجات من الرمال والأتربة المثارة التي تقلل من الرؤية الأفقية.
ويعد تعطيل الدراسة في مثل هذه الحالات إجراء روتينياً تتخذه الوزارة بالتنسيق مع الأرصاد والمحافظات لتجنب مخاطر الحوادث المرورية، وانقطاع الكهرباء، أو صعوبة وصول الطلاب والمعلمين إلى المدارس.
وفي السنوات الأخيرة، أصبح القرار يعلن مسبقاً أو في ساعات مبكرة لتجنب الارتباك، مع التركيز على سلامة الطلاب كأولوية قصوى، خصوصاً أثناء فترات الامتحانات.
The Ministry of Education and Technical Education in Egypt has decided to suspend classes today (Wednesday) April 1 in all public and private schools across the entire republic, explaining that the decision came in light of reports from the General Authority for Meteorology, which indicate that the country is experiencing a state of weather fluctuations that vary in intensity and impact from one governorate to another.
These fluctuations include varying intensities of rainfall, and winds carrying sand and dust, which may affect the regularity of the educational process unevenly between the governorates.
The ministry confirmed that the decision is made in consideration of the students' safety and to ensure the principle of equal opportunities among them, especially during exam periods.
It also indicated that it will continue to coordinate with the General Authority for Meteorology to monitor the developments of the weather conditions on Thursday, April 2, and to make the appropriate decision regarding the continuation or suspension of classes.
Egypt is currently experiencing a series of successive weather depressions that lead to instability in the weather, including varying intensities of thunderstorms, and active winds that may reach speeds of 40-50 km/h, along with waves of sand and dust that reduce horizontal visibility.
Suspending classes in such cases is a routine procedure taken by the ministry in coordination with meteorological authorities and the governorates to avoid the risks of traffic accidents, power outages, or difficulties in students and teachers reaching schools.
In recent years, the decision has been announced in advance or early to avoid confusion, with a focus on the safety of students as a top priority, especially during exam periods.