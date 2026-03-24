كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة أن إجراء 3 تغييرات بسيطة في نمط الحياة يمكن أن يقلل بشكل ملحوظ من خطر الإصابة بالنوبات القلبية والسكتات الدماغية.

وأوضحت الدراسة أن زيادة مدة النوم بنحو 11 دقيقة يومياً، وممارسة 4 إلى 5 دقائق إضافية من المشي السريع، إلى جانب تناول ربع كوب إضافي من الخضراوات يومياً، قد يخفض خطر التعرض لأمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية بنسبة تصل إلى 10%.

وأشار الباحثون إلى أن هذه التغييرات الصغيرة تُعد أكثر واقعية وقابلية للاستمرار مقارنة بالتغييرات الجذرية في نمط الحياة.

وشملت الدراسة التي نُشرت نتائجها في المجلة العلمية European Journal of Preventive Cardiology، بمشاركة باحثين من دول عدة من بينها أستراليا وتشيلي والبرازيل، أكثر من 53 ألف شخص في منتصف العمر من المملكة المتحدة، إذ اعتمد الباحثون على بيانات من أجهزة قابلة للارتداء مثل الساعات الذكية لتتبع النوم والنشاط البدني، إضافة إلى معلومات غذائية قدمها المشاركون بأنفسهم.

وخلال فترة متابعة استمرت 8 سنوات، تم تسجيل 2,034 حالة من الأحداث القلبية الوعائية الكبرى، مثل النوبات القلبية والسكتات الدماغية.

وتمكن العلماء من تحديد نمط حياة مثالي لتقليل هذه المخاطر، يشمل: النوم من 8 إلى 9 ساعات يومياً، ممارسة ما لا يقل عن 42 دقيقة من النشاط البدني المتوسط إلى الشديد يومياً، اتباع نظام غذائي صحي ومتوازن.

وأظهرت النتائج أن الجمع بين هذه العوامل يمكن أن يقلل خطر الإصابة بأمراض القلب بنسبة تصل إلى 57%.

ووفقاً لإرشادات هيئة الخدمات الصحية الوطنية البريطانية، تشمل الأنشطة البدنية المتوسطة المشي السريع، والرقص، وركوب الدراجة، بينما تشمل الأنشطة الشديدة الجري والسباحة والتمارين الهوائية.

من جانبه، أكد الباحث الرئيسي نيكولاس كويميل أن الجمع بين تغييرات صغيرة في جوانب عدة من حياتنا يمكن أن يحدث تأثيراً إيجابياً كبيراً على صحة القلب.

وأضاف أن هذه النتائج مشجعة للغاية؛ لأن التغييرات البسيطة أسهل في التطبيق والاستمرار بالنسبة لمعظم الأشخاص مقارنة بمحاولات التغيير الكبير في سلوك واحد فقط.

كما شدد على أهمية عدم التقليل من أثر التغييرات اليومية البسيطة، مؤكداً أنها قد تفتح الباب أمام تحسينات صحية أكبر على المدى الطويل.

بدوره، أشار إيمانويل ستاماتاكيس إلى أن الفريق يخطط لتطوير أدوات رقمية تساعد الأفراد على تبني عادات صحية مستدامة.