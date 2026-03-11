Forbes magazine has announced its 40th annual list of the world's billionaires for 2026, recording unprecedented record numbers in the count of billionaires and their total wealth, amid a boom driven by the explosion of artificial intelligence, a recovery in financial markets, and favorable financial policies.

The number of billionaires on the list reached 3,428, an increase of 400 from 2025, the highest number since the list was launched in 1987, with their total wealth rising to $20.1 trillion, an increase of $4 trillion from the previous year ($16.1 trillion in 2025), and the average wealth of a billionaire is now about $5.8 billion.



Musk: The Richest Man in History

According to the new list, Elon Musk continues to top the list for the second consecutive year, achieving a historic figure with a net worth estimated at $839 billion, making him the richest person in recorded history, as his wealth increased by about $497 billion in just one year, driven by the rise in Tesla's stock value and the valuations of SpaceX, which is preparing for its initial public offering in 2026, in addition to other deals such as the merger with xAI. Musk has become the first person to surpass the $800 billion mark and is considered on track to be the world's first trillionaire.

In second place is Larry Page, co-founder of Google, with a net worth of $257 billion, followed by Sergey Brin at $237 billion, then Jeff Bezos at $224 billion and Mark Zuckerberg at $222 billion. The number of billionaires whose wealth exceeded $100 billion reached a new record of 20 people, known as the centibillionaire club.



Trump's Wealth Doubles

The wealth of U.S. President Donald Trump saw a 27% increase, reaching $6.5 billion, ranking him 645th globally, thanks to profits from cryptocurrencies and the overturning of a previous court ruling.

The distribution of billionaires by country shows 989 billionaires in the United States with a total wealth of $8.4 trillion, including 15 of the 20 richest people in the world, while China, including Hong Kong, has 610 billionaires, and India has 229 billionaires in third place.



89 Billionaires Exit the List

The list saw the exit of 89 individuals, including Jared Isaacman, founder of Shift4 and current NASA chief, and real estate mogul Charles Cohen, along with the deaths of 39 billionaires during the year.

The Forbes Billionaires List, which began in 1987, is the world's leading reference for measuring private wealth, relying on stock prices and exchange rates as of March 1, 2026.

The massive increase in 2026, especially in the technology and artificial intelligence sectors, reflects an unprecedented economic boom for the wealthy class, amid discussions about economic inequality. The role of the United States as a center for new wealth is highlighted, with the technology sector dominating the top, while the growth of billionaires continues in Asia (China and India).