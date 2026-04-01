The Ministry of Education and Technical Education in Egypt has decided to suspend classes today (Wednesday) April 1 in all public and private schools across the entire republic, explaining that the decision came in light of reports from the General Authority for Meteorology, which indicate that the country is experiencing a state of weather fluctuations that vary in intensity and impact from one governorate to another.

These fluctuations include varying intensities of rainfall, and winds carrying sand and dust, which may affect the regularity of the educational process unevenly between the governorates.

The ministry confirmed that the decision is made in consideration of the students' safety and to ensure the principle of equal opportunities among them, especially during exam periods.

It also indicated that it will continue to coordinate with the General Authority for Meteorology to monitor the developments of the weather conditions on Thursday, April 2, and to make the appropriate decision regarding the continuation or suspension of classes.

Egypt is currently experiencing a series of successive weather depressions that lead to instability in the weather, including varying intensities of thunderstorms, and active winds that may reach speeds of 40-50 km/h, along with waves of sand and dust that reduce horizontal visibility.

Suspending classes in such cases is a routine procedure taken by the ministry in coordination with meteorological authorities and the governorates to avoid the risks of traffic accidents, power outages, or difficulties in students and teachers reaching schools.

In recent years, the decision has been announced in advance or early to avoid confusion, with a focus on the safety of students as a top priority, especially during exam periods.