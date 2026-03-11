أعلنت مجلة فوربس قائمتها السنوية الـ40 لأثرياء العالم لعام 2026، مسجلة أرقاماً قياسية غير مسبوقة في عدد المليارديرات وإجمالي ثرواتهم، وسط ازدهار مدفوع بانفجار الذكاء الاصطناعي، وانتعاش الأسواق المالية، وسياسات مالية مواتية.
وبلغ عدد المليارديرات في القائمة 3428 مليارديراً، بزيادة 400 عن عام 2025، وهو أعلى رقم منذ إطلاق القائمة عام 1987، حيث ارتفع إجمالي ثرواتهم إلى 20.1 تريليون دولار، بزيادة 4 تريليونات دولار عن العام السابق (16.1 تريليون دولار في 2025)، وأصبح متوسط ثروة الملياردير الواحد نحو 5.8 مليار دولار.
ماسك أغنى رجل في التاريخ
ووفقاً للقائمة الجديدة واصل إيلون ماسك تصدر القائمة للعام الثاني على التوالي، محققاً رقماً تاريخياً بثروة تقدر بـ 839 مليار دولار، ليصبح أغنى شخص في التاريخ المسجل، حيث ارتفعت ثروته بنحو 497 مليار دولار خلال عام واحد فقط، مدفوعة بارتفاع قيمة أسهم تسلا وتقييمات شركة سبيس إكس التي تستعد لطرح أسهمها للاكتتاب العام في 2026، بالإضافة إلى صفقات أخرى مثل اندماج xAI، وأصبح ماسك أول شخص يتجاوز حاجز 800 مليار دولار، ويُعتبر في طريقه ليكون أول تريليونير في العالم.
وجاء في المركز الثاني لاري بيج مؤسس "قوقل" بثروة 257 مليار دولار، تلاه سيرجي برين 237 مليار دولار، ثم جيف بيزوس 224 مليار دولار ومارك زوكربيرج 222 مليار دولار، وسجل عدد المليارديرات الذين تجاوزت ثرواتهم 100 مليار دولار رقماً قياسياً جديداً بلغ 20 شخصاً فيما يعرف بنادي المئة مليار.
ثروة ترمب تتضاعف
وشهدت ثروة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ارتفاعاً بنسبة 27% لتصل إلى 6.5 مليار دولار، محتلاً المرتبة 645 عالمياً، بفضل أرباح من العملات المشفرة وإسقاط حكم قضائي سابق.
وجاء توزيع المليارديرات حسب الدول 989 مليارديرا في الولايات المتحدة بإجمالي ثروة 8.4 تريليون دولار، وتضم 15 من أغنى 20 شخصاً في العالم، أما الصين بما فيها هونغ كونغ 610 مليارديرات، والهند 229 مليارديراً في المركز المركز الثالث.
89 مليارديراً خارج القائمة
وشهدت القائمة خروج 89 شخصاً بينهم جاريد إسحاقمان مؤسس Shift4 ورئيس ناسا الحالي، وقطب العقارات تشارلز كوهين، ووفاة 39 مليارديراً خلال العام.
وتُعد قائمة فوربس للمليارديرات، التي بدأت عام 1987، المرجع الأبرز عالمياً لقياس الثروات الخاصة، وتعتمد على أسعار الأسهم وأسعار الصرف في 1 مارس 2026.
ويعكس الارتفاع الهائل في 2026 خاصة في قطاع التكنولوجيا والذكاء الاصطناعي ازدهاراً اقتصادياً غير مسبوق للطبقة الغنية، وسط نقاشات حول التفاوت الاقتصادي. ويبرز دور الولايات المتحدة كمركز للثروة الجديدة، مع سيطرة قطاع التكنولوجيا على القمة، بينما يستمر نمو المليارديرات في آسيا (الصين والهند).
Forbes magazine has announced its 40th annual list of the world's billionaires for 2026, recording unprecedented record numbers in the count of billionaires and their total wealth, amid a boom driven by the explosion of artificial intelligence, a recovery in financial markets, and favorable financial policies.
The number of billionaires on the list reached 3,428, an increase of 400 from 2025, the highest number since the list was launched in 1987, with their total wealth rising to $20.1 trillion, an increase of $4 trillion from the previous year ($16.1 trillion in 2025), and the average wealth of a billionaire is now about $5.8 billion.
Musk: The Richest Man in History
According to the new list, Elon Musk continues to top the list for the second consecutive year, achieving a historic figure with a net worth estimated at $839 billion, making him the richest person in recorded history, as his wealth increased by about $497 billion in just one year, driven by the rise in Tesla's stock value and the valuations of SpaceX, which is preparing for its initial public offering in 2026, in addition to other deals such as the merger with xAI. Musk has become the first person to surpass the $800 billion mark and is considered on track to be the world's first trillionaire.
In second place is Larry Page, co-founder of Google, with a net worth of $257 billion, followed by Sergey Brin at $237 billion, then Jeff Bezos at $224 billion and Mark Zuckerberg at $222 billion. The number of billionaires whose wealth exceeded $100 billion reached a new record of 20 people, known as the centibillionaire club.
Trump's Wealth Doubles
The wealth of U.S. President Donald Trump saw a 27% increase, reaching $6.5 billion, ranking him 645th globally, thanks to profits from cryptocurrencies and the overturning of a previous court ruling.
The distribution of billionaires by country shows 989 billionaires in the United States with a total wealth of $8.4 trillion, including 15 of the 20 richest people in the world, while China, including Hong Kong, has 610 billionaires, and India has 229 billionaires in third place.
89 Billionaires Exit the List
The list saw the exit of 89 individuals, including Jared Isaacman, founder of Shift4 and current NASA chief, and real estate mogul Charles Cohen, along with the deaths of 39 billionaires during the year.
The Forbes Billionaires List, which began in 1987, is the world's leading reference for measuring private wealth, relying on stock prices and exchange rates as of March 1, 2026.
The massive increase in 2026, especially in the technology and artificial intelligence sectors, reflects an unprecedented economic boom for the wealthy class, amid discussions about economic inequality. The role of the United States as a center for new wealth is highlighted, with the technology sector dominating the top, while the growth of billionaires continues in Asia (China and India).