Nutrition experts have warned that some multivitamin supplements may give consumers a false sense of security regarding their intake of vitamin D, even though their actual content is much lower than current health recommendations.

A recent analysis revealed that dozens of products available in British markets contain low levels of vitamin D, despite their labels claiming to provide 100% of the daily requirement.

Health Recommendations vs. A Different Reality

The British Health Services recommend that adults and children over the age of four take a daily supplement containing 10 micrograms of vitamin D, especially during the autumn and winter months when sun exposure is limited.

Vitamin D, known as the "sunshine vitamin," is an essential element for regulating calcium and phosphate in the body, supporting bone, dental, and muscle health.

Problems with Food Labels

The issue lies in the fact that the labels of many products still rely on an outdated European Reference Value (NRV) of only 5 micrograms, which is half of the current recommendation in the UK.

Thus, a product containing only 5 micrograms can legally be marketed as providing 100% of the daily requirement, even though it actually covers only 50% of the recommended amount.

According to the Daily Mail, nutrition expert Dr. Carrie Ruxton explained that this discrepancy can confuse consumers, as some believe they are getting enough simply by seeing the 100% figure on the packaging.

Significant Variation Among Products

The analysis showed that many products, especially gummy supplements, contain extremely low doses, with one product providing only 1.5 micrograms per serving, equivalent to 15% of the British recommendation.

Additionally, the variation in daily serving sizes (number of tablets or gummies) complicates consumers' understanding of what they are actually consuming.

In contrast, some products were found to contain high doses of up to 45 micrograms, which are within safe limits but far exceed daily recommendations.

Differences in Vitamin Types

Some supplements use vitamin D2, while others rely on vitamin D3, which is considered more effective in raising vitamin levels in the blood.

Are There Risks?

Although vitamin D deficiency is common, excessive intake through supplements can, in rare cases, lead to toxicity, causing elevated calcium levels, kidney problems, and symptoms such as nausea and weakness.

Market Regulation

Dietary supplements in England are subject to regulatory laws, but they are not treated as medicines. The laws require companies to clearly provide information on labels, such as ingredients and daily dosage, along with warnings not to exceed the dosage and not to use supplements as a substitute for a balanced diet.

Companies are also prohibited from claiming that these products treat or prevent diseases without approved scientific evidence.

Experts point out that many vitamin supplements available on the market may not provide sufficient amounts of vitamin D, despite what their labels suggest, so consumers are advised to read the fine details and not rely solely on the percentages printed on the packaging to ensure they meet their actual health needs.