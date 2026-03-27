Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his support for the initiative to create an alternative international literary prize to the Nobel Prize in Literature, considering that talented individuals who make exceptional contributions to Russia and global readers deserve alternatives that are not subject to political bias.

This came during a meeting of the Cultural Council under the President of Russia, where prominent Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin proposed the idea, which received immediate support from President Putin, who promised to issue official directives to the Russian Foreign Ministry to begin implementing the project.

Sergey Stipachin, head of the Russian Publishers Union, strongly supported the initiative, emphasizing that the Nobel Prize has become "completely politicized" in recent years, saying: "I fully support Zakhar Prilepin's initiative... Can you name one writer who won the Nobel Prize in the last fifteen or twenty years whose work we read? There is none."

For his part, Zakhar Prilepin confirmed that his team is ready to start working immediately, noting that he has formed wide alliances during a visit to Brazil with writers and literary bodies from Latin America, Europe, and other countries "that do not wish to integrate into the Western hierarchy that has long lost its legitimacy."

Prilepin called on Russia to unite with China, India, Latin America, and Africa to establish a prize that reflects the "global majority," away from what he described as "the carnival of others who have lost their conscience."

Prilepin pointed to the awarding of the 2025 Nobel Prize to Hungarian writer László Krasznahorkai, stating that the prize in recent years has been awarded to "outright nonsense," and that the committee itself does not read the works of the winners.

The Nobel Prize in Literature, awarded by the Swedish Academy since 1901, is one of the most prestigious literary awards globally and often sparks controversy over the criteria for selecting winners, especially in recent years, as it has been accused of politicizing its choices and ignoring writers from outside the Western circle or those with different orientations.

Russia, which has produced literary giants such as Tolstoy, Dostoevsky, Chekhov, and Polyakov, has not had a Russian winner in literature for decades, with the last Russian to win the Nobel being Joseph Brodsky in 1987, which reinforces feelings of injustice among some Russian cultural circles.

The project comes in the context of broader Russian efforts to create international cultural alternatives, similar to previous attempts in music, aimed at enhancing Russian cultural influence and cooperating with countries of the "Global South" in facing what Moscow sees as Western dominance over international cultural institutions.