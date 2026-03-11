أعلنت مجلة فوربس قائمتها السنوية الـ40 لأثرياء العالم لعام 2026، مسجلة أرقاماً قياسية غير مسبوقة في عدد المليارديرات وإجمالي ثرواتهم، وسط ازدهار مدفوع بانفجار الذكاء الاصطناعي، وانتعاش الأسواق المالية، وسياسات مالية مواتية.

وبلغ عدد المليارديرات في القائمة 3428 مليارديراً، بزيادة 400 عن عام 2025، وهو أعلى رقم منذ إطلاق القائمة عام 1987، حيث ارتفع إجمالي ثرواتهم إلى 20.1 تريليون دولار، بزيادة 4 تريليونات دولار عن العام السابق (16.1 تريليون دولار في 2025)، وأصبح متوسط ثروة الملياردير الواحد نحو 5.8 مليار دولار.

ماسك أغنى رجل في التاريخ

ووفقاً للقائمة الجديدة واصل إيلون ماسك تصدر القائمة للعام الثاني على التوالي، محققاً رقماً تاريخياً بثروة تقدر بـ 839 مليار دولار، ليصبح أغنى شخص في التاريخ المسجل، حيث ارتفعت ثروته بنحو 497 مليار دولار خلال عام واحد فقط، مدفوعة بارتفاع قيمة أسهم تسلا وتقييمات شركة سبيس إكس التي تستعد لطرح أسهمها للاكتتاب العام في 2026، بالإضافة إلى صفقات أخرى مثل اندماج xAI، وأصبح ماسك أول شخص يتجاوز حاجز 800 مليار دولار، ويُعتبر في طريقه ليكون أول تريليونير في العالم.

وجاء في المركز الثاني لاري بيج مؤسس "قوقل" بثروة 257 مليار دولار، تلاه سيرجي برين 237 مليار دولار، ثم جيف بيزوس 224 مليار دولار ومارك زوكربيرج 222 مليار دولار، وسجل عدد المليارديرات الذين تجاوزت ثرواتهم 100 مليار دولار رقماً قياسياً جديداً بلغ 20 شخصاً فيما يعرف بنادي المئة مليار.

ثروة ترمب تتضاعف

وشهدت ثروة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ارتفاعاً بنسبة 27% لتصل إلى 6.5 مليار دولار، محتلاً المرتبة 645 عالمياً، بفضل أرباح من العملات المشفرة وإسقاط حكم قضائي سابق.

وجاء توزيع المليارديرات حسب الدول 989 مليارديرا في الولايات المتحدة بإجمالي ثروة 8.4 تريليون دولار، وتضم 15 من أغنى 20 شخصاً في العالم، أما الصين بما فيها هونغ كونغ 610 مليارديرات، والهند 229 مليارديراً في المركز المركز الثالث.

89 مليارديراً خارج القائمة

وشهدت القائمة خروج 89 شخصاً بينهم جاريد إسحاقمان مؤسس Shift4 ورئيس ناسا الحالي، وقطب العقارات تشارلز كوهين، ووفاة 39 مليارديراً خلال العام.

وتُعد قائمة فوربس للمليارديرات، التي بدأت عام 1987، المرجع الأبرز عالمياً لقياس الثروات الخاصة، وتعتمد على أسعار الأسهم وأسعار الصرف في 1 مارس 2026.

ويعكس الارتفاع الهائل في 2026 خاصة في قطاع التكنولوجيا والذكاء الاصطناعي ازدهاراً اقتصادياً غير مسبوق للطبقة الغنية، وسط نقاشات حول التفاوت الاقتصادي. ويبرز دور الولايات المتحدة كمركز للثروة الجديدة، مع سيطرة قطاع التكنولوجيا على القمة، بينما يستمر نمو المليارديرات في آسيا (الصين والهند).