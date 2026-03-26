حذّر خبراء التغذية من أن بعض مكملات الفيتامينات المتعددة قد تمنح المستهلكين شعورًا زائفًا بالأمان بشأن حصولهم على الكمية الكافية من فيتامين D، رغم أن محتواها الفعلي أقل بكثير من التوصيات الصحية الحديثة.

وكشف تحليل حديث أن عشرات المنتجات المتوفرة في الأسواق البريطانية تحتوي على مستويات منخفضة من فيتامين D، رغم أن ملصقاتها تشير إلى أنها توفر 100% من الاحتياج اليومي.

توصيات صحية مقابل واقع مختلف

وتوصي هيئة الخدمات الصحية البريطانية بأن يتناول البالغون والأطفال فوق سن الرابعة مكملًا يوميًا يحتوي على 10 ميكروغرامات من فيتامين D، خاصة خلال فصلي الخريف والشتاء مع قلة التعرض لأشعة الشمس.

ويُعد فيتامين D، المعروف بـ«فيتامين الشمس»، عنصرًا أساسيًا لتنظيم الكالسيوم والفوسفات في الجسم، ما يدعم صحة العظام والأسنان والعضلات.

مشكلة في الملصقات الغذائية

وتكمن المشكلة في أن ملصقات العديد من المنتجات لا تزال تعتمد على قيمة مرجعية أوروبية قديمة (NRV) تبلغ 5 ميكروغرامات فقط، أي نصف التوصية الحالية في المملكة المتحدة.

وبذلك، يمكن قانونيًا لمنتج يحتوي على 5 ميكروغرامات فقط أن يُسوَّق على أنه يوفر 100% من الاحتياج اليومي، رغم أنه في الواقع لا يغطي سوى 50% من الكمية الموصى بها.

وبحسب صحيفة ديلي ميل، أوضحت خبيرة التغذية الدكتورة كاري روكستون أن هذا التناقض قد يربك المستهلكين، حيث يعتقد البعض أنهم يحصلون على الكمية الكافية بمجرد رؤية نسبة 100% على العبوة.

تفاوت كبير بين المنتجات

وأظهر التحليل أن العديد من المنتجات، خاصة المكملات على شكل علكات Gummies، تحتوي على جرعات منخفضة للغاية، فأحد المنتجات يوفر فقط 1.5 ميكروغرام لكل حصة، أي ما يعادل 15% من التوصية البريطانية.

كما أن اختلاف حجم الحصة اليومية (عدد الأقراص أو الحلوى) يزيد من صعوبة فهم المستهلكين لما يتناولونه فعليًا.

في المقابل، تم رصد منتجات تحتوي على جرعات مرتفعة تصل إلى 45 ميكروغرامًا، وهي ضمن الحدود الآمنة لكنها تتجاوز التوصيات اليومية بكثير.

اختلاف أنواع الفيتامين

وتستخدم بعض المكملات فيتامين D2، بينما يعتمد البعض الآخر على فيتامين D3، الذي يُعتبر أكثر فاعلية في رفع مستويات الفيتامين في الدم.

هل هناك مخاطر؟

ورغم أن نقص فيتامين D شائع، فإن الإفراط في تناوله عبر المكملات قد يؤدي في حالات نادرة إلى تسمم، يسبب ارتفاع الكالسيوم ومشكلات في الكلى وأعراضًا مثل الغثيان والضعف.

تنظيم السوق

وتخضع المكملات الغذائية في إنجلترا لقوانين تنظيمية، لكنها لا تُعامل كأدوية، وتُلزم القوانين الشركات بوضوح المعلومات على الملصقات، مثل المكونات والجرعة اليومية، مع تحذيرات بعدم تجاوز الجرعة وعدم استخدام المكملات كبديل للنظام الغذائي المتوازن.

كما يُحظر على الشركات الادعاء بأن هذه المنتجات تعالج أو تمنع الأمراض دون أدلة علمية معتمدة.

ويشير الخبراء إلى أن العديد من مكملات الفيتامينات المتاحة في الأسواق قد لا توفر الكمية الكافية من فيتامين D، رغم ما توحي به ملصقاتها، لذا يُنصح المستهلكون بقراءة التفاصيل الدقيقة، وعدم الاعتماد فقط على النسب المئوية المكتوبة على العبوة، لضمان تلبية احتياجاتهم الصحية الفعلية.