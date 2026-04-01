قررت وزارة التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني في مصر تعطيل الدراسة اليوم (الأربعاء) 1 أبريل في جميع المدارس الحكومية والخاصة بأنحاء الجمهورية كافة، موضحة أن القرار جاء في ضوء التقارير الواردة من الهيئة العامة للأرصاد الجوية، التي تشير إلى تعرض البلاد لحالة من التقلبات الجوية تختلف شدتها وتأثيرها من محافظة إلى أخرى.

وتشمل هذه التقلبات سقوط أمطار متفاوتة الشدة، ورياح محملة بالرمال والأتربة المثارة، مما قد يؤثر على انتظام العملية التعليمية بشكل غير متكافئ بين المحافظات.

وأكدت الوزارة أن القرار يأتي حرصاً على سلامة الطلاب، وضمان تحقيق مبدأ تكافؤ الفرص بينهم، خصوصاً في فترات الامتحانات.

وأشارت إلى مواصلة التنسيق مع الهيئة العامة للأرصاد الجوية لمتابعة تطورات الأحوال الجوية يوم الخميس 2 أبريل، واتخاذ القرار المناسب بشأن استمرار الدراسة أو تعطيلها.

وتشهد مصر خلال الفترة الحالية سلسلة من المنخفضات الجوية المتتالية التي تؤدي إلى حالات عدم استقرار في الطقس، تشمل أمطاراً رعدية متفاوتة الشدة، ورياحاً نشطة قد تصل سرعتها إلى 40-50 كم/ساعة، وموجات من الرمال والأتربة المثارة التي تقلل من الرؤية الأفقية.

ويعد تعطيل الدراسة في مثل هذه الحالات إجراء روتينياً تتخذه الوزارة بالتنسيق مع الأرصاد والمحافظات لتجنب مخاطر الحوادث المرورية، وانقطاع الكهرباء، أو صعوبة وصول الطلاب والمعلمين إلى المدارس.

وفي السنوات الأخيرة، أصبح القرار يعلن مسبقاً أو في ساعات مبكرة لتجنب الارتباك، مع التركيز على سلامة الطلاب كأولوية قصوى، خصوصاً أثناء فترات الامتحانات.