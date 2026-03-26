حذّر خبراء التغذية من أن بعض مكملات الفيتامينات المتعددة قد تمنح المستهلكين شعورًا زائفًا بالأمان بشأن حصولهم على الكمية الكافية من فيتامين D، رغم أن محتواها الفعلي أقل بكثير من التوصيات الصحية الحديثة.
وكشف تحليل حديث أن عشرات المنتجات المتوفرة في الأسواق البريطانية تحتوي على مستويات منخفضة من فيتامين D، رغم أن ملصقاتها تشير إلى أنها توفر 100% من الاحتياج اليومي.
توصيات صحية مقابل واقع مختلف
وتوصي هيئة الخدمات الصحية البريطانية بأن يتناول البالغون والأطفال فوق سن الرابعة مكملًا يوميًا يحتوي على 10 ميكروغرامات من فيتامين D، خاصة خلال فصلي الخريف والشتاء مع قلة التعرض لأشعة الشمس.
ويُعد فيتامين D، المعروف بـ«فيتامين الشمس»، عنصرًا أساسيًا لتنظيم الكالسيوم والفوسفات في الجسم، ما يدعم صحة العظام والأسنان والعضلات.
مشكلة في الملصقات الغذائية
وتكمن المشكلة في أن ملصقات العديد من المنتجات لا تزال تعتمد على قيمة مرجعية أوروبية قديمة (NRV) تبلغ 5 ميكروغرامات فقط، أي نصف التوصية الحالية في المملكة المتحدة.
وبذلك، يمكن قانونيًا لمنتج يحتوي على 5 ميكروغرامات فقط أن يُسوَّق على أنه يوفر 100% من الاحتياج اليومي، رغم أنه في الواقع لا يغطي سوى 50% من الكمية الموصى بها.
وبحسب صحيفة ديلي ميل، أوضحت خبيرة التغذية الدكتورة كاري روكستون أن هذا التناقض قد يربك المستهلكين، حيث يعتقد البعض أنهم يحصلون على الكمية الكافية بمجرد رؤية نسبة 100% على العبوة.
تفاوت كبير بين المنتجات
وأظهر التحليل أن العديد من المنتجات، خاصة المكملات على شكل علكات Gummies، تحتوي على جرعات منخفضة للغاية، فأحد المنتجات يوفر فقط 1.5 ميكروغرام لكل حصة، أي ما يعادل 15% من التوصية البريطانية.
كما أن اختلاف حجم الحصة اليومية (عدد الأقراص أو الحلوى) يزيد من صعوبة فهم المستهلكين لما يتناولونه فعليًا.
في المقابل، تم رصد منتجات تحتوي على جرعات مرتفعة تصل إلى 45 ميكروغرامًا، وهي ضمن الحدود الآمنة لكنها تتجاوز التوصيات اليومية بكثير.
اختلاف أنواع الفيتامين
وتستخدم بعض المكملات فيتامين D2، بينما يعتمد البعض الآخر على فيتامين D3، الذي يُعتبر أكثر فاعلية في رفع مستويات الفيتامين في الدم.
هل هناك مخاطر؟
ورغم أن نقص فيتامين D شائع، فإن الإفراط في تناوله عبر المكملات قد يؤدي في حالات نادرة إلى تسمم، يسبب ارتفاع الكالسيوم ومشكلات في الكلى وأعراضًا مثل الغثيان والضعف.
تنظيم السوق
وتخضع المكملات الغذائية في إنجلترا لقوانين تنظيمية، لكنها لا تُعامل كأدوية، وتُلزم القوانين الشركات بوضوح المعلومات على الملصقات، مثل المكونات والجرعة اليومية، مع تحذيرات بعدم تجاوز الجرعة وعدم استخدام المكملات كبديل للنظام الغذائي المتوازن.
كما يُحظر على الشركات الادعاء بأن هذه المنتجات تعالج أو تمنع الأمراض دون أدلة علمية معتمدة.
ويشير الخبراء إلى أن العديد من مكملات الفيتامينات المتاحة في الأسواق قد لا توفر الكمية الكافية من فيتامين D، رغم ما توحي به ملصقاتها، لذا يُنصح المستهلكون بقراءة التفاصيل الدقيقة، وعدم الاعتماد فقط على النسب المئوية المكتوبة على العبوة، لضمان تلبية احتياجاتهم الصحية الفعلية.
Nutrition experts have warned that some multivitamin supplements may give consumers a false sense of security regarding their intake of vitamin D, even though their actual content is much lower than current health recommendations.
A recent analysis revealed that dozens of products available in British markets contain low levels of vitamin D, despite their labels claiming to provide 100% of the daily requirement.
Health Recommendations vs. A Different Reality
The British Health Services recommend that adults and children over the age of four take a daily supplement containing 10 micrograms of vitamin D, especially during the autumn and winter months when sun exposure is limited.
Vitamin D, known as the "sunshine vitamin," is an essential element for regulating calcium and phosphate in the body, supporting bone, dental, and muscle health.
Problems with Food Labels
The issue lies in the fact that the labels of many products still rely on an outdated European Reference Value (NRV) of only 5 micrograms, which is half of the current recommendation in the UK.
Thus, a product containing only 5 micrograms can legally be marketed as providing 100% of the daily requirement, even though it actually covers only 50% of the recommended amount.
According to the Daily Mail, nutrition expert Dr. Carrie Ruxton explained that this discrepancy can confuse consumers, as some believe they are getting enough simply by seeing the 100% figure on the packaging.
Significant Variation Among Products
The analysis showed that many products, especially gummy supplements, contain extremely low doses, with one product providing only 1.5 micrograms per serving, equivalent to 15% of the British recommendation.
Additionally, the variation in daily serving sizes (number of tablets or gummies) complicates consumers' understanding of what they are actually consuming.
In contrast, some products were found to contain high doses of up to 45 micrograms, which are within safe limits but far exceed daily recommendations.
Differences in Vitamin Types
Some supplements use vitamin D2, while others rely on vitamin D3, which is considered more effective in raising vitamin levels in the blood.
Are There Risks?
Although vitamin D deficiency is common, excessive intake through supplements can, in rare cases, lead to toxicity, causing elevated calcium levels, kidney problems, and symptoms such as nausea and weakness.
Market Regulation
Dietary supplements in England are subject to regulatory laws, but they are not treated as medicines. The laws require companies to clearly provide information on labels, such as ingredients and daily dosage, along with warnings not to exceed the dosage and not to use supplements as a substitute for a balanced diet.
Companies are also prohibited from claiming that these products treat or prevent diseases without approved scientific evidence.
Experts point out that many vitamin supplements available on the market may not provide sufficient amounts of vitamin D, despite what their labels suggest, so consumers are advised to read the fine details and not rely solely on the percentages printed on the packaging to ensure they meet their actual health needs.