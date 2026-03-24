كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة أن إجراء 3 تغييرات بسيطة في نمط الحياة يمكن أن يقلل بشكل ملحوظ من خطر الإصابة بالنوبات القلبية والسكتات الدماغية.
وأوضحت الدراسة أن زيادة مدة النوم بنحو 11 دقيقة يومياً، وممارسة 4 إلى 5 دقائق إضافية من المشي السريع، إلى جانب تناول ربع كوب إضافي من الخضراوات يومياً، قد يخفض خطر التعرض لأمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية بنسبة تصل إلى 10%.
وأشار الباحثون إلى أن هذه التغييرات الصغيرة تُعد أكثر واقعية وقابلية للاستمرار مقارنة بالتغييرات الجذرية في نمط الحياة.
وشملت الدراسة التي نُشرت نتائجها في المجلة العلمية European Journal of Preventive Cardiology، بمشاركة باحثين من دول عدة من بينها أستراليا وتشيلي والبرازيل، أكثر من 53 ألف شخص في منتصف العمر من المملكة المتحدة، إذ اعتمد الباحثون على بيانات من أجهزة قابلة للارتداء مثل الساعات الذكية لتتبع النوم والنشاط البدني، إضافة إلى معلومات غذائية قدمها المشاركون بأنفسهم.
وخلال فترة متابعة استمرت 8 سنوات، تم تسجيل 2,034 حالة من الأحداث القلبية الوعائية الكبرى، مثل النوبات القلبية والسكتات الدماغية.
وتمكن العلماء من تحديد نمط حياة مثالي لتقليل هذه المخاطر، يشمل: النوم من 8 إلى 9 ساعات يومياً، ممارسة ما لا يقل عن 42 دقيقة من النشاط البدني المتوسط إلى الشديد يومياً، اتباع نظام غذائي صحي ومتوازن.
وأظهرت النتائج أن الجمع بين هذه العوامل يمكن أن يقلل خطر الإصابة بأمراض القلب بنسبة تصل إلى 57%.
ووفقاً لإرشادات هيئة الخدمات الصحية الوطنية البريطانية، تشمل الأنشطة البدنية المتوسطة المشي السريع، والرقص، وركوب الدراجة، بينما تشمل الأنشطة الشديدة الجري والسباحة والتمارين الهوائية.
من جانبه، أكد الباحث الرئيسي نيكولاس كويميل أن الجمع بين تغييرات صغيرة في جوانب عدة من حياتنا يمكن أن يحدث تأثيراً إيجابياً كبيراً على صحة القلب.
وأضاف أن هذه النتائج مشجعة للغاية؛ لأن التغييرات البسيطة أسهل في التطبيق والاستمرار بالنسبة لمعظم الأشخاص مقارنة بمحاولات التغيير الكبير في سلوك واحد فقط.
كما شدد على أهمية عدم التقليل من أثر التغييرات اليومية البسيطة، مؤكداً أنها قد تفتح الباب أمام تحسينات صحية أكبر على المدى الطويل.
بدوره، أشار إيمانويل ستاماتاكيس إلى أن الفريق يخطط لتطوير أدوات رقمية تساعد الأفراد على تبني عادات صحية مستدامة.
A recent scientific study revealed that making 3 simple lifestyle changes can significantly reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
The study explained that increasing sleep duration by about 11 minutes daily, engaging in an additional 4 to 5 minutes of brisk walking, along with consuming an extra quarter cup of vegetables daily, could lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases by up to 10%.
The researchers noted that these small changes are more realistic and sustainable compared to drastic lifestyle changes.
The study, the results of which were published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, involved researchers from several countries including Australia, Chile, and Brazil, and included more than 53,000 middle-aged individuals from the United Kingdom. The researchers relied on data from wearable devices such as smartwatches to track sleep and physical activity, in addition to dietary information provided by the participants themselves.
During an 8-year follow-up period, 2,034 cases of major cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks and strokes, were recorded.
The scientists were able to identify an ideal lifestyle pattern to reduce these risks, which includes: sleeping 8 to 9 hours daily, engaging in at least 42 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity daily, and following a healthy and balanced diet.
The results showed that combining these factors could reduce the risk of heart disease by up to 57%.
According to the guidelines from the UK's National Health Service, moderate physical activities include brisk walking, dancing, and cycling, while vigorous activities include running, swimming, and aerobic exercises.
For his part, lead researcher Nicholas Kuemmel confirmed that combining small changes in various aspects of our lives can have a significant positive impact on heart health.
He added that these results are very encouraging; because simple changes are easier to implement and maintain for most people compared to attempts at making a significant change in just one behavior.
He also emphasized the importance of not underestimating the impact of simple daily changes, affirming that they could pave the way for greater health improvements in the long term.
For his part, Emmanuel Stamatakis pointed out that the team plans to develop digital tools to help individuals adopt sustainable healthy habits.