A recent scientific study revealed that making 3 simple lifestyle changes can significantly reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

The study explained that increasing sleep duration by about 11 minutes daily, engaging in an additional 4 to 5 minutes of brisk walking, along with consuming an extra quarter cup of vegetables daily, could lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases by up to 10%.

The researchers noted that these small changes are more realistic and sustainable compared to drastic lifestyle changes.

The study, the results of which were published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, involved researchers from several countries including Australia, Chile, and Brazil, and included more than 53,000 middle-aged individuals from the United Kingdom. The researchers relied on data from wearable devices such as smartwatches to track sleep and physical activity, in addition to dietary information provided by the participants themselves.

During an 8-year follow-up period, 2,034 cases of major cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks and strokes, were recorded.

The scientists were able to identify an ideal lifestyle pattern to reduce these risks, which includes: sleeping 8 to 9 hours daily, engaging in at least 42 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity daily, and following a healthy and balanced diet.

The results showed that combining these factors could reduce the risk of heart disease by up to 57%.

According to the guidelines from the UK's National Health Service, moderate physical activities include brisk walking, dancing, and cycling, while vigorous activities include running, swimming, and aerobic exercises.

For his part, lead researcher Nicholas Kuemmel confirmed that combining small changes in various aspects of our lives can have a significant positive impact on heart health.

He added that these results are very encouraging; because simple changes are easier to implement and maintain for most people compared to attempts at making a significant change in just one behavior.

He also emphasized the importance of not underestimating the impact of simple daily changes, affirming that they could pave the way for greater health improvements in the long term.

For his part, Emmanuel Stamatakis pointed out that the team plans to develop digital tools to help individuals adopt sustainable healthy habits.