أعلن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين دعمه لمبادرة إنشاء جائزة أدبية دولية بديلة لجائزة نوبل في الأدب، معتبرًا أن الموهوبين الذين يقدمون إنجازات استثنائية لروسيا والقراء العالميين يستحقون بدائل غير خاضعة للتحيز السياسي.

جاء ذلك خلال اجتماع مجلس الثقافة التابع لرئيس روسيا، حيث طرح الكاتب الروسي البارز زاخار بريليبين الفكرة، وحظيت بدعم فوري من الرئيس بوتين، الذي وعد بإصدار توجيهات رسمية إلى وزارة الخارجية الروسية للبدء في تنفيذ المشروع.

ودعم سيرغي ستيباشين، رئيس اتحاد الناشرين الروسي، المبادرة بقوة، مؤكدًا أن جائزة نوبل أصبحت «مسيّسة بالكامل» في السنوات الأخيرة، قائلا: «أؤيد تمامًا مبادرة زاخار بريليبين.. هل يمكنكم ذكر اسم كاتب واحد فاز بجائزة نوبل خلال الخمسة عشر أو العشرين عامًا الماضية نقرأ له شيئًا؟ لا يوجد».

من جانبه، أكد زاخار بريليبين أن فريقه جاهز لبدء العمل فورًا، مشيرًا إلى أنه أقام تحالفات واسعة خلال زيارة إلى البرازيل مع أدباء وهيئات أدبية من أمريكا اللاتينية وأوروبا ودول أخرى «لا ترغب في الاندماج في التسلسل الهرمي الغربي الذي أفلست شرعيته منذ زمن».

ودعا بريليبين روسيا إلى التكاتف مع الصين والهند وأمريكا اللاتينية وأفريقيا لتأسيس جائزة تعبر عن «الأغلبية العالمية»، بعيدًا عن ما وصفه بـ«كرنفال الآخرين الذي فقدوا فيه الضمير».

وأشار بريليبين إلى منح جائزة نوبل 2025 للكاتب المجري لازلو كراسناهوركاي، قائلًا إن الجائزة في السنوات الأخيرة تُمنح لـ«هراء صريح»، وإن اللجنة نفسها لا تقرأ أعمال الفائزين.

وتعد جائزة نوبل في الأدب، التي تمنحها الأكاديمية السويدية منذ عام 1901، واحدة من أبرز الجوائز الأدبية العالمية، وغالباً ما تثير جدلاً حول معايير اختيار الفائزين، خصوصاً في السنوات الأخيرة حيث اتهمت بتسييس الاختيارات وتجاهل كتاب من خارج الدائرة الغربية أو ذوي التوجهات المختلفة.

ولم تحظ روسيا، التي أنجبت عمالقة الأدب مثل تولستوي ودوستويفسكي وتشيخوف وبولياكوف، بفائز روسي في الأدب منذ عقود، حيث كان آخر روسي فاز بنوبل جوزيف برودسكي عام 1987، مما يعزز الشعور بالغبن لدى بعض الأوساط الثقافية الروسية.

يأتي المشروع في سياق جهود روسية أوسع لإنشاء بدائل ثقافية دولية مثل محاولات سابقة في الموسيقى، بهدف تعزيز النفوذ الثقافي الروسي والتعاون مع دول «الجنوب العالمي» في مواجهة ما تراه موسكو هيمنة غربية على المؤسسات الثقافية الدولية.